Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
NFL Reportedly Sent Letter Threatening "Significant Discipline" For Those Drinking Alcohol At Team Facilities, Planes
On Friday afternoon, the NFL sent all 32 teams a memo regarding their policy prohibiting alcohol at team facilities and while traveling. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has threatened "significant discipline" for teams that violate this policy moving forward. "In light of recent events, clubs are reminded that League policy prohibits...
Bears Loss Looks Worse With Potential Justin Fields Injury
The Bears likely don’t mind losing at this stage of their rebuild, but an injury to surging quarterback Justin Fields would hurt tremendously. Unfortunately for Chicago, it appears that could be a reality. Fields, after making headlines with magician-like plays in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, was...
Haugh: Bad play-calling on Bears' final drive deprives Justin Fields of the chance to play hometown hero
Playing back at home in front of family and friends, Bears quarterback Justin Fields had the chance to author a storybook ending Sunday, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy let him down late in Chicago’s 27-24 loss at Atlanta.
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Get Benched
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots have played one of the worst games of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon. It's New York 3, New England 3 on Sunday. We could be heading into overtime. No one needs that. Jets fans are even calling for quarterback Zach...
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
Roger Goodell threatens 'significant discipline' for future alcohol violations
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reacted to the arrest of Tennessee Titans OC Todd Downing for speeding and driving under the influence early Friday and the Commanders drinking on the flight back to Washington after their win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams...
Could Nick Caley finally get his chance to run the Patriots’ offense next year?
The Patriots passed Nick Caley over in favor of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge running the offense this year. Will they finally give Caley his shot next season?
What Was Jeff Saturday’s Coaching Experience Before Joining the Colts as Interim Head Coach?
Jeff Saturday and the Colts were successful in his first game. But some are still bewildered by the hiring based on his overall lack of experience. The post What Was Jeff Saturday’s Coaching Experience Before Joining the Colts as Interim Head Coach? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bears QB Justin Fields Grew Up a Falcons Fan; 'Excited' for Homecoming
Justin Fields might be in the visitors' locker room when the Chicago Bears travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, but the second-year quarterback is returning home at heart. Fields grew up in Kennesaw, Georgia, and went to high school some 30 miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As...
New coach Saturday can't solve familiar problems for Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday's hiring as interim coach re-energized the Indianapolis Colts — for a week. On Sunday, the old problems resurfaced. One week after winning in Saturday's road debut, the Colts produced the fast start they've talked about all season and a stifling three-quarter performance from the defense — only to see it unravel over the final 15 minutes when the offense couldn't convert scoring opportunities and the defense wore down again.
Streaking Patriots Won’t Sustain Success Without Fixing Offense
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots won’t complain about these outcomes. They’ve won three in a row, dominating on defense and getting big plays on special teams in all three. They’re 6-4 on the season, just a game out of first place in the AFC East with eight weeks remaining. Their next opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, got blasted 40-3 and won’t have their starting left tackle when they host the Patriots on Thanksgiving night.
