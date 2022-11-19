ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Shock to the system: Using electricity to find materials that can learn

Scientists used the Advanced Photon Source to watch a nonliving material mimic behavior associated with learning, paving the way for better artificial intelligence. Scientists looking to create a new generation of supercomputers are looking for inspiration from the most complex and energy-efficient computer ever built: the human brain. In some...
yankodesign.com

XiP brings Nexa3D’s Ultrafast Industrial 3D Printing Technology to your Desktop

Armed with a 4.8L build volume and industrial-grade 9.3″ 4K Monochrome LCD that gives you incredibly crisp and fine details on your prints, XiP is an advanced ultrafast resin 3D printer that brings professional-grade 3D printing to designers and engineers, offering speeds 6x faster than SLA printers and more than 10x faster than filament 3D printers. XiP is built for professional designers and engineers, and packs Nexa3D’S industrial LSPc technology into a compact desktop package measuring 16.5 inches wide, 14 inches deep, and 21 inches tall. LSPc (Lubricant Sublayer Photocuring) was developed for Nexa’s NXE 400Pro industrial 3D printer and is a combination of industrial light engine and proprietary vat / membrane that allows for ultrafast 3D printing and exceedingly complex geometries without the need for excessive, hard-to-remove supports.
MySanAntonio

American Robotics displays autonomous drone system

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Inspecting oil and gas sites in a cost-effective manner is advancing along with the use of drone technology. American Robotics not only showcased its drone-in-a-box at the Hart Energy Executive Oil Conference but highlighted the fact that its Scout System is autonomous – allowed by the Federal Aviation Administration to operate without a human pilot.
The Next Web

Swiss scientists’ new see-through solar panels are sweet nectar for startups

As Europe’s transparent solar panel market swells, Swiss scientists have set a new efficiency record for the technology. This could lead the way to energy-generating windows that power up our homes and devices. Also known as Grätzel cells, dye-sensitised solar cells (DSCs) are a type of low-cost solar cell...
Phys.org

New technique accurately measures how 2D materials expand when heated

Two-dimensional materials, which consist of just a single layer of atoms, can be packed together more densely than conventional materials, so they could be used to make transistors, solar cells, LEDs, and other devices that run faster and perform better. One issue holding back these next-generation electronics is the heat...
The Associated Press

MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org

Scientists closer to solving a superconducting puzzle with applications in medicine, transport and power transmission

Researchers studying the magnetic behavior of a cuprate superconductor may have explained some of the unusual properties of their conduction electrons. Cuprate superconductors are used in levitating trains, quantum computing and power transmission. They are of a family of materials made of layers of copper oxides alternating with layers of other metal oxides, which act as charge reservoirs.
dornob.com

MIT’s Frighteningly Fast Robot Cheetah Uses AI to Break Speed Records

The robotic cheetah developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) just keeps getting more advanced. Since its debut in 2015, the four-legged, dog-sized robot known as “Mini Cheetah” has learned how to backflip, taught itself to run, and broken speed records, hitting its fastest speed ever (nearly 13 feet per second) last March.
aiexpress.io

Soft Robotics picks up $26M

Soft Robotics introduced in $26 million within the first closing of its Collection C funding spherical. This brings the robotic selecting firm’s whole funding to $86 million, in line with Crunchbase. Smooth Robotics plans to make use of the most recent spherical of funding to broaden industrial deployments of...
myscience.org

How ’2D’ materials expand

A new technique that accurately measures how atom-thin materials expand when heated could help engineers develop faster, more powerful electronic devices. Two-dimensional materials, which consist of just a single layer of atoms, can be packed together more densely than conventional materials, so they could be used to make transistors, solar cells, LEDs, and other devices that run faster and perform better.

Comments / 0

Community Policy