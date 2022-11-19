ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds

Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City vigil held for victims of Colorado shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa — On the 23rd annual Transgender Day of Remembrance,many communities had events planned today, including managers at Club Q in Colorado Springs, which were supposed to hold a brunch Sunday morning. Instead, they held a vigil Sunday night honoring the dozens shot at the club, including five who lost their lives. Police say patrons of the club managed to subdue the gunman and help police bring him into custody.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Something fishy is happening at Cedar Rapids Parks & Rec

Friday morning the Iowa Department of Natural Resources released trout near the boat ramp at Prairie Park Fishery, 2125 Otis Road SE. Anglers interested in fishing for trout are required to possess a valid license and a state trout stamp. The trout stamp may be purchased at any local sporting...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Firefighters host fire training on Boyson Road

Hiawatha — Sunday morning, the Hiawatha Fire Department (FD) closed a portion of Boyson Road to conduct fire training at an abandoned house. The abandoned structure is located at 100 Boyson Road. Crews closed off the road between Boyson Court and Robins Road. All traffic is required to detour...
HIAWATHA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Woman charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting extradited back to Iowa

A Cedar Rapids woman accused in connection with a deadly shooting in southeast Cedar Rapids this year has been extradited back to Iowa from Illinois. Pierra Baugh, 33, is awaiting trial in the Linn County jail, facing multiple charges, including 1st degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and accessory after the fact.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Mount Vernon, Williamsburg end their seasons with title game losses

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Mount Vernon and Williamsburg came up short in their quests for a State championship on Friday. The Mustangs surrendered an epic 4th quarter comeback to Harlan, losing 30-23. And Williamsburg lost a slugfest to CL/GLR 10-6. It was the first loss of the season for both teams.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

Cedar Rapids Police are asking for your help in finding 12-year-old Maleah Madley. Maleah was last seen at Taft Middle School on November 17th at 9am. She has a tattoo on her right arm of the letter "R." On her left arm she has a tattoo of an eye. Maleah...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Newhall FD kicks off First Annual Holiday Food Drive

Newhall — Friday afternoon, the Newhall Fire Department (FD) kicked off their First Annual Holiday Food Drive. The fire department is collecting both perishable, nonperishable food items, and money donations:. Canned goods. Packaged pasta. Ham. Chicken. Deer meat. Iowa's News Now spoke with Joe Brokaw, Safety Officer for Newhall...
NEWHALL, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I on the Hawks: Minnesota

Iowa's on a three-game win streak and has a chance to win the Big Ten West. A road trip to Minnesota is next. Iowa's News Now sports anchor Jett Beachum, Owen Siebring and Hawkeye Nation's Rob Howe break down their chances in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cbs2iowa.com

Artificial Intelligence Exhibit opens at CSPS

Cedar Rapids — Friday evening, Christopher V. Sherman, Marion Photographer, opened his Artificial Intelligence Art Show at CSPS. The exhibit is being hosted in the Newbo District, where Sherman is showing off his Drone Photography. Artificial intelligence is being used by a lot of artists right now as a...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

No. 20 Creighton women bounce N. Iowa 85-66 behind Rosniek

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points and Lauren Jensen scored 19 and 20th-ranked Creighton controlled from the outset in an 85-66 win over Northern Iowa on Sunday. With the exception of a little more than two-minute span early, the Bluejays (3-0) held the lead. Molly Mogensen’s...
CEDAR FALLS, IA

