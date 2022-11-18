Wrap Up for the Period of: 10/31/2022 – 11/06/2022. In the early morning hours of Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, deputies took a 23-year-old Tomahawk man into custody following a traffic stop in the City of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO