Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs: A play in three acts
The Buffalo Bills’ offense looked decidedly off to start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Perhaps it was due to the fact that the entire organization had to up and move to Detroit’s Ford Field for the game after massive snowfalls shut Orchard Park down… but it was ugly to start. Halfway through the second quarter, the Bills had just 12 yards passing, and top receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t have a single target.
atozsports.com
Bills fans may have an issue with latest Josh Allen photo
The city of Buffalo is in the midst of a historic snowstorm. While the team treks to the airport in preparation for their upcoming matchup, the city of good neighbors has done its part. Videos have surfaced of fans helping Bills players get out of their driveways to make it...
Buffalo snowstorm: Snow total at Bills stadium as tall as Josh Allen
Orchard Park, where the Bills' Highmark Stadium is located, was the hardest-hit town in Western New York, according to snow totals released by the National Weather Service.
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
Several Bills Players Injured In Buffalo’s Win Over Cleveland
The Buffalo Bills found a way to make it to Detroit for Sunday's game against Cleveland and ended up snapping a two-game losing streak by beating the Browns 31-23. The Bills are now working on a short week and they will head back to Detroit to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
Buffalo Bills were trying like heck to get players to Detroit, #BillsMafia shoveled them out
Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris said what many teammates were probably thinking. “I’m very interested to see how we getting to Detroit,” Morris tweeted on Friday night. Considering how much snow has hit Buffalo, it was a valid statement. Orchard Park, the home of Highmark Stadium, has...
What uniforms the Bills, Browns will wear in Week 11
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will wear during the Week 11 contest at Ford Field:
Buffalo Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen Moves Off Injury Report
How to fix the Buffalo Bills? It starts with a who's who regarding Friday's practice participation ahead of Sunday's "home game'' against the Cleveland Browns.
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Browns
DETROIT (WIVB) — As much of Western New York is still snowed in, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you ready for Sunday’s Bills game against the Cleveland Browns game, being played at Ford Field in Detroit. You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO at 11 a.m. The game begins […]
WGRZ TV
Carucci Take2: Bills still living in land of the bizarre while looking to snap losing streak
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five thoughts on the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit:. 1. One of the more bizarre stretches in memory continues for the Bills. Last week brought “Elbowgate,” with the team turning Josh Allen’s...
Yardbarker
Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in Week 11
In a different setup than usual, two teams are going to play a road game at a neutral site today. The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both in Detroit to play their week 11 matchup after snow forced the game to be moved from Buffalo. What once looked like...
WGRZ TV
Buffalo Bills strike late after struggling in first half vs. Cleveland Browns
DETROIT — Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for a 5-yard touchdown that capped an 11-play. 78-yard drive to give the Buffalo Bills a 13-10 lead over the Cleveland Browns at the half. It was the first time that Allen had targeted Diggs through the course of the half.
Yardbarker
Browns-Bills game could be delayed Sunday if snow affects Buffalo's travel
It appears there are options if the Buffalo Bills can't travel on Saturday afternoon, as planned, for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported earlier on Friday there were concerns the snowstorm that forced the league to relocate Sunday's 1 p.m. ET clash between 3-6 Cleveland and 6-3 Buffalo to Detroit could keep the Bills in western New York through at least Saturday evening.
Comments / 0