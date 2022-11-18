ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hempstead, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Mepham falls to dominant Garden City

Mepham lived up to its preseason billing as the second-best football team in Nassau Conference II throughout the regular season, going 7-1.Last Friday night at Hofstra, the Pirates remained No. ….
GARDEN CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Wantagh falls in finals to Plainedge

Wantagh was on the verge of heading into halftime of the Conference III football championship with unbeaten Plainedge only down a touchdown before one play suddenly flipped the momentum.Trailing by ….
WANTAGH, NY
longisland.com

Lazy Lobster Opens New Spot in Massapequa Park

A staple in East Rockaway, the Lazy Lobster has opened a location on Long Island. While the East Rockaway restaurant has already closed for the season, if you’re craving their seaside munchies then head over to the (mostly) takeout spot in Massapequa Park. A smaller version of their city...
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Inwood man found with loaded gun in North Lawrence

An Inwood resident was found to have a loaded handgun at a North Lawrence business on Nov. 20, according to police. Nassau County police responded to a call that a person had a gun at Five Towns Car Wash on Rockaway Turnpike at 2:49 p.m. During the subsequent investigation police said they recovered a loaded Springfield XD .40 caliber gun between the driver’s seat and the center console of the vehicle being driven by Brandon P. Millington, 24, of Yale Street.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
rew-online.com

Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
GREAT NECK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Body found floating near Jeffstar Marina

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found floating near the Jeffstar Marina on Friday morning. Nassau County Police Department officials didn't provide any additional details on the man, only to say he was recovered from the water near 100 Jefferson St., and was later pronounced dead by a medic.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina

First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
Daily Mail

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen 'could hit the jackpot with casino license near Citi Field with more people set for the area' after NYCFC's $780m stadium project was approved

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen could reportedly hit the jackpot after New York City FC announced a $780million stadium deal at Willets Point. NYCFC's new stadium, set to be ready by 2027, alongside a hotel and 2,500 housing units -- which will be adjacent to the Mets' Citi Field stadium -- could provide Cohen with a launching pad to securing a casino license set to be offered by Albany politicians.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
syossetadvance.com

New bubble tea location opens in Syosset

New Kung Fu Tea owner Neha Sabharwal wanted to branch out from her family owned restaurant business to open her own unique location. The 35-year-old mother of two toddlers took her restaurant and hospitality experience, and recently opened a Kung Fu Tea location in Syosset. The store officially opened on October 21 and had its grand opening ceremony this past weekend.
SYOSSET, NY
midislandtimes.com

Hicksville woman arrested for assaults

Nassau County Police arrested a Hicksville woman for multiple assaults which took place on Monday, November 7th in Hicksville. According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance at a Hicksville residence located on Harding Avenue at 8:27 p.m. Police say that they were told by an adult female complainant that she was having an argument with a family member. They say that Rosa Sanchez, 18, then approached the officers and became physically combative. According to police, two officers sustained injuries during the course of the arrest. The two injured officers and the defendant were all transported by Nassau County Police Ambulances to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.
HICKSVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Stony Brook attorney indicted for stealing funds from clients

On Nov. 14 Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictment of Douglas Valente who is charged with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients. “This defendant allegedly breached his fiduciary duty to his clients by stealing money that was...
STONY BROOK, NY
PIX11

Girl, 4, left alone in car in Suffolk; police arrest mom

HUNTINGTON STATION, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested a mom Saturday who allegedly left her daughter unattended in a car in cold weather.  The 4-year-old girl was left in a Toyota in a parking lot on East Jericho Turnpike on Saturday, Suffolk County officials said. The engine was not running and the girl was restrained in […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

