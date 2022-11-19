Read full article on original website
Jordan seeks testimony from Garland, Wray, others in House Judiciary probes of DOJ, FBI
House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is seeking testimony from Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and other DOJ officials.
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
George Conway reacts to special counsel appointment
George Conway joins CNN's John Berman to discuss the Justice Department's appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel overseeing investigations into former President Donald Trump.
Cruz slams 'politicized' Biden DOJ for appointing Trump special counsel: 'Absolutely disgraceful'
Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the Biden administration weaponizing the DOJ, and called appointing a special counsel to investigate Trump “absolutely disgraceful.”
Trump Erupts Over New Special Counsel, Vows He Won't 'Partake' In Investigation
Trump called the appointment the “worst politicization of justice in our country" and falsely claimed he has already been found innocent "on everything."
Jared Kushner, Ivanka May Be 'FBI Informants' Against Donald Trump: Cohen
The former president's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen speculated the reason Ivanka Trump won't be returning to her father's 2024 presidential campaign.
Watergate Prosecutor Says Special Counsel for Trump 'Waste of Time'
Another special counsel will investigate possible crimes committed by Donald Trump.
Attorney General Merrick Garland Taps DOJ Veteran and War Crimes Prosecutor to Decide Whether Donald Trump Should Be Criminally Charged
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a longtime Justice Department veteran and war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to make the weighty decision over whether to charge Donald Trump with crimes. Smith, soon to be returning back to the United States from the Hague, vowed to pursue a...
Trump lawyers and DOJ met in sealed court hearing related to Mar-a-Lago investigation Thursday
CNN — Former President Donald Trump’s legal defense team and federal prosecutors appeared at a sealed hearing on Thursday that was related at least in part to the Justice Department’s ongoing demands to make sure all documents marked classified have been returned to the federal government, CNN has learned.
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 The post Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes appeared first on KESQ.
The DOJ names special counsel to oversee two investigations involving Trump
The U.S. attorney general has named a special counsel to oversee two sensitive investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Biden's AG Merrick Garland will appoint special counsel to determine whether Trump should face charges in Mar-a-Lago raid and January 6 probes: Comes just three days after he announced 2024 run
Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special counsel to determine if Donald Trump should face charges in multiple Department of Justice probes, according to a report Friday. The move which will be announced Friday afternoon, according to the Wall Street Journal, comes just three days after Trump announced his...
POLITICO
Weisselberg spills on Trump Organization
The same day Donald Trump announced another run for president, one of his top lieutenants took the stand to implicate his business empire in a years-long tax fraud scheme. Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of the Trump Organization, was called as the star witness in the Manhattan district attorney’s case against the company. He confirmed key elements of prosecutors’ allegations: The company gave him free perks like an apartment and cars, he knew taxes were owed on the compensation, but neither he nor the firm reported it to the proper authorities and in fact deliberately concealed the expenses from accountants.
Former President Trump tweeted a classified satellite photo in 2019
Back in 2019, then-President Donald Trump tweeted a classified image from a U.S. spy satellite. That revelation follows a Freedom of Information Act request by NPR to see the original intelligence documents. Geoff Brumfiel made that FOIA request for NPR. He's here now. Hey, Geoff. GEOFF BRUMFIEL, BYLINE: Hey, Mary...
newsnationnow.com
Special counsel could mean years of legal trouble for Trump
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special counsel in the investigation into Donald Trump could mean trouble for years to come, according to a criminal defense attorney. In an interview with “NewsNation Prime,” Mark Reichel said even if a Republican takes the White...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: A new special counsel sets Washington ablaze
Attorney General MERRICK GARLAND’s decision to name a special counsel to helm DONALD TRUMP-related probes at the Justice Department roiled the political world on Friday. In an afternoon statement delivered before cameras at Main Justice, Garland argued the appointment of veteran DOJ hand JACK SMITH was necessary given that Trump and JOE BIDEN could be facing off for the presidency in 2024. “Such an appointment underscores the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters,” Garland said.
Trump tweeted an image from a spy satellite, declassified document shows
Three years ago, Donald Trump tweeted an image that left intelligence experts gobsmacked. The picture was of a rocket that had exploded on a launch pad deep inside of Iran. It was so crisp, that some initially thought it may not have been taken by a satellite. "This picture is...
The 2024 Senate battle has begun and the electoral map does not favor Democrats
West Virginia, Montana, Ohio and Arizona are considered the most vulnerable Democrat-held seats as Republicans look ahead to the next battle for the Senate.
Media still trying to trick Americans about Hunter Biden
The Associated Press recently claimed there is no evidence even suggesting President Joe Biden ever spoke to his son about his foreign dealings.
Biden, turning 80, faces an age-old question: How old is too old to be president?
It it one of the most replayed moments in the history of presidential debates. Standing on a stage in Kansas City in October 1984, President Ronald Reagan was asked the question that was on most everyone's mind. He was the oldest president ever, and had been described as being "very tired" after an earlier debate. Did he have any questions in his mind about his ability to function if deprived of sleep during a national security crisis?
WFAE
