Tennessee State

KESQ News Channel 3

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 The post Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes appeared first on KESQ.
WFAE

The DOJ names special counsel to oversee two investigations involving Trump

The U.S. attorney general has named a special counsel to oversee two sensitive investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Daily Mail

Biden's AG Merrick Garland will appoint special counsel to determine whether Trump should face charges in Mar-a-Lago raid and January 6 probes: Comes just three days after he announced 2024 run

Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special counsel to determine if Donald Trump should face charges in multiple Department of Justice probes, according to a report Friday. The move which will be announced Friday afternoon, according to the Wall Street Journal, comes just three days after Trump announced his...
POLITICO

Weisselberg spills on Trump Organization

The same day Donald Trump announced another run for president, one of his top lieutenants took the stand to implicate his business empire in a years-long tax fraud scheme. Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of the Trump Organization, was called as the star witness in the Manhattan district attorney’s case against the company. He confirmed key elements of prosecutors’ allegations: The company gave him free perks like an apartment and cars, he knew taxes were owed on the compensation, but neither he nor the firm reported it to the proper authorities and in fact deliberately concealed the expenses from accountants.
WFAE

Former President Trump tweeted a classified satellite photo in 2019

Back in 2019, then-President Donald Trump tweeted a classified image from a U.S. spy satellite. That revelation follows a Freedom of Information Act request by NPR to see the original intelligence documents. Geoff Brumfiel made that FOIA request for NPR. He's here now. Hey, Geoff. GEOFF BRUMFIEL, BYLINE: Hey, Mary...
newsnationnow.com

Special counsel could mean years of legal trouble for Trump

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special counsel in the investigation into Donald Trump could mean trouble for years to come, according to a criminal defense attorney. In an interview with “NewsNation Prime,” Mark Reichel said even if a Republican takes the White...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: A new special counsel sets Washington ablaze

Attorney General MERRICK GARLAND’s decision to name a special counsel to helm DONALD TRUMP-related probes at the Justice Department roiled the political world on Friday. In an afternoon statement delivered before cameras at Main Justice, Garland argued the appointment of veteran DOJ hand JACK SMITH was necessary given that Trump and JOE BIDEN could be facing off for the presidency in 2024. “Such an appointment underscores the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters,” Garland said.
WFAE

Biden, turning 80, faces an age-old question: How old is too old to be president?

It it one of the most replayed moments in the history of presidential debates. Standing on a stage in Kansas City in October 1984, President Ronald Reagan was asked the question that was on most everyone's mind. He was the oldest president ever, and had been described as being "very tired" after an earlier debate. Did he have any questions in his mind about his ability to function if deprived of sleep during a national security crisis?
WFAE

WFAE

