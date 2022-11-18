Read full article on original website
‘Twisted Traditions’: Downtown Centralia Lighted Tractor Parade, Tree Lighting and More Set for Holiday Season
This year, historic downtown Centralia will welcome thousands of tourists and shoppers to participate in festive events, shopping and dining this holiday season. This year’s theme? Twisted Traditions. Here are some of the highlights of the revamped Hub City holiday offerings:. Tree Lighting Ceremony — 6 p.m., Nov. 25,...
Westminster Bells to Hold Christmas Celebration Concerts on Dec. 3 and 4
The Westminster Bells will hold their Christmas celebration concerts on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Chehalis and Harrison Square Presbyterian Church in Centralia. Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 349 N. Market Blvd. in Chehalis and Harrison Square Presbyterian Church is located at...
In Loving Memory of John Wayne Jacoby: 1956-2022
John Wayne Jacoby was born April 19, 1956, at St. Helens Hospital in Chehalis to John and Doris (Amrine) Jacoby. Sadly, his father passed away when John was 7 years old. Years later, Doris married Kenneth Robinette, who John fondly referred to as dad until his passing. John attended elementary,...
Celebration of Life: Jerry “Twodoggs” Naumann
Jerry Lee “Twodoggs” Naumann passed away Oct. 14, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington, his home of eight years. He was born Feb. 12, 1954, to Herman C. Naumann and Edna Lambert in Centralia, Washington. He was a no-nonsense type of guy. He always said that he ran a “tight...
State Alternate Winner in Sewing Competition From Chehalis
Ava Humphrey, of Chehalis, was named junior alternate winner at the State Make It With Wool competition held Oct. 22 on the Central Washington University campus in Ellensburg. Humphrey, 14, constructed and modeled a teal wool bomber jacket and fitted black slacks. She won a Pendleton wool yardage, sewing DVD and a pressing tool. State junior winner was Josie Jamieson, from Pasco. Kaitlyn Lawson, 18, from Lakewood, was the state senior winner. Adult winner was Martha Phelps, Mercer Island.
In Loving Memory of Gary Hitch Sr.: 1947-2022
Gary Allen Hitch Sr., 75, of Onalaska, Washington, passed away on Nov. 5, 2022, at Prestige Acute Rehabilitation Center in Centralia after a long-term battle with cancer. Born on Oct. 26, 1947, in Chehalis, Washington, Gary Hitch Sr. graduated from Napavine High School in 1965. He joined the military and...
In Loving Memory of Judy Aumiller: 1950-2022
Judy Lynn (Newberg) Aumiller, 72, of Centralia, Washington, passed away Oct. 9, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Judy was born Sept. 16, 1950, in Butte, Montana to Wallace and Lorraine Newberg. As a young girl she loved riding horses and grew up loving all animals. She graduated from Centralia High School in 1968. She was employed at Bank Check for several years. Judy enjoyed poker runs on dirt bikes with her first husband, Jim Gregory, who passed away in 1981.
In Loving Memory of Gayle Shepard: 1933-2022
Gayle Erlene Shepard, 89, passed away with family members by her side on Nov. 12, 2022, at her residence in Centralia. Gayle Erlene Emory Shepard was born on Feb. 8, 1933, in Pendleton, Oregon to Dale and Kathryn Emory. Gayle's family moved to Seattle in 1941 where she graduated from...
United Way, Rotary Celebrate Third Anniversary of Dolly Parton Book Program in Lewis County
Working 9 to 5 on the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for three years to get books in the hands of children from birth to age 5 has paid off for local nonprofits: More than 2,600 Lewis County kids have received nearly 73,000 books at no cost to them or their families.
In Loving Memory of Karen Lynn Wilson: 1955-2022
Karen Lynn Wilson, 67, of Centralia, Washington, passed away Oct. 24, 2022, at home. Karen was born May 31, 1955, in Richwood, West Virginia to Wayne Charles Dotson and Etta Vivian Chapman. She was one of five children. On June 3, 1972, Karen married Michael Earl Wilson in Randle, Washington....
Tacoma Santa Parade – Save the Date!
