WALB 10
Grady Co. volunteers clean Ochlocknee River
Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations. Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations. Residents of Tifton helping others struggling to pay utility bills. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Residents of Tifton helping others struggling to pay utility bills.
WALB 10
Chalk turned into art at Albany ChalkFest
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
City of Albany announced holiday garbage pickup schedule
ALBANY — The city of Albany has released its plan for garbage pickup during the week of Thanksgiving. Garbage will be picked up according to regular schedule Monday-Wednesday. There will be no garbage pickup on Thanksgiving Day, and Thursday pickup will move to Friday. Friday’s scheduled pickup will be carries out on Saturday.
Albany woman charged with six counts of financial card fraud
ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Cotton Avenue Friday in response to allegations of financial card fraud. The victim stated they had asked the suspect, Jobenia Kirksey, 26), to help them set up his Kemp card over the phone so they could pay their utility bill. Kirksey told the victim she could not set up the card using two cell phones inputting the card information. The next day the victim learned all the money was gone from the card except $6.
valdostatoday.com
Mayor’s Motorcade accepting donations for Parkwood residents
VALDOSTA – The annual Mayor’s Motorcade will be accepting donations for over 100 residents at the Parkwood Developmental Center. The City of Valdosta is making the holiday season memorable for persons with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs who reside at the Parkwood Developmental Center. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 10:00 a.m., Mayor Scott James Matheson, VFD Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, and members of the Valdosta Fire Department will deliver gifts to more than 100 residents, ages 7 to 80—who reside at the facility, as part of the annual Mayor’s Motorcade.
WALB 10
Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Friday was Toys For Tots’ last effort to get donations this year in Cordele. Every year, Georgia State Patrol, the Cordele Police Department and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office team up to have a single-day donation event. With their effort, $5,800 was donated for...
WALB 10
One person hurt, leaps from window to escape Valdosta house fire
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - One person is hospitalized after a fire early Friday morning in Valdosta. Valdosta Fire Department says the fire broke out around 2:30 am at a two-story home at 700 Lake Park Rd. Firefighters say one person jumped from the second floor to escape the flames. They...
wfxl.com
One injury reported in Valdosta rooming house fire
Valdosta firefighters spent the morning fighting flames at a rooming house. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Lake Park Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday. VFD says that the first fire unit arrived in less than four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from...
WALB 10
REACH scholar program awards 4 Dougherty Co. middle schoolers
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four Dougherty County middle school students were chosen as REACH Georgia scholars to further their educational journey on Friday. Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen. REACH Georgia is a mentorship program for middle school students to achieve success through high school and into college. “Today means a...
As rising temps reshape Georgia’s fruit industry, citrus takes root
A look at how climate change is affecting Georgia produce farmers. Even if they don’t believe in human-caused climate change, farmers across South Georgia are having to adjust to changes in the growing season, precipitation, heat and other factors. This story would be a window into the practical implications of climate change and Georgia’s top industry.
wfxl.com
Albany police search for woman who took phone at Walmart register
Albany police need help to identify a woman wanted for theft. Police say that the woman in the picture is wanted for theft of lost/mislaid property. The victim told police that on November 13, he laid his phone down while bagging groceries and forgot to pick up his phone. After he took his groceries to his vehicle, he realized he did not have his phone. He went back into the store and was told by a Walmart employee that a black female stole his phone.
wfxl.com
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
wfxl.com
Albany woman admits to fraud after purchasing DoorDash and items at local store
A woman is behind bars for financial card fraud in Albany. Albany police responded to the 800 block of Cotton Avenue Thursday, November 17. The victim told police that they asked 26-year-old Jobenia Kirksey help them set up his Kemp card over the phone so they could pay their utility bill.
WALB 10
Suspect wanted for breaking into an Albany construction company
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted by Albany Police Department (APD) after allegedly breaking into a construction business. Bryan Frantz, 33, is wanted for burglary. APD officials said he broke into The Lamon Company. Frantz is described as being 6′2, 250 pounds with brown eyes. Anyone with...
3 sentenced for part in illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in Georgia
ALBANY, Ga — Three people involved in an illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Georgia were sentenced to prison on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Justice. Matthew Bridges, 29, Terrance Battle, 41, and Quannesha Gatling, 27 — all of Albany — were given varying sentences...
WALB 10
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.
wfxl.com
One arrested after death investigation at Tifton Pilot Travel Center
A man is behind bars following the death of a person at Tifton truck stop late Tuesday night. The Tift County Sheriff's Office responded to the Pilot Travel Center located in the 4400 block of Union Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for a death investigation. The Tift County Coroner's Office...
WALB 10
Ashburn City Council seat decided by 1 vote
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The old cliché is every vote matters. In Ashburn, every vote did matter for a city council seat in the 2022 midterm. Andrea Pierce was re-elected for her third term in city council over challenger Jonathan Perry. Andrea Pierce was running against 8 other candidates,...
southgatv.com
CORDELE OFFICERS RESPOND TO SHOOTING
In reference to a shooting, officers from the Cordele Police Department went to the 300 block of East 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. today. One black male victim was discovered in the yard of a nearby residence when they arrived. The victim was taken by EMS to Crisp Regional Hospital after the area was secured.
