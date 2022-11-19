ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Three keys: How the Bengals can beat the Steelers to get first win in AFC North play

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6) on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium and it’s a must-win for the Bengals. Cincinnati is 0-3 in the AFC North and looking for its first win in the division. Given there’s only eight games left in the regular season, the Bengals need to start rattling off wins to make the postseason.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCNC

Late takeaways help Ravens hold off Panthers 13-3

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Baltimore Ravens forced three late Carolina turnovers in a 13-3 victory Sunday. Justin Tucker kicked two field goals, including a tiebreaking 37-yarder with 8:27 remaining. Then Marcus Peters forced a fumble by Shi Smith, giving the Ravens the ball at the Carolina 31. Baltimore (7-3) took advantage of a short field, finally reaching the end zone on Jackson's run with 7:16 to play.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Nathaniel Hackett Has Reportedly Made Significant Change

The Denver Broncos continue to search for answers after losing five of their last six. And with the team's offense failing to launch through 11 weeks, head coach Nathaniel Hackett is reportedly trying something new for Sunday's game vs. the Raiders. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Hackett...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NFL Week 11 top plays: Chargers-Chiefs; Cowboys, Raiders, Bengals win big

Week 11 of the NFL season continued Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, closing things out with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Earlier, the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Minnesota Vikings, the Las Vegas Raiders outlasted the Denver Broncos in overtime and the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles rebounded against the Indianapolis Colts, while the Buffalo Bills topped the Cleveland Browns.

