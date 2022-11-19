ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X Shows Off His First Tattoo: See the ‘Montero’-Inspired Ink

By Glenn Rowley
 2 days ago

Looks like Lil Nas X got inked! On Thursday (Nov. 17), the hip-hop star used social media to give fans a look at his very first tattoo .

“Juh got my first tattoo,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of the process. In the first pic, his face is writhing in pain in a head-to-toe Dior ensemble as a tattoo artist is bent over his wrist. In subsequent photos, however, he seems quite pleased with the results, flashing his wrist to the camera from multiple angles.

And while some fans were left flummoxed in the comments section as to what the five-pointed symbol stands for — some thought it was a representation of Aries, Lil Nas X’s astrological sign, while others joked it looked like an IUD — it’s clearly important to the rapper as he also used it on the single artwork for 2021’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Elsewhere in the post, which was geotagged from Barcelona, Spain, the rapper shared a video of himself performing another Montero single, “That’s What I Want,” on stage at San Jordi Club during the European leg of his ongoing Long Live Montero Tour. Next, he’ll head to Mexico City on Sunday (Nov. 20) before picking up the trek at the end of 2022 in Australia.

Earlier this week, the recent Coach model posted a nude, pre-tattooed selfie with his enviable abs on full display in a bubble bath while in Brussels, Belgium.

Check out Lil Nas X’s brand new tattoo and performance from his tour stop in Barcelona below.

