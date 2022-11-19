Read full article on original website
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
Iowa City vigil held for victims of Colorado shooting
IOWA CITY, Iowa — On the 23rd annual Transgender Day of Remembrance,many communities had events planned today, including managers at Club Q in Colorado Springs, which were supposed to hold a brunch Sunday morning. Instead, they held a vigil Sunday night honoring the dozens shot at the club, including five who lost their lives. Police say patrons of the club managed to subdue the gunman and help police bring him into custody.
Something fishy is happening at Cedar Rapids Parks & Rec
Friday morning the Iowa Department of Natural Resources released trout near the boat ramp at Prairie Park Fishery, 2125 Otis Road SE. Anglers interested in fishing for trout are required to possess a valid license and a state trout stamp. The trout stamp may be purchased at any local sporting...
Firefighters host fire training on Boyson Road
Hiawatha — Sunday morning, the Hiawatha Fire Department (FD) closed a portion of Boyson Road to conduct fire training at an abandoned house. The abandoned structure is located at 100 Boyson Road. Crews closed off the road between Boyson Court and Robins Road. All traffic is required to detour...
Woman charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting extradited back to Iowa
A Cedar Rapids woman accused in connection with a deadly shooting in southeast Cedar Rapids this year has been extradited back to Iowa from Illinois. Pierra Baugh, 33, is awaiting trial in the Linn County jail, facing multiple charges, including 1st degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and accessory after the fact.
Mount Vernon, Williamsburg end their seasons with title game losses
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Mount Vernon and Williamsburg came up short in their quests for a State championship on Friday. The Mustangs surrendered an epic 4th quarter comeback to Harlan, losing 30-23. And Williamsburg lost a slugfest to CL/GLR 10-6. It was the first loss of the season for both teams.
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
Cedar Rapids Police are asking for your help in finding 12-year-old Maleah Madley. Maleah was last seen at Taft Middle School on November 17th at 9am. She has a tattoo on her right arm of the letter "R." On her left arm she has a tattoo of an eye. Maleah...
Cedar Rapids teen accused of murdering his parents to be evaluated before trial
An evaluation of diminished responsibility has been scheduled for a Cedar Rapids teen charged with murdering his parents over a year ago. Ethan Orton will now be transported to the University of Iowa Hospital for an evaluation on November 23 and be returned to the correctional facility after completion. Orton's...
Newhall FD kicks off First Annual Holiday Food Drive
Newhall — Friday afternoon, the Newhall Fire Department (FD) kicked off their First Annual Holiday Food Drive. The fire department is collecting both perishable, nonperishable food items, and money donations:. Canned goods. Packaged pasta. Ham. Chicken. Deer meat. Iowa's News Now spoke with Joe Brokaw, Safety Officer for Newhall...
Victims identified in Onslow fire that claims the life of 10-year-old
ONSLOW, Iowa — We now know the name of the 5th grader who perished in a Jones County house fire. Crews were called to the home just before 4:30 Friday morning. When they arrived, they learned a child was trapped by the flames. Crews raced in to try and...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 60 years for beating older couple for $50K
A Cedar Rapids man who posed as an officer, beat an older Coggon couple, and stole $50,000 from their safe, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison, according to reports from the Gazette. In July, a jury convicted Brandon Lee, 33, of two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts...
PHOTOS: Hawkeyes keep Big Ten West Title dreams alive with 13-10 nail biter
Dave Campell — Drew Stevens made a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to lift Iowa over Minnesota for a 13-10 victory on Saturday, after the Hawkeyes forced two late turnovers to take control of the Big Ten West with their eighth straight win over the Gophers for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
I on the Hawks: Minnesota
Iowa's on a three-game win streak and has a chance to win the Big Ten West. A road trip to Minnesota is next. Iowa's News Now sports anchor Jett Beachum, Owen Siebring and Hawkeye Nation's Rob Howe break down their chances in Minneapolis.
Artificial Intelligence Exhibit opens at CSPS
Cedar Rapids — Friday evening, Christopher V. Sherman, Marion Photographer, opened his Artificial Intelligence Art Show at CSPS. The exhibit is being hosted in the Newbo District, where Sherman is showing off his Drone Photography. Artificial intelligence is being used by a lot of artists right now as a...
No. 20 Creighton women bounce N. Iowa 85-66 behind Rosniek
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points and Lauren Jensen scored 19 and 20th-ranked Creighton controlled from the outset in an 85-66 win over Northern Iowa on Sunday. With the exception of a little more than two-minute span early, the Bluejays (3-0) held the lead. Molly Mogensen’s...
