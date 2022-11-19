IOWA CITY, Iowa — On the 23rd annual Transgender Day of Remembrance,many communities had events planned today, including managers at Club Q in Colorado Springs, which were supposed to hold a brunch Sunday morning. Instead, they held a vigil Sunday night honoring the dozens shot at the club, including five who lost their lives. Police say patrons of the club managed to subdue the gunman and help police bring him into custody.

