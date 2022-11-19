ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Election recount requested for Iowa State House District 73

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Linn County announced it had received a recount request for State House District 73. The district covers most of the City of Marion. Preliminary results showed Democrat Elizabeth Wilson narrowly winning over Republican Susie Weinacht.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Rob Sand wins Auditor of State

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds

Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Dubuque County officials warn of jury duty scam

DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident

IOWA STATE
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Two injured in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, IA
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 21st, 2022

HIAWATHA, IA
HIAWATHA, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa hospital recipient of emergency rural health care grant

GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — At UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center the Des Moines office of USDA Rural Development was on hand to present in person one of 17 grants for healthcare projects across Iowa. UnityPoint Grinnell was awarded two grants close to $1 million. Statewide $8.4 million in grants went to a total of 13 […]
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Two IC business organizations to merge

Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days

IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Linn County Waste Agency: “landfill could close earlier than 2044 expected date.”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A recent audit of what is thrown in the trash shows people are still making repairs following the 2020 derecho. Linn County Solid Waste Agency Communications Director Joe Horaney says the Iowa DNR and several Iowa landfills took place in the audit. He says the findings allow them to help reduce waste issues. This comes as the landfill plans to close in Linn County by 2044, citing a lack of land that qualified for zoning.
LINN COUNTY, IA