Submitted by Greg Christenson. The Tacoma Santa parade will be held on Sunday December 4 This year’s theme is Christmas Around the World. The festivities include food and merchandise vendors, a 5k run, performances and of course Santa. The festivities start at noon, with the parade (along South Tacoma...
2A EvCo All-League Volleyball Teams
Splitting league championship honors, Tumwater and Black Hills had the most all-league selections as voted on by coaches for the 2A Evergreen Conference. Tumwater’s Isabella Burney won league MVP, and Black Hills had four first team honorees. W.F. West’s Savannah Hawkins and Morgan Rogerson also picked up first team honors, and Centralia’s Peyton Smith and Rochester’s Roisin Stull were on the second team.
Letter to the Editor: County Commissioners Were Dead Wrong to Deny YMCA Rezoning
The recent decision by the Lewis County commissioners to deny the rezoning request by the YMCA at Mineral Lake is baffling. To be fair, I’ve got to give the anti-rezoning citizens of Mineral a big round of applause for their tenacity, determination and effective organizing in working to keep their community the way they like it. Very effective community organizing.
Looking to Shop Local on Black Friday Weekend? Tenino Holiday Market to Include 30 Vendors, Live Music and More
As Thanksgiving approaches, Christmas shopping is already on the minds of many and once Black Friday arrives next week, shoppers will be off to the races. For those looking to support small businesses while fulfilling their Christmas shopping lists, the third annual Tenino Holiday Market may just be the spot for you.
Death Notices: Nov. 19, 2022
• BENJAMIN DAVID DRAPER, 44, Centralia, died Nov. 15 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • THEODORE M. CARLSON, 84, Centralia, died Nov. 14 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell- Hoerling’s Mortuary. • COLLEEN ELIZABETH JOHN, 57, died...
Providence St. Peter Hospital and the Power of Its Volunteers
Although often unnoticed, volunteers make a big difference in the day-to-day at Providence St. Peter Hospital. “Who doesn’t like feeling needed and helpful? That’s how it is for me with the staff and patients coming in,” says Naomi, Providence Information Desk volunteer. Volunteers support hospital staff...
In Loving Memory of John Koenes: 1935-2022
John Koenes was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 21, 1935. He passed away at the age of 87 on Nov. 7, 2022. His parents, Henry Renza Koenes and Edith Koenes, preceded him in death. John had three siblings: Ruth Koenes, Carl Koenes and Alfred Koenes. John graduated from Garden...
In Focus: Historic Winlock Building Demolished After Nov. 8 Fire
Crews on Friday began demolition of a historic Winlock building that was largely destroyed by a fire that began the night of Nov. 8. The cause of the fire is still not known. Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson said earlier this week the building was a safety hazard and needed to be demolished as quickly as possible. The building was most recently home to the Winlock Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel, but has a long history in the Winlock community. The building was first home to Warne’s NYAL Drug Store as early as 1911, but was destroyed in a fire shortly before Feb. 2, 1912, and was rebuilt by the owner. Winlock residents recall that the town’s now-extinct local newspaper, Winlock News, operated out of the basement for a time while Warne’s was still operating. Records preserved by the Winlock Historical Museum confirm the Winlock Phone Company operated a switchboard upstairs from 1922 to 1953. The switchboard itself is preserved in the Winlock History Museum. In the years that followed, the building housed Katheryn’s Beauty Salon, Bugg’s Pool Hall, an exercise studio, a real estate office, Kay’s Yarn Barn and an antique shop, according to the Winlock Historical Museum.
Dry November Leads to Out of Season Fires in Western Washington
For all the brouhaha over the return of the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest, this November has been unseasonably dry in Western Washington, and the region is feeling the effects. Dry east winds drove an "uncommon amount" of fires late in the week that personnel with the Washington State...
Weeds to watch out for in Thurston County
Marijuana is not the only weed it’s illegal* to grow in Washington. You can also be busted for growing “noxious weeds,” which is farmer-speak for harmful invasive species. About ten years ago, an irascible anti-government neighbor of mine had a knock on his door and was informed...
