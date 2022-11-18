ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Chronicle

Westminster Bells to Hold Christmas Celebration Concerts on Dec. 3 and 4

The Westminster Bells will hold their Christmas celebration concerts on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Chehalis and Harrison Square Presbyterian Church in Centralia. Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 349 N. Market Blvd. in Chehalis and Harrison Square Presbyterian Church is located at...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of John Wayne Jacoby: 1956-2022

John Wayne Jacoby was born April 19, 1956, at St. Helens Hospital in Chehalis to John and Doris (Amrine) Jacoby. Sadly, his father passed away when John was 7 years old. Years later, Doris married Kenneth Robinette, who John fondly referred to as dad until his passing. John attended elementary,...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Celebration of Life: Jerry “Twodoggs” Naumann

Jerry Lee “Twodoggs” Naumann passed away Oct. 14, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington, his home of eight years. He was born Feb. 12, 1954, to Herman C. Naumann and Edna Lambert in Centralia, Washington. He was a no-nonsense type of guy. He always said that he ran a “tight...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

State Alternate Winner in Sewing Competition From Chehalis

Ava Humphrey, of Chehalis, was named junior alternate winner at the State Make It With Wool competition held Oct. 22 on the Central Washington University campus in Ellensburg. Humphrey, 14, constructed and modeled a teal wool bomber jacket and fitted black slacks. She won a Pendleton wool yardage, sewing DVD and a pressing tool. State junior winner was Josie Jamieson, from Pasco. Kaitlyn Lawson, 18, from Lakewood, was the state senior winner. Adult winner was Martha Phelps, Mercer Island.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Gary Hitch Sr.: 1947-2022

Gary Allen Hitch Sr., 75, of Onalaska, Washington, passed away on Nov. 5, 2022, at Prestige Acute Rehabilitation Center in Centralia after a long-term battle with cancer. Born on Oct. 26, 1947, in Chehalis, Washington, Gary Hitch Sr. graduated from Napavine High School in 1965. He joined the military and...
ONALASKA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Judy Aumiller: 1950-2022

Judy Lynn (Newberg) Aumiller, 72, of Centralia, Washington, passed away Oct. 9, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Judy was born Sept. 16, 1950, in Butte, Montana to Wallace and Lorraine Newberg. As a young girl she loved riding horses and grew up loving all animals. She graduated from Centralia High School in 1968. She was employed at Bank Check for several years. Judy enjoyed poker runs on dirt bikes with her first husband, Jim Gregory, who passed away in 1981.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Gayle Shepard: 1933-2022

Gayle Erlene Shepard, 89, passed away with family members by her side on Nov. 12, 2022, at her residence in Centralia. Gayle Erlene Emory Shepard was born on Feb. 8, 1933, in Pendleton, Oregon to Dale and Kathryn Emory. Gayle's family moved to Seattle in 1941 where she graduated from...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Karen Lynn Wilson: 1955-2022

Karen Lynn Wilson, 67, of Centralia, Washington, passed away Oct. 24, 2022, at home. Karen was born May 31, 1955, in Richwood, West Virginia to Wayne Charles Dotson and Etta Vivian Chapman. She was one of five children. On June 3, 1972, Karen married Michael Earl Wilson in Randle, Washington....
CENTRALIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Santa Parade – Save the Date!

Submitted by Greg Christenson. The Tacoma Santa parade will be held on Sunday December 4 This year’s theme is Christmas Around the World. The festivities include food and merchandise vendors, a 5k run, performances and of course Santa. The festivities start at noon, with the parade (along South Tacoma...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

2A EvCo All-League Volleyball Teams

Splitting league championship honors, Tumwater and Black Hills had the most all-league selections as voted on by coaches for the 2A Evergreen Conference. Tumwater’s Isabella Burney won league MVP, and Black Hills had four first team honorees. W.F. West’s Savannah Hawkins and Morgan Rogerson also picked up first team honors, and Centralia’s Peyton Smith and Rochester’s Roisin Stull were on the second team.
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: County Commissioners Were Dead Wrong to Deny YMCA Rezoning

The recent decision by the Lewis County commissioners to deny the rezoning request by the YMCA at Mineral Lake is baffling. To be fair, I’ve got to give the anti-rezoning citizens of Mineral a big round of applause for their tenacity, determination and effective organizing in working to keep their community the way they like it. Very effective community organizing.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Nov. 19, 2022

• BENJAMIN DAVID DRAPER, 44, Centralia, died Nov. 15 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • THEODORE M. CARLSON, 84, Centralia, died Nov. 14 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell- Hoerling’s Mortuary. • COLLEEN ELIZABETH JOHN, 57, died...
CENTRALIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Providence St. Peter Hospital and the Power of Its Volunteers

Although often unnoticed, volunteers make a big difference in the day-to-day at Providence St. Peter Hospital. “Who doesn’t like feeling needed and helpful? That’s how it is for me with the staff and patients coming in,” says Naomi, Providence Information Desk volunteer. Volunteers support hospital staff...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of John Koenes: 1935-2022

John Koenes was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 21, 1935. He passed away at the age of 87 on Nov. 7, 2022. His parents, Henry Renza Koenes and Edith Koenes, preceded him in death. John had three siblings: Ruth Koenes, Carl Koenes and Alfred Koenes. John graduated from Garden...
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Historic Winlock Building Demolished After Nov. 8 Fire

Crews on Friday began demolition of a historic Winlock building that was largely destroyed by a fire that began the night of Nov. 8. The cause of the fire is still not known. Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson said earlier this week the building was a safety hazard and needed to be demolished as quickly as possible. The building was most recently home to the Winlock Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel, but has a long history in the Winlock community. The building was first home to Warne’s NYAL Drug Store as early as 1911, but was destroyed in a fire shortly before Feb. 2, 1912, and was rebuilt by the owner. Winlock residents recall that the town’s now-extinct local newspaper, Winlock News, operated out of the basement for a time while Warne’s was still operating. Records preserved by the Winlock Historical Museum confirm the Winlock Phone Company operated a switchboard upstairs from 1922 to 1953. The switchboard itself is preserved in the Winlock History Museum. In the years that followed, the building housed Katheryn’s Beauty Salon, Bugg’s Pool Hall, an exercise studio, a real estate office, Kay’s Yarn Barn and an antique shop, according to the Winlock Historical Museum.
WINLOCK, WA
Chronicle

Dry November Leads to Out of Season Fires in Western Washington

For all the brouhaha over the return of the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest, this November has been unseasonably dry in Western Washington, and the region is feeling the effects. Dry east winds drove an "uncommon amount" of fires late in the week that personnel with the Washington State...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Weeds to watch out for in Thurston County

Marijuana is not the only weed it’s illegal* to grow in Washington. You can also be busted for growing “noxious weeds,” which is farmer-speak for harmful invasive species. About ten years ago, an irascible anti-government neighbor of mine had a knock on his door and was informed...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

