Sharpsburg, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Lee Middle captures county volleyball title

The Lee Middle School Lady Timberwolves volleyball team capped off an undefeated season with a straight-set victory over Evans Middle in the 2022 Coweta County Middle School Athletic League championship. It was a rematch of the 2021 championship game, which the Evans Lady Cougars won in five sets. “After the...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta teams compete in state cross country meet

The state cross country finals were held last week in Carrollton to culminate the season. Locally, the Newnan girls had the top team finish with 14 th place in Girls 6A. Individually, the top boy finisher was Houston Hamby, 11th place in Class 7A, and the top girl was Grace Opsahl in Class 6A.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap - Playoff Week Two

ATLANTA - It is round two of the High 5 Sports playoffs. Yes, the regular season may be over, but the "In your face" action has not stopped. It also is the last big show of the year, but the High 5 Sports team will keep following these teams on into the state championship games.
ATLANTA, GA
wgac.com

Georgia Remains No. 1, Tennessee Drops In AP Top 25

Georgia Remains No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll released on Sunday. The Bulldogs improved to 11-0 with a 16-6 win on the road against Kentucky. Coach Kirby Smart knew the SEC stretch in November would be tough, according to dawgnation.com. “We knew this gauntlet was coming, and our guys put their heads down and worked really hard,” Smart said of the stretch of conference games against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky. “I am proud of what they’ve done.”
ATHENS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Charles Grady Gordon

Charles Grady Gordon passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Charles was born in Carrollton, Georgia, Dec. 29, 1933, to the late Henry Grady Gordon and Lucille Holloway Gordon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Burks Gordon; infant son, Gregory Charles Gordon; sister, Mary Bradley Caswell; as well as son-in-law Bob Sandlin.
NEWNAN, GA
Ash Jurberg

This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away

If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students

By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coats for Kids: Service organization equips local youths for winter

As summer gives way to fall and fall to winter, the temperature inevitably drops. Days which once were stifling hot become brutally cold, and for most of the population, the time comes to pull out the winter wardrobe. But not all of the population has winter gear. Not all of...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Thomas Avery

Mr. Thomas W. Avery, 87, of Newnan, went to be with the Lord he loved Nov. 17, 2022, at his residence. Born April 4, 1935, in Newnan, he was the son of the late William W. Avery and Kitty Avery. Mr. Avery spent most of his life in Newnan. He...
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: Video shows shopping cart thieves in action at Academy Sports

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Snellville police are searching to identify two suspected thieves who they believe committed a theft at Academy Sports. The incident, according to police, occurred on Nov. 16. In the video, two people can be seen in the Academy Sports parking lot removing items from...
SNELLVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Del Webb denied by Coweta

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners has said no to a large senior living community in the area of Hollz Parkway east of downtown Newnan. The board voted 3-2 against the development, which is a Del Webb-branded community that would have been produced and sold by Pulte Group. The proposal...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan to hear four ARPA requests

The Newnan City Council will hear four requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds at their meeting on Tuesday. In total, the requests total $474,218.72, and are likely among the last requests to be heard by the council after the city closed the ARPA application process at its last meeting.
NEWNAN, GA

