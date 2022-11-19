Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
americanmilitarynews.com
Americans held hostage by Amazon tribe
A group of American tourists, in addition to tourists from Switzerland, the U.K., France and Spain, are being held hostage by an indigenous tribe in a remote Amazon rainforest in Peru. According to the BBC, around 70 tourists were traveling on river boats on the Cuninico River when the tribe...
travelnoire.com
Cruise Ship With 800 Covid-Positive Passengers And Crew Docked In Sydney
After cases soared, a cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia.The wave of infections spread around both passengers and crew members on a cruise ship sailing from New Zealand. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was halfway through a 12- day voyage when the outbreak happened. Cases increasingly...
Girl, 4, forced to sail from Tunisia to Sicily on migrant boat without parents
Girl became separated from parents and disembarked on island of Lampedusa after 26 hours at sea
Cuba to send Mexico rocks as well as docs
MEXICO CITY (AP) — After raising controversy by hiring hundreds of Cuban doctors, Mexico’s president appeared ready Friday to anger critics again by announcing plans to buy crushed rock ballast for a tourist train project from Cuba. A lot of people in Mexico already have doubts about President...
gcaptain.com
Italy Demands That Countries Whose Flag Is Flown By Rescue Boats Bear The Responsibility Of Migrants Aboard
ROME (Reuters) – A row escalated on Friday over who should take care of migrants rescued by charity groups off the Italian coast, with Italy insisting that countries whose flag was flown by the boats should bear some of the responsibility and Norway disagreeing. Three charity vessels holding almost...
EXPLAINER: What's behind Italy's migrant sea rescue standoff
Italy’s new far-right-led government has blocked humanitarian rescue ships from accessing its ports, resulting in a standoff with charities that patrol the deadly central Mediterranean, rescuing people in trouble at sea.Nongovernmental organizations, as well as human rights and international law experts, say vessels are legally required to rescue people in distress and coastal nations are required to provide a place of safety for them to disembark. Italy claims the flag countries of the ships are responsible for taking on the migrants and that charity vessels just encourage people-smuggling.Here are some of the issues behind the standoff: WHAT IS GOING...
maritime-executive.com
Brazilian Court Denies Efforts to Dock “Toxic” Aircraft Carrier
A federal court in Brazil blocked efforts by the Brazilian Navy to dock the decommissioned aircraft carrier NAe São Paulo more than a month after the vessel returned to Brazil in the controversy over its scrapping. Continuing to be labeled a “toxic” ship the carrier is now stranded offshore with the Brazilian media calling it a “ghost ship,” while Brazil’s Navy and environmental agency are once again struggling to come up with a solution.
Channel 3000
How Lewis Pugh braved sharks and shipping containers in the world’s first swim across the Red Sea
Having previously swum in the world’s coldest waters wearing just his swimming trunks, for his latest challenge Lewis Pugh went to the opposite extreme. When he became the first person to swim across the Red Sea last month — a feat which took 16 days and saw him encounter crashing waves, busy shipping channels and extraordinary sea life — Pugh toiled against what was by far the warmest ocean he’s ever experienced.
A massive new cruise ship is set to function as a floating hotel for the Qatar World Cup, and rooms start at $220 a night. Take a look inside.
MSC Cruises launched a new luxury liner ahead of the Qatar World Cup. The ship is expected to host more than 6,700 fans at the World Cup. A single night's stay on the docked ship during the World Cup starts at $220. MSC Cruises just launched a new cruise liner...
ECB's Villeroy: inflation in France and Europe will peak in first half of 2023
PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Inflation should reach its peak in France and in Europe by the first half of next year, French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.
cruisefever.net
MSC Cruises’ Largest Cruise Ship Makes Debut
MSC Cruises largest cruise ship, MSC World Europa, was officially launched this weekend and the vessel will be christened today in Doha. MSC World Europa is not only the largest ship in MSC’s fleet, but it is also their most innovative and environmentally advanced cruise ship. At 22 decks,...
maritime-executive.com
AD Ports Group Buys Spanish Logistics and Ports Company Noatum
AD Ports Expands to the Mediterranean with Acquisition of Noatum Logistics. In the latest step of its expansion drive, AD Ports Group has announced its acquisition of the Spanish logistics company Noatum, a purchase valued at $660 million. Noatum operates in three business areas, including logistics, shipping and ports. Its...
Quake topples houses in Indonesia's Java; at least 162 dead
An earthquake has toppled buildings on Indonesia's densely populated main island, killing at least 162 people and injuring hundreds
5 ways to stream U.S. men’s 2022 World Cup matches in Qatar, what they cost
Here are television streaming services to watch World Cup matches and how much each package costs.
Venezuelans stranded in México doing brisk trade as barbers
“We are here working and demonstrating that we seek to earn our living honorably and my thinking is to cross and request asylum.”
maritime-executive.com
Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery 50th Anniversary Cruise Ship
Continuing to market the 50th anniversary of the cruise line, Carnival Cruise Line took delivery of its newest cruise ship, aptly named Carnival Celebration. The second of the cruise line’s LNG-fueled ships, she is also part of an effort to continue to rebuild the cruise operations after the pandemic.
Guatemala finds over 1,000 artifacts at Americans’ home
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Guatemala said Thursday they have found 1,222 possible archeological artefacts at the home of an American couple accused of smuggling historical relics. The apparently pre-Hispanic pieces found in a 12-hour inspection of the house in the tourist town of Antigua range from large...
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Qatar loses opener, US up on Day 2
The first World Cup in the Middle East finally began Sunday night with a flashy opening ceremony and a match between Qatar and Ecuador without any beer for sale in the stadium.
maritime-executive.com
If the War in Ukraine Goes Nuclear, What Would it Do to the Oceans?
After a regional nuclear exchange, soot in the upper atmosphere would reduce light and heat at the surface, with profound and long-lasting effects. The US and Russia have recently agreed to hold talks on the New START Treaty, the only accord left regulating the two largest nuclear arsenals in the world. While this is undoubtedly good news, we must not allow it to lull us into complacency. Global events this year, most notably in Ukraine, have raised fears of a nuclear conflict to levels not seen since the Cold War. There are more than 10,000 nuclear warheads remaining in the world, and the Kremlin’s language regarding weapons of mass destruction has became increasingly threatening in 2022.
Comments / 0