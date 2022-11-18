Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Mepham falls to dominant Garden City
Mepham lived up to its preseason billing as the second-best football team in Nassau Conference II throughout the regular season, going 7-1.Last Friday night at Hofstra, the Pirates remained No. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. HELP SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. The worldwide pandemic has threatened many of...
Hofstra, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hofstra. The Wantagh Senior High School football team will have a game with Plainedge Senior High School on November 19, 2022, 09:30:00. 2022 NYSPHSAA Section VIII Conference III Football Champ.
Herald Community Newspapers
Wantagh falls in finals to Plainedge
Wantagh was on the verge of heading into halftime of the Conference III football championship with unbeaten Plainedge only down a touchdown before one play suddenly flipped the momentum.Trailing by …. This item is available in full to subscribers. HELP SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. The worldwide pandemic has threatened many of...
longisland.com
Lazy Lobster Opens New Spot in Massapequa Park
A staple in East Rockaway, the Lazy Lobster has opened a location on Long Island. While the East Rockaway restaurant has already closed for the season, if you’re craving their seaside munchies then head over to the (mostly) takeout spot in Massapequa Park. A smaller version of their city...
Herald Community Newspapers
Inwood man found with loaded gun in North Lawrence
An Inwood resident was found to have a loaded handgun at a North Lawrence business on Nov. 20, according to police. Nassau County police responded to a call that a person had a gun at Five Towns Car Wash on Rockaway Turnpike at 2:49 p.m. During the subsequent investigation police said they recovered a loaded Springfield XD .40 caliber gun between the driver’s seat and the center console of the vehicle being driven by Brandon P. Millington, 24, of Yale Street.
Basketball pro joins Bronx school for new gymnasium revamp
A Bronx middle school’s gym renovation proved to be a slam dunk for students, as they were joined by professional basketball player and actor Brawley Chisholm.
Suffolk woman sues hotel after seeing Marist parent fatally shot on family weekend
According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was having coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2.
rew-online.com
Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Body found floating near Jeffstar Marina
Police are investigating the death of a man who was found floating near the Jeffstar Marina on Friday morning. Nassau County Police Department officials didn't provide any additional details on the man, only to say he was recovered from the water near 100 Jefferson St., and was later pronounced dead by a medic.
Nassau County Police Vehicle Fatally Strikes Man In Uniondale
An investigation is underway after an unmarked Nassau County Police vehicle fatally struck a 46-year-old man. The crash happened in Uniondale at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Nassau County Police Department said. The police vehicle struck the man while he was attempting to cross south on Front...
longisland.com
Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina
First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen 'could hit the jackpot with casino license near Citi Field with more people set for the area' after NYCFC's $780m stadium project was approved
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen could reportedly hit the jackpot after New York City FC announced a $780million stadium deal at Willets Point. NYCFC's new stadium, set to be ready by 2027, alongside a hotel and 2,500 housing units -- which will be adjacent to the Mets' Citi Field stadium -- could provide Cohen with a launching pad to securing a casino license set to be offered by Albany politicians.
'We Will Never Give Up': Police Renew Calls For Tips In 4 Unsolved Murders In Nassau County
Police are hoping a renewed call for tips will translate into arrests in several unsolved murders on Long Island. Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Nov. 17, Nassau County Police outlined four cases where investigators believe witnesses saw something that could prove crucial in securing a conviction. “I don’t like...
syossetadvance.com
New bubble tea location opens in Syosset
New Kung Fu Tea owner Neha Sabharwal wanted to branch out from her family owned restaurant business to open her own unique location. The 35-year-old mother of two toddlers took her restaurant and hospitality experience, and recently opened a Kung Fu Tea location in Syosset. The store officially opened on October 21 and had its grand opening ceremony this past weekend.
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Lindenhurst Deli Shut Down After Clerk Sells Alcohol To Minor, Police Say
A Long Island deli has been shut down and a clerk is facing charges after he allegedly sold alcohol to a minor during a police investigation. Abodhaibah Ebrahim, age 43, of Lindenhurst, was arrested Friday, Nov. 18, following an investigation by Suffolk County Police. Police said Ebrahim was working as...
midislandtimes.com
Hicksville woman arrested for assaults
Nassau County Police arrested a Hicksville woman for multiple assaults which took place on Monday, November 7th in Hicksville. According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance at a Hicksville residence located on Harding Avenue at 8:27 p.m. Police say that they were told by an adult female complainant that she was having an argument with a family member. They say that Rosa Sanchez, 18, then approached the officers and became physically combative. According to police, two officers sustained injuries during the course of the arrest. The two injured officers and the defendant were all transported by Nassau County Police Ambulances to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.
Long Island Sound "report card" raises red flags
The environmental watchdog group Save the Sound unveiled the report at Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport, which received a "D+."
tbrnewsmedia.com
Stony Brook attorney indicted for stealing funds from clients
On Nov. 14 Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictment of Douglas Valente who is charged with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients. “This defendant allegedly breached his fiduciary duty to his clients by stealing money that was...
Girl, 4, left alone in car in Suffolk; police arrest mom
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested a mom Saturday who allegedly left her daughter unattended in a car in cold weather. The 4-year-old girl was left in a Toyota in a parking lot on East Jericho Turnpike on Saturday, Suffolk County officials said. The engine was not running and the girl was restrained in […]
