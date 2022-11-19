Read full article on original website
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
David’s Evening Forecast - Quiet and mild week ahead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After more than a week of cold conditions, we finally saw a change in the weather pattern today. Southwest winds and sunshine helped to push high temperatures up to around 50 degrees in the Omaha metro, a welcomed change from the last week. Skies remain clear this evening with a light southwest breeze. Despite the warm-up earlier today, you’ll still need a jacket tonight as we cool into the 30s quickly after sunset. Overnight lows dip back into the mid and low 20s.
Friday Forecast: Coldest air so far...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a week of below average temperatures, it appears that Friday will be even colder. In fact, highs may not reach 30 degrees for the first time since February 24th. There will not be much warming throughout the day as upper 20s to low 30s are...
Dry conditions continue despite light snow accumulations this week
We did have a couple of days with light snow accumulations, but did not do anything to improve or worsen the drought deficit.
Christmas lights, bingo, and dinosaurs among the things to do Thanksgiving week
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Dino letter dig, music bingo, holiday lights in Gene Leahy Mall, Durham Museum tree lighting, and Christmas lights in Aksarben are among the things to do Thanksgiving Week. The Saddlebrook Branch Library, 14850 Laurel Ave., is hosting Dino Letter Dig on Monday, November 21 at...
Morning power outage affects thousands in Omaha-metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An issue with equipment at a specific OPPD substation left thousands without power Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District was reporting at about 10:25 a.m. that 11,000 customers in Douglas and Sarpy counties were without power. An OPPD spokesperson said at the time that crews were still working to determine the cause of the outage, noting that several circuits had been impacted.
Fire crews douse flames at north Lincoln home in freezing winds
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several fire crews helped extinguish flames at a north Lincoln home Thursday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to the apartment near North 38th Street and Baldwin Avenue around 4 p.m. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the fire was within the walls and...
Metro businesses: customers increasingly want convenience around the holidays
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Holiday meals and traditions look different for everyone around the Omaha area. “We just like to give people in the community, the families around the community the opportunity to get together and celebrate with each other without having to put in the work,” says Amanda Mass, the manager at Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails in Council Bluffs.
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
2,000 birds fill event center despite tough year with avian flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster Event Center was filled with caws and honks during the state poultry show. Over 2,000 chickens, geese, ducks and turkeys showed off their feathers this weekend. This was quite the change from this past spring, where previously no poultry events were allowed in...
Power outage impacting nearly 20,000 people in Douglas, Sarpy counties Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly 20,000 people in Douglas and Sarpy counties are without power on Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District said the cause of the outage, which is currently impacting 18,658 people, is not known at this time. OPPD said an issue with a piece of equipment in...
Council Bluffs celebrates Winterfest at Bayliss Park
Winterfest kicked off the holiday season Friday evening in Council Bluffs. The annual holiday tradition includes a tree lighting in Bayliss Park, a sing-a-long, and even an ice sculpture carving.
Omaha Everyday: Methodist Health System
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to the Senior Director of Marketing at Methodist Health System , Jenni Stoll, about the upcoming Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive on Dec 1 from 5am to 7pm. Find out more, including the two drop-off locations, in today’s interview!
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, a desperate dog owner is looking for his new German Shepherd puppy. Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away. “I...
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The start of the holiday season in the Capital City brings with it a number of events each weekend. Here are a few in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Pioneers Park Nature Center Presents Twilight Hike. What will you encounter at...
KMAland fire crews battle house fire in Silver City
(Silver City) -- Several KMAland fire departments battled a large house fire in Silver City early Thursday morning. That's according to Silver City Fire Chief Scott Eanes, who tells KMA News his volunteer fire department was paged shortly before 1:30 a.m. for a large structure fire at 402 Lynn Street in Silver City. Eanes says, per typical practice, they immediately requested mutual aid after the report of the structural fire. Among those responding in mutual aid was the Glenwood Fire Department. Glenwood Fire Chief Matt Gray tells KMA News the house was already fully engulfed in flames by the time they had arrived on the scene.
'Fairly depressed' — Bald eagle injured near Burwell now a long way from home
Trooper Cody Cassidy didn’t find the fugitive he was searching for Saturday, but something else caught his eye. Something on the side of the highway between Burwell and Taylor. Cassidy pulled up and pulled over. He realized he was staring at a young eagle. He’s found other eagles before,...
‘Hoops 4 Life’ tournament in Omaha aims to prevent sucicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, young athletes from Douglas County practiced their jump shots to spread a positive message. This is the 12th year of the “Hoops 4 Life” tournament. Kids in grades 3 through 12 spent the day playing basketball in 3 vs. 3 games. The tournament...
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
Nebraska woman identified in fatal 2-vehicle crash
BROOKING. S.D. (KELO) — A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker.
