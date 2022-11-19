Read full article on original website
Related
MyStateline.com
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
WCPO
Flurries possible as we stay cold overnight
Happy November 12, the best day of the year in my opinion… I am biased though, it’s my birthday. Many woke up to snow this morning across the Tri-State and we could see a few more scattered flurries through the late evening and overnight tonight. However, no more accumulation is expected. We had some communities that received multiple inches of snow this morning. You can find a list of those here.
natureworldnews.com
Northeast to Expect Unseasonably Warm Weather This Weekend that Could Challenge Record High Temperatures
The latest weather update showed that portions of the Northeast would feel unseasonably warm this coming weekend as the first week of November begins. In previous reports, the start of November with Halloween was affected by chilly weather conditions in Mid-Atlantic to Pacific Northwest. Rainy weather emerged in South-Central U.S.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild late week; colder changes this weekend
THURSDAY: High clouds will spill in, thanks to Nicole to our east – blotting out the sunshine a bit. Expect another seasonably mild day amid northeasterly breezes with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will start to break as the low starts to turn farther away from our area. We’ll turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s again.
Sunny skies Wednesday, Thursday; clouds move in for weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, but clouds return with warmer temperatures this weekend.
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the winter season is targeting North and South Dakota as well as areas of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska with a foot of snow.
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
WBBJ
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
Central US faces heavy rain, severe weather as storm system moves in
Severe weather set to impact the central U.S. Monday will bring risks of heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes from the Southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley.
natureworldnews.com
Storm to Unleash Heavy Snow and Severe Weather in Western United States
The latest weather showed that a storm would impact portions of the western United States, causing heavy snow and severe weather conditions. The storm is expected to be felt late this week or this coming weekend. Weather forecasts advised residents to monitor the storm's development by keeping updated with weather...
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Central US, Might Soak Until Tuesday
As a rather abrupt change from the record cold earlier this week, soaking rain and severe thunderstorms are anticipated this weekend in some of the Central US's drought-stricken regions. In some of the same central and northern Plains regions that have recently experienced record-breaking low temperatures for mid-October in the...
Thanksgiving weather forecast 2022: National outlook and possible weekend washout in eastern half of US
Nearly 55 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles this week as the U.S. prepares to celebrate Thanksgiving, and the FOX Forecast Center is tracking a potential storm in the East that could impact plans and travel for the upcoming holiday weekend.
AccuWeather forecasters warn that widespread severe weather threat to eye central US
A massive storm poised to unleash areas of heavy snow in the western United States and Canada Prairies will also trigger the potential for widespread severe weather across portions of the Plains and Mississippi Valley late this week and into the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. "Several rounds of severe thunderstorms...
WJCL
Not as cold tonight, rain chances return for the holiday
A few sprinkles are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. With the cloudy skies, lows will stay in the low to mid 40s and near 50° at the coast. The mostly cloudy skies with stick around for Sunday, but skies will stay dry with highs in the mid 50s.
Cloudy and chilly weather for the rest of the week
Rain is moving out today and highs will bounce into the 60s, but colder air will rush back back in. Our afternoon will likely be in the mid-50s with clouds and a stiff breezes. Expect cloudy skies through Thursday.
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
This week will be brisk and sunny with calm and dry travel conditions
There’s a chance for rain and snow late Thursday into Friday, with seasonally cold temperatures due throughout the week. Thanksgiving week will be mostly sunny, with temperatures ranging in the mid-to-high 40s and possible rain and snow due Thursday and Friday. Sunday and Monday are shaping up to be...
natureworldnews.com
Coastal Storm to Bring Rains and Gusty Winds to Portions of Northeastern US
The latest weather forecast showed that a coastal storm with potential tropical moisture would impact portions of the northeastern U.S, especially in the mid-Atlantic coast and New England. A week before the end of October, a coastal storm could result in heavy rains with gusty winds in portions of the...
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
Comments / 0