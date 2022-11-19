Read full article on original website
‘Accidental power trip’ leads scientists to discover new way of generating hydrogen
Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) stumbled upon a discovery that could forever revolutionize how we acquire hydrogen from water, according to a press release from the institution published on Thursday. Light as a trigger. The team was led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr Wang Xiaopeng...
Phys.org
Shock to the system: Using electricity to find materials that can learn
Scientists used the Advanced Photon Source to watch a nonliving material mimic behavior associated with learning, paving the way for better artificial intelligence. Scientists looking to create a new generation of supercomputers are looking for inspiration from the most complex and energy-efficient computer ever built: the human brain. In some...
New type of rechargeable lithium battery now made possible thanks to scientists solving this mystery
The development of a new type of rechargeable lithium battery, which labs have pursued throughout the world for years, that is more lightweight, compact, and safe than current ones, may now be possible thanks to a discovery made by MIT researchers. Currently, there are two essential components of this prospective...
yankodesign.com
XiP brings Nexa3D’s Ultrafast Industrial 3D Printing Technology to your Desktop
Armed with a 4.8L build volume and industrial-grade 9.3″ 4K Monochrome LCD that gives you incredibly crisp and fine details on your prints, XiP is an advanced ultrafast resin 3D printer that brings professional-grade 3D printing to designers and engineers, offering speeds 6x faster than SLA printers and more than 10x faster than filament 3D printers. XiP is built for professional designers and engineers, and packs Nexa3D’S industrial LSPc technology into a compact desktop package measuring 16.5 inches wide, 14 inches deep, and 21 inches tall. LSPc (Lubricant Sublayer Photocuring) was developed for Nexa’s NXE 400Pro industrial 3D printer and is a combination of industrial light engine and proprietary vat / membrane that allows for ultrafast 3D printing and exceedingly complex geometries without the need for excessive, hard-to-remove supports.
MySanAntonio
American Robotics displays autonomous drone system
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Inspecting oil and gas sites in a cost-effective manner is advancing along with the use of drone technology. American Robotics not only showcased its drone-in-a-box at the Hart Energy Executive Oil Conference but highlighted the fact that its Scout System is autonomous – allowed by the Federal Aviation Administration to operate without a human pilot.
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
The Next Web
Swiss scientists’ new see-through solar panels are sweet nectar for startups
As Europe’s transparent solar panel market swells, Swiss scientists have set a new efficiency record for the technology. This could lead the way to energy-generating windows that power up our homes and devices. Also known as Grätzel cells, dye-sensitised solar cells (DSCs) are a type of low-cost solar cell...
Phys.org
New technique accurately measures how 2D materials expand when heated
Two-dimensional materials, which consist of just a single layer of atoms, can be packed together more densely than conventional materials, so they could be used to make transistors, solar cells, LEDs, and other devices that run faster and perform better. One issue holding back these next-generation electronics is the heat...
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
Space-based solar power could really work, experiment shows
European aerospace giant Airbus demonstrated how solar power could be beamed from space in a new experiment.
dailygalaxy.com
Chinese Scientists Build an Atom-sized Quantum Engine to Our Planet’s Eight Billion People (Planet Earth Report)
Today’s stories include Why a Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth to Scientists Test Einstein’s Relativity On A Cosmological Scale and Discover Something Strange, and much more. Why This Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth, reports...
Phys.org
Scientists closer to solving a superconducting puzzle with applications in medicine, transport and power transmission
Researchers studying the magnetic behavior of a cuprate superconductor may have explained some of the unusual properties of their conduction electrons. Cuprate superconductors are used in levitating trains, quantum computing and power transmission. They are of a family of materials made of layers of copper oxides alternating with layers of other metal oxides, which act as charge reservoirs.
Swiss Technology Firm Claims The Ability To Recharge An EV Battery To 80% In Just 72 Seconds
The Swiss technology company Morand has invented a new battery technology that claims the ability to recharge an electric car's battery to 80% in just 72 seconds. This could not only revolutionize the automotive industry but most likely every sector that will need batteries in the future. The tech is...
dornob.com
MIT’s Frighteningly Fast Robot Cheetah Uses AI to Break Speed Records
The robotic cheetah developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) just keeps getting more advanced. Since its debut in 2015, the four-legged, dog-sized robot known as “Mini Cheetah” has learned how to backflip, taught itself to run, and broken speed records, hitting its fastest speed ever (nearly 13 feet per second) last March.
3D-printed materials are now more durable thanks to MIT researchers' new heat treatment
Created by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a new heat treatment alters the microscopic structure of 3D-printed metals, making the materials more durable and resistant to thermal shock. As MIT suggests, high-performance blades and vanes for jet engines and gas turbines might be 3D printed using the process, opening...
Engineers designed a new nanoscale 3D printing material that can be printed at a speed of 100 mm/s
A new nanoscale 3D printing material developed by Stanford University engineers may provide superior structural protection for satellites, drones, and microelectronics. An improved lightweight, a protective lattice that can absorb twice as much energy as previous materials of a similar density has been developed by engineers for nanoscale 3D printing.
Something is wrong with Einstein's theory of gravity
Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity has been remarkably successful in describing the gravity of stars and planets, but it doesn’t seem to apply perfectly on all scales.
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
aiexpress.io
Soft Robotics picks up $26M
Soft Robotics introduced in $26 million within the first closing of its Collection C funding spherical. This brings the robotic selecting firm’s whole funding to $86 million, in line with Crunchbase. Smooth Robotics plans to make use of the most recent spherical of funding to broaden industrial deployments of...
myscience.org
How ’2D’ materials expand
A new technique that accurately measures how atom-thin materials expand when heated could help engineers develop faster, more powerful electronic devices. Two-dimensional materials, which consist of just a single layer of atoms, can be packed together more densely than conventional materials, so they could be used to make transistors, solar cells, LEDs, and other devices that run faster and perform better.
