“It Was One Of The Worst Experiences And Times In My Life” – SmackDown Star Reflects On Previous WWE Release

ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History
Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
itrwrestling.com
Steve Austin Breaks Silence Following WWE Return Rumours
As speculation continues to swirl around Stone Cold Steve Austin and a potential comeback, the WWE Hall of Famer himself has now moved to comment on the rumours. On November 14th it was reported that not only were WWE interested in Austin having another match, they had offered him a deal to come back. Austin was last in action at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Kevin Owens. The match was his first in 19-years, ending an injury-enforced retirement. At the time it was noted that the Texas Rattlesnake was incredibly pleased with how the match went.
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Could Wrestle First-Time-Ever Match At WrestleMania 39
Scheduled for April 1 and 2 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, WrestleMania 39 is rumoured to be one of the biggest ‘Manias ever, with regular names such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey being joined by legends like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and John Cena.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
wrestlinginc.com
Bushwhacker Luke Calls WWE SmackDown Star 'One Hell Of A Worker'
Luke and Butch, The Bushwhackers — as they were known from the late 1980s upon making their WWE debut — started making a name for themselves as early as the 1960s and went on to be an established team for several decades. They won tag team titles across various promotions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Fast forward to the present, and another Butch is making a name for himself in WWE.
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn meet face to face on WWE Friday Night SmackDown
It was revealed tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that Kevin Owens will be the 5th member of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus' team at Survivor Series. Earlier in the show, there was a backstage segment with The Bloodline and once again, there were issues with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn with Jimmy playing the peacekeeper as Solo Sikoa looked on.
itrwrestling.com
MJF Wins AEW World Championship, William Regal Sells His Soul To The Devil
MJF is the new AEW World Champion, but it took a shocking betrayal from William Regal to get the job done at Full Gear. The Blackpool Combat Club had been built on friendships that went back decades, but that trust and brotherhood, now lies shattered thanks to William Regal. The veteran stepping in at the last moment to cost his man the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
itrwrestling.com
Mystery Member Of The Brawling Brutes Revealed Ahead Of Survivor Series
With Survivor Series just around the corner, the opening segment of the November 18th edition of Friday Night SmackDown featured The Brawling Brutes were joined by Drew McIntyre. The Scottish star had some to their aid the previous week during their latest tussle with The Bloodline. Sheamus explained the history...
wrestleview.com
WarGames advantage matches set for Raw and SmackDown
The WWE Superstars to determine the advantage for the Women’s Survivor Series WarGames Match is set. It will be Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka on this Monday’s Survivor Series go-home episode of Raw. The winner of the will have the advantage next Saturday at WarGames. The current women’s WarGames...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Reveals How Jon Moxley Came Across His Radar, More
During the latest episode of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on how he came across Jon Moxley, how well the former AEW World Champion did during his showcase promo, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On he and...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Advertising Roman Reigns For 2023 Premium Live Event
Roman Reigns is not being featured in promotions for next year’s WWE Elimination Chamber. Recently, WWE released a poster for their 2023 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, with the show airing live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre on February 18, 2023. The company is advertising several of...
tjrwrestling.net
Huge WarGames Match Was Pitched For 2019 Survivor Series
A massive tri-branded WarGames match was considered for the 2019 Survivor Series when NXT joined Raw and SmackDown in a battle for brand supremacy. With AEW Dynamite on the horizon in late 2019, WWE took a pre-emptive strike against Tony Khan’s company as they debuted NXT on the USA Network just weeks before Dynamite began on TNT kickstarting the ‘Wednesday Night Wars.’
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On When WWE Creative Finalized Plans For The 11/18 Episode Of SmackDown
Another week, another "SmackDown," and this past Friday's episode continued building the stories heading into Survivor Series: WarGames. The show heavily featured the continuation of WWE's World Cup tournament, with first-round matches starting off the night's action and finishing it with Butch advancing following a victory over Sami Zayn. A new report from Fightful Select indicates that creative plans for the show were mostly wrapped up this past Thursday, which has been typical as of late. An unnamed source confirmed that they learned about their role on the show sooner than they are accustomed to, and a majority of plans had been finalized by Thursday afternoon.
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Star Deletes Twitter After Denouncing Intergender Wrestling
Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) has deleted his Twitter account. After the end of the Attitude Era, intergender wrestling has grown in popularity throughout professional wrestling’s independent circuit, however, some male wrestlers are getting down with the idea of men wrestling women. Scotty 2 Hotty is one of those men, who spoke out against the male vs. female style of pro wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Gets Receipt For 'Floppy Floppers' Tweet On WWE SmackDown
After his match against Omos at Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman's stirred the pot with his remarks on Twitter about high flyers and called them "floppy floppers" and "flippy flippers." During the November 18 edition of "SmackDown," former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet brought up Strowman's controversial comments in a backstage promo.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Reveals The Undertaker Considered Leaving WWE at One Stage
Bone Street Krew members Henry O. Godwinn and Mideon discussed The Undertaker’s WWE career and how he considered leaving for WCW on the Monte & The Pharaoh podcast. The Deadman was a staple of WWE television for over three decades. “Yeah, [Godwinn replied when asked if The Undertaker was...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (State College, PA) (November 20)
WWE Sunday Stunner results are in. WWE held its November 20, 2022 edition of their WWE Sunday Stunner house show in State College, Pennsylvania’s Bryce Jordan Center. WWE Sunday Stunner: Two Title Matches Were On The Books. The full results from the WWE Sunday Stunner live event were:. WWE...
