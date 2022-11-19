Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Free Thanksgiving meals handed out at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church
Thanksgiving is just days away, and many families are already struggling, but one non-profit organization is handing out thanksgiving meals ahead of the holiday to ensure people in our area have a hot meal on the table. St. Monica’s Episcopal Church in Naples says it’s been a tough year for...
WINKNEWS.com
103-year-old Naples woman gets birthday wish: a photo with firefighters
It was a dream come true for one birthday girl. Josephine Markell turns 103 next week and her only birthday wish was to have her picture taken with firefighters for her Christmas card. So as a surprise, the North Collier Fire Department decided to take pictures with her. “We wanted...
'Your whole life is gone': Elderly retirees in Florida struggle to rebuild after Ian
Florida is a magnet for retirees — not just for those who can afford exclusive gated communities, but also for those on fixed incomes. Now, many face a wrenching reality: rebuilding is not an option.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s also collecting items for the community
In light of the devastation that Hurricane Ian left behind in Southwest Florida, the Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s is transitioning into a community event. The goal is to support the community by collecting items for seniors while also providing information and programs that can help families during such a difficult time.
Pet supplies distribution in Punta Gorda tomorrow
Volunteers with Pet Supermarket will be in Punta Gorda tomorrow distributing pet supplies to help those impacted by Ian
WINKNEWS.com
PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers
Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Night Lights in the Garden, more
1. Starts Friday: Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden. Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale. Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7. Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275. 2. This weekend: ‘Other...
WINKNEWS.com
Ballet performance at Artis-Naples fundraises for arts community after Ian
Ballet dancers from all across the world are coming together Friday night for a good cause. They are here to participate in a special hurricane fundraiser. The goal for the performance is to raise funds to help communities all across Southwest Florida. So many people need that extra help right...
WINKNEWS.com
The Cottages of Paradise Point on Fort Myers Beach reduced to an empty lot after Ian
The Cottages of Paradise Point have been on Fort Myers Beach for over 20 years, and now they’ve been demolished after Hurricane Ian. A site once filled with cottages transformed into a desolate empty lot after Hurricane Ian. Dennis and Lisa Greenspon told WINK News it would be too...
WINKNEWS.com
Applications open for Cape Coral’s Home Insurance Deductible Program on Monday
Another step towards relief from Hurricane Ian happens Monday because ship applications will open in Cape Coral for those with damaged or destroyed homes. Governor Ron DeSantis has made the announcement that the six hardest hit counties will get their piece of $5,000,000 to help Ian victims fix their homes.
usf.edu
Southwest Florida groups are promoting Thanksgiving meal giveaways for Ian recovery
Some charitable groups in Southwest Florida are getting donations for Thanksgiving meal giveaways in the middle of recovery from Hurricane Ian devastation. Some see it as a way to take joy in the holiday, while others dealing with severe damage or destruction from Ian say they're having trouble getting into a holiday mood.
northernpublicradio.org
Elderly people who survived Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: to stay or to go?
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Oh, victory in Jesus. DANIELLE KAYE, BYLINE: In a parking lot surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a tent. It's Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building. ROBERT WALKER: And I...
NBC 2
Free Dental Care Day offering services to Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Smiles for the Community is looking to give back to Southwest Florida by offering free dental service on Saturday, November 19th. The free program is for adults 18 or over who can not get dental care anywhere else. It will take place from 7:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m.
luxury-houses.net
Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida
211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Where the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund money is going
Nearly 3,000 people have donated $4.3 million to the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund to help Hurricane Ian victims. It is a sign of hope and a sense of relief for hundreds of families in Lee County. Volunteers with United Way, the Collaboratory, and Lee County schools are working together...
Pine Island benefit concert happening today
The Rebuild Pine Island Concert Benefit is happening today from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Fine Swine Field
WINKNEWS.com
Families torn apart by Hurricane Ian as death toll continues
Families lost loved ones, and Fort Myers Beach will never be the same after Hurricane Ian took its toll on residents and Southwest Florida. Bob Campbell is one of the unfortunate people who lost a family member in the storm. Campbell survived Ian in his home right next door to...
Next Avenue
Learn from the Mistakes I Made as a Snowbirder
An unequipped kitchen, lack of work space and pet issues were just a few of our challenges. After 50 years of Buffalo winters, my husband and I were ready to try something new. My grandparents were snowbirds and my parents have also been for many years. Why not us? So, in February of 2020 we rented a house in Naples, Florida, for one month. In 2021, we rented a different house for January through March.
Mobile pet food pantry coming to Cape Coral today
Lee County Domestic Animal Services is bringing its mobile pet food pantry to Cape Coral Friday morning
WINKNEWS.com
Pendas Law Firm holds annual turkey giveaway
An annual Thanksgiving giveaway for families in need is being held Sunday. The Pendas Law Firm is holding its 14th annual turkey giveaway at its Fort Myers office. Any families in need are welcome to come by and get a free turkey. The Pendas Law Firm is proud to host...
