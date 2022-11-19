ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
WCPO

Flurries possible as we stay cold overnight

Happy November 12, the best day of the year in my opinion… I am biased though, it’s my birthday. Many woke up to snow this morning across the Tri-State and we could see a few more scattered flurries through the late evening and overnight tonight. However, no more accumulation is expected. We had some communities that received multiple inches of snow this morning. You can find a list of those here.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild late week; colder changes this weekend

THURSDAY: High clouds will spill in, thanks to Nicole to our east – blotting out the sunshine a bit. Expect another seasonably mild day amid northeasterly breezes with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will start to break as the low starts to turn farther away from our area. We’ll turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s again.
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
WBBJ

Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold

Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
natureworldnews.com

Storm to Unleash Heavy Snow and Severe Weather in Western United States

The latest weather showed that a storm would impact portions of the western United States, causing heavy snow and severe weather conditions. The storm is expected to be felt late this week or this coming weekend. Weather forecasts advised residents to monitor the storm's development by keeping updated with weather...
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Central US, Might Soak Until Tuesday

As a rather abrupt change from the record cold earlier this week, soaking rain and severe thunderstorms are anticipated this weekend in some of the Central US's drought-stricken regions. In some of the same central and northern Plains regions that have recently experienced record-breaking low temperatures for mid-October in the...
WJCL

Not as cold tonight, rain chances return for the holiday

A few sprinkles are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. With the cloudy skies, lows will stay in the low to mid 40s and near 50° at the coast. The mostly cloudy skies with stick around for Sunday, but skies will stay dry with highs in the mid 50s.
WWL-AMFM

Cloudy and chilly weather for the rest of the week

Rain is moving out today and highs will bounce into the 60s, but colder air will rush back back in. Our afternoon will likely be in the mid-50s with clouds and a stiff breezes. Expect cloudy skies through Thursday.
CBS DFW

Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
Boston

This week will be brisk and sunny with calm and dry travel conditions

There’s a chance for rain and snow late Thursday into Friday, with seasonally cold temperatures due throughout the week. Thanksgiving week will be mostly sunny, with temperatures ranging in the mid-to-high 40s and possible rain and snow due Thursday and Friday. Sunday and Monday are shaping up to be...
natureworldnews.com

Coastal Storm to Bring Rains and Gusty Winds to Portions of Northeastern US

The latest weather forecast showed that a coastal storm with potential tropical moisture would impact portions of the northeastern U.S, especially in the mid-Atlantic coast and New England. A week before the end of October, a coastal storm could result in heavy rains with gusty winds in portions of the...

