Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Free Thanksgiving meals handed out at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church

Thanksgiving is just days away, and many families are already struggling, but one non-profit organization is handing out thanksgiving meals ahead of the holiday to ensure people in our area have a hot meal on the table. St. Monica’s Episcopal Church in Naples says it’s been a tough year for...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s also collecting items for the community

In light of the devastation that Hurricane Ian left behind in Southwest Florida, the Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s is transitioning into a community event. The goal is to support the community by collecting items for seniors while also providing information and programs that can help families during such a difficult time.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers

Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Night Lights in the Garden, more

1. Starts Friday: Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden. Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale. Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7. Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275. 2. This weekend: ‘Other...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ballet performance at Artis-Naples fundraises for arts community after Ian

Ballet dancers from all across the world are coming together Friday night for a good cause. They are here to participate in a special hurricane fundraiser. The goal for the performance is to raise funds to help communities all across Southwest Florida. So many people need that extra help right...
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Free Dental Care Day offering services to Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Smiles for the Community is looking to give back to Southwest Florida by offering free dental service on Saturday, November 19th. The free program is for adults 18 or over who can not get dental care anywhere else. It will take place from 7:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida

211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Where the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund money is going

Nearly 3,000 people have donated $4.3 million to the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund to help Hurricane Ian victims. It is a sign of hope and a sense of relief for hundreds of families in Lee County. Volunteers with United Way, the Collaboratory, and Lee County schools are working together...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Next Avenue

Learn from the Mistakes I Made as a Snowbirder

An unequipped kitchen, lack of work space and pet issues were just a few of our challenges. After 50 years of Buffalo winters, my husband and I were ready to try something new. My grandparents were snowbirds and my parents have also been for many years. Why not us? So, in February of 2020 we rented a house in Naples, Florida, for one month. In 2021, we rented a different house for January through March.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pendas Law Firm holds annual turkey giveaway

An annual Thanksgiving giveaway for families in need is being held Sunday. The Pendas Law Firm is holding its 14th annual turkey giveaway at its Fort Myers office. Any families in need are welcome to come by and get a free turkey. The Pendas Law Firm is proud to host...
FORT MYERS, FL

