FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots won’t complain about these outcomes. They’ve won three in a row, dominating on defense and getting big plays on special teams in all three. They’re 6-4 on the season, just a game out of first place in the AFC East with eight weeks remaining. Their next opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, got blasted 40-3 and won’t have their starting left tackle when they host the Patriots on Thanksgiving night.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO