bartowsportszone.com
Colonels fall in second round playoff battle at Mays, 34-27
The upstart Cass Colonels lost a back-and-forth Class 5A state playoff battle to the Mays Raiders Friday night, 34-27, at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta. The Colonels and Raiders traded the lead throughout the night, but the Colonels’ final possession — down by seven points — ended with a pair of incompletions and Mays took over on downs with only a few seconds remaining.
Newnan Times-Herald
Heritage Hawks soar out of the gate
It is hard to express how dominant the Heritage Hawks’ win on Monday night was. They defeated the LaGrange Academy Warriors 87-9 in a game that was not that close. At one point, the Hawks led 45-0 in the second quarter. Head Coach Joab Jerome played his junior varsity...
douglasnow.com
Trojans take down Decatur Bulldogs 51-23 in second round
For the Coffee Trojans, their round two playoff matchup against the Decatur Bulldogs was a tale of two halves. While Coffee led Decatur 14-7 at halftime, it was a tenuous lead at best. Head coach Mike Coe lamented his team’s performance as halftime ended. “We didn’t play very well in the first half. We’re better than they are but we’re not playing like it. If we don’t play better, we’re leaving here with an L tonight,” he said.
High school football state playoff brackets
Here are the state playoff brackets for each classification. The playoffs will continue through state championship weekend Dec. 8-10.
fox5atlanta.com
High 5 Sports recap - Playoff Week Two
ATLANTA - It is round two of the High 5 Sports playoffs. Yes, the regular season may be over, but the "In your face" action has not stopped. It also is the last big show of the year, but the High 5 Sports team will keep following these teams on into the state championship games.
Newnan Times-Herald
Lee Middle captures county volleyball title
The Lee Middle School Lady Timberwolves volleyball team capped off an undefeated season with a straight-set victory over Evans Middle in the 2022 Coweta County Middle School Athletic League championship. It was a rematch of the 2021 championship game, which the Evans Lady Cougars won in five sets. “After the...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Defending state champion Cedar Grove too much for Hebron Christian
DECATUR — Hebron Christian fought hard Friday night, but fell 70-33 to reigning Class AAA state champion Cedar Grove in the second round of the state high school football playoffs. The Lions finished 9-3 under new head coach Jonathan Gess, tying the school record for wins in a season....
Lagrange, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta teams compete in state cross country meet
The state cross country finals were held last week in Carrollton to culminate the season. Locally, the Newnan girls had the top team finish with 14 th place in Girls 6A. Individually, the top boy finisher was Houston Hamby, 11th place in Class 7A, and the top girl was Grace Opsahl in Class 6A.
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
Newnan Times-Herald
Charles Grady Gordon
Charles Grady Gordon passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Charles was born in Carrollton, Georgia, Dec. 29, 1933, to the late Henry Grady Gordon and Lucille Holloway Gordon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Burks Gordon; infant son, Gregory Charles Gordon; sister, Mary Bradley Caswell; as well as son-in-law Bob Sandlin.
JEFFERY: The full Young Thug story, from Cleveland Avenue and beyond | Part 1
As Young Thug's case nears a trial date, 11Alive’s ‘Jeffery’ series gives an exclusive lens into what this case means – legally, artistically and culturally. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive), Mike Nicolas, Erin Peterson. Published: 5:19 PM EST November 16, 2022. Updated: 11:18 AM EST...
theatlanta100.com
New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville
After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
nexttv.com
Faith Jessie Joins WXIA-TV In Atlanta As Weeknight Anchor
WXIA-TV, the Tegna-owned station in Atlanta, said it hired Faith Jessie as a weekday evening anchor. Jessie will start in December and co-anchor 11Alive News at 5 p.m. next to Jennifer Bellamy. She will also report for the station’s weeknight newscasts. Previously, Jessie was an anchor for Newsday TV...
Clark Atlanta University Grad Heather Haynes Designs Sneaker for Nike HBCU Yardrunners Collection
Heather Haynes, proud Clark Atlanta University alumna and global video producer and marketer, lives vicariously through her alma mater’s motto — “Find a Way or Make One.”. The award-winning VH1 digital series Growing Up Black creator has recently been honored by Nike as an HBCU Yardrunner. She...
fox5atlanta.com
Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting
EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
WMAZ
Construction at Georgia Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say
RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high-school football star Elijah DeWitt's murder suspects to appear in court for preliminary hearing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The teen murder suspects accused of gunning down Georgia teen football star Elijah DeWitt in the mall parking lot of a Dave & Buster’s are expected in court again on Friday for a preliminary hearing. Fox News Digital confirmed the hearing is scheduled for 1:30...
One person shot, killed near Five Points MARTA station in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead near the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to 29 Peachtree St. SW around 7:03 p.m. after hearing reports of...
