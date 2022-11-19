ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NESN

NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Bears Loss Looks Worse With Potential Justin Fields Injury

The Bears likely don’t mind losing at this stage of their rebuild, but an injury to surging quarterback Justin Fields would hurt tremendously. Unfortunately for Chicago, it appears that could be a reality. Fields, after making headlines with magician-like plays in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, was...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields Grew Up a Falcons Fan; 'Excited' for Homecoming

Justin Fields might be in the visitors' locker room when the Chicago Bears travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, but the second-year quarterback is returning home at heart. Fields grew up in Kennesaw, Georgia, and went to high school some 30 miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

New coach Saturday can't solve familiar problems for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday's hiring as interim coach re-energized the Indianapolis Colts — for a week. On Sunday, the old problems resurfaced. One week after winning in Saturday's road debut, the Colts produced the fast start they've talked about all season and a stifling three-quarter performance from the defense — only to see it unravel over the final 15 minutes when the offense couldn't convert scoring opportunities and the defense wore down again.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Streaking Patriots Won’t Sustain Success Without Fixing Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots won’t complain about these outcomes. They’ve won three in a row, dominating on defense and getting big plays on special teams in all three. They’re 6-4 on the season, just a game out of first place in the AFC East with eight weeks remaining. Their next opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, got blasted 40-3 and won’t have their starting left tackle when they host the Patriots on Thanksgiving night.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

