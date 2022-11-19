ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpsburg, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bartowsportszone.com

Colonels fall in second round playoff battle at Mays, 34-27

The upstart Cass Colonels lost a back-and-forth Class 5A state playoff battle to the Mays Raiders Friday night, 34-27, at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta. The Colonels and Raiders traded the lead throughout the night, but the Colonels’ final possession — down by seven points — ended with a pair of incompletions and Mays took over on downs with only a few seconds remaining.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Heritage Hawks soar out of the gate

It is hard to express how dominant the Heritage Hawks’ win on Monday night was. They defeated the LaGrange Academy Warriors 87-9 in a game that was not that close. At one point, the Hawks led 45-0 in the second quarter. Head Coach Joab Jerome played his junior varsity...
LAGRANGE, GA
douglasnow.com

Trojans take down Decatur Bulldogs 51-23 in second round

For the Coffee Trojans, their round two playoff matchup against the Decatur Bulldogs was a tale of two halves. While Coffee led Decatur 14-7 at halftime, it was a tenuous lead at best. Head coach Mike Coe lamented his team’s performance as halftime ended. “We didn’t play very well in the first half. We’re better than they are but we’re not playing like it. If we don’t play better, we’re leaving here with an L tonight,” he said.
DOUGLAS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap - Playoff Week Two

ATLANTA - It is round two of the High 5 Sports playoffs. Yes, the regular season may be over, but the "In your face" action has not stopped. It also is the last big show of the year, but the High 5 Sports team will keep following these teams on into the state championship games.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Lee Middle captures county volleyball title

The Lee Middle School Lady Timberwolves volleyball team capped off an undefeated season with a straight-set victory over Evans Middle in the 2022 Coweta County Middle School Athletic League championship. It was a rematch of the 2021 championship game, which the Evans Lady Cougars won in five sets. “After the...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Defending state champion Cedar Grove too much for Hebron Christian

DECATUR — Hebron Christian fought hard Friday night, but fell 70-33 to reigning Class AAA state champion Cedar Grove in the second round of the state high school football playoffs. The Lions finished 9-3 under new head coach Jonathan Gess, tying the school record for wins in a season....
ELLENWOOD, GA
High School Football PRO

Lagrange, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cairo High School football team will have a game with Troup County High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
LAGRANGE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta teams compete in state cross country meet

The state cross country finals were held last week in Carrollton to culminate the season. Locally, the Newnan girls had the top team finish with 14 th place in Girls 6A. Individually, the top boy finisher was Houston Hamby, 11th place in Class 7A, and the top girl was Grace Opsahl in Class 6A.
NEWNAN, GA
Jodian Marie

Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Charles Grady Gordon

Charles Grady Gordon passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Charles was born in Carrollton, Georgia, Dec. 29, 1933, to the late Henry Grady Gordon and Lucille Holloway Gordon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Burks Gordon; infant son, Gregory Charles Gordon; sister, Mary Bradley Caswell; as well as son-in-law Bob Sandlin.
NEWNAN, GA
theatlanta100.com

New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville

After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
ATLANTA, GA
nexttv.com

Faith Jessie Joins WXIA-TV In Atlanta As Weeknight Anchor

WXIA-TV, the Tegna-owned station in Atlanta, said it hired Faith Jessie as a weekday evening anchor. Jessie will start in December and co-anchor 11Alive News at 5 p.m. next to Jennifer Bellamy. She will also report for the station’s weeknight newscasts. Previously, Jessie was an anchor for Newsday TV...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Construction at Georgia Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say

RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
ATLANTA, GA

