Related
WJFW-TV
Wi-Does Wine Walk fills Eagle River businesses
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- On Saturday, downtown Eagle River hosted the Wi-Does Wine Walk, an event for wine and shopping enthusiasts. The Eagle River Downtown Committee and the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce organize the event. They say it is a great activity for those who prefer to stay inside while many others go out to hunt.
Hunters, show us your bucks and win prizes
Wisconsin’s gun deer season is underway, and Wausau Pilot & Review wants to show off your trophy deer, while giving you a shot at some great prizes. Bookmark this page for updates as we post entries!. All hunters who send in their photos will receive a Wausau Pilot &...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Area Food Pantry receives milk donation
RHINELANDER, Wis. - Through the Dairy Farmers of America and Kemps, The Giving Cow Project provides specially designed, shelf-stable milk to food pantries. The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry (RAFP) received 2 pallets of milk to supplement our Hodag Kids Programs. "Milk can be a challenging food item for a pantry....
WJFW-TV
CWD confirmed at Lincoln Co. deer farm
LINCOLN CO. (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Lincoln Co. deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). The samples sent in were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. The positive test came from a...
WJFW-TV
Pines & Three Lakes challenge each other for food pantry donations
THREE LAKES - Two Northwoods high schools will be facing off on the basketball court next week with the added challenge of collecting food for local pantries. Northland Pines will be traveling to Three Lakes on Tuesday where the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams take to the court.
wearegreenbay.com
Deer farm in northern Wisconsin tests positive for chronic wasting disease, placed under quarantine
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Good travel weather leading up to Thanksgiving
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clear to partly cloudy Sunday night and rather chilly with lows in the low 10s north, mid to upper 10s central and south. Monday features more times of sun than clouds with highs rebounding into the low 30s. The moderating trend in temperatures continues on Tuesday...
WSAW
Fire causes extensive damage to Wausau duplex
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Wausau duplex Friday morning. The Wausau Fire Department responded to a home on the corner of S 12th Ave and Thomas St just after 8 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
WJFW-TV
Mosinee girls basketball drops second straight home game to start 0-2 on the season after loss to Lake Mills
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- The defending Great Northern Conference champs for girls basketball Mosinee dropped a tough one on Tuesday to New London 54-45 in their season opener. It wasn't a Great Northern Conference game, so the three-peat is still alive, but it wasn't the start that they hoped for the season.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
First Student Bus Company To Fix Route Problems
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Families across Wausau have experienced delays and even route cancellations since this school year began, but that may change. Those delays are due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, and now the Wausau school district’s bus company, First Student, is apologizing. First Student...
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 10/31/2022 – 11/06/2022. In the early morning hours of Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, deputies took a 23-year-old Tomahawk man into custody following a traffic stop in the City of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.
