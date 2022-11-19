Read full article on original website
High school football state playoff brackets
Here are the state playoff brackets for each classification. The playoffs will continue through state championship weekend Dec. 8-10.
Newnan Times-Herald
Lee Middle captures county volleyball title
The Lee Middle School Lady Timberwolves volleyball team capped off an undefeated season with a straight-set victory over Evans Middle in the 2022 Coweta County Middle School Athletic League championship. It was a rematch of the 2021 championship game, which the Evans Lady Cougars won in five sets. “After the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta teams compete in state cross country meet
The state cross country finals were held last week in Carrollton to culminate the season. Locally, the Newnan girls had the top team finish with 14 th place in Girls 6A. Individually, the top boy finisher was Houston Hamby, 11th place in Class 7A, and the top girl was Grace Opsahl in Class 6A.
Preseason Boys Basketball Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 19 Wheeler (Georgia)
Behind USC commit and 5-star guard Isaiah Collier, the Wildcats are primed for another state championship run
fox5atlanta.com
High 5 Sports recap - Playoff Week Two
ATLANTA - It is round two of the High 5 Sports playoffs. Yes, the regular season may be over, but the "In your face" action has not stopped. It also is the last big show of the year, but the High 5 Sports team will keep following these teams on into the state championship games.
wgac.com
Georgia Remains No. 1, Tennessee Drops In AP Top 25
Georgia Remains No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll released on Sunday. The Bulldogs improved to 11-0 with a 16-6 win on the road against Kentucky. Coach Kirby Smart knew the SEC stretch in November would be tough, according to dawgnation.com. “We knew this gauntlet was coming, and our guys put their heads down and worked really hard,” Smart said of the stretch of conference games against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky. “I am proud of what they’ve done.”
Newnan Times-Herald
Charles Grady Gordon
Charles Grady Gordon passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Charles was born in Carrollton, Georgia, Dec. 29, 1933, to the late Henry Grady Gordon and Lucille Holloway Gordon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Burks Gordon; infant son, Gregory Charles Gordon; sister, Mary Bradley Caswell; as well as son-in-law Bob Sandlin.
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away
If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
saportareport.com
Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students
By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
Clark Atlanta University Grad Heather Haynes Designs Sneaker for Nike HBCU Yardrunners Collection
Heather Haynes, proud Clark Atlanta University alumna and global video producer and marketer, lives vicariously through her alma mater’s motto — “Find a Way or Make One.”. The award-winning VH1 digital series Growing Up Black creator has recently been honored by Nike as an HBCU Yardrunner. She...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coats for Kids: Service organization equips local youths for winter
As summer gives way to fall and fall to winter, the temperature inevitably drops. Days which once were stifling hot become brutally cold, and for most of the population, the time comes to pull out the winter wardrobe. But not all of the population has winter gear. Not all of...
Newnan Times-Herald
Thomas Avery
Mr. Thomas W. Avery, 87, of Newnan, went to be with the Lord he loved Nov. 17, 2022, at his residence. Born April 4, 1935, in Newnan, he was the son of the late William W. Avery and Kitty Avery. Mr. Avery spent most of his life in Newnan. He...
macaronikid.com
40+ Coweta, Fayette Christmas Light Displays, Map & Printable [2022]
Few things puts a smile on a child's (or adult's) face more than seeing a holiday light display. Below are nearby family displays that are provided for FREE as gifts to our community. When visiting the neighborhood displays, please be respectful of the neighbors and adhere to traffic laws. If...
5 Georgia restaurants ranked among top 100 best places to eat in U.S.
ATLANTA — Yelp is out with its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022″ and several Georgia restaurants made the cut. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Video shows shopping cart thieves in action at Academy Sports
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Snellville police are searching to identify two suspected thieves who they believe committed a theft at Academy Sports. The incident, according to police, occurred on Nov. 16. In the video, two people can be seen in the Academy Sports parking lot removing items from...
1 teen arrested, another shot to death outside Henry County Kroger
A fight that started inside a Henry County Kroger spilled outside and turned fatal when one teen shot another Friday evening, police said.
Newnan Times-Herald
Del Webb denied by Coweta
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners has said no to a large senior living community in the area of Hollz Parkway east of downtown Newnan. The board voted 3-2 against the development, which is a Del Webb-branded community that would have been produced and sold by Pulte Group. The proposal...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan to hear four ARPA requests
The Newnan City Council will hear four requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds at their meeting on Tuesday. In total, the requests total $474,218.72, and are likely among the last requests to be heard by the council after the city closed the ARPA application process at its last meeting.
