(Silver City) -- Several KMAland fire departments battled a large house fire in Silver City early Thursday morning. That's according to Silver City Fire Chief Scott Eanes, who tells KMA News his volunteer fire department was paged shortly before 1:30 a.m. for a large structure fire at 402 Lynn Street in Silver City. Eanes says, per typical practice, they immediately requested mutual aid after the report of the structural fire. Among those responding in mutual aid was the Glenwood Fire Department. Glenwood Fire Chief Matt Gray tells KMA News the house was already fully engulfed in flames by the time they had arrived on the scene.

SILVER CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO