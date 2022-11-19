Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Celebration of Life: Jerry “Twodoggs” Naumann
Jerry Lee “Twodoggs” Naumann passed away Oct. 14, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington, his home of eight years. He was born Feb. 12, 1954, to Herman C. Naumann and Edna Lambert in Centralia, Washington. He was a no-nonsense type of guy. He always said that he ran a “tight...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Gayle Shepard: 1933-2022
Gayle Erlene Shepard, 89, passed away with family members by her side on Nov. 12, 2022, at her residence in Centralia. Gayle Erlene Emory Shepard was born on Feb. 8, 1933, in Pendleton, Oregon to Dale and Kathryn Emory. Gayle's family moved to Seattle in 1941 where she graduated from...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Gary Hitch Sr.: 1947-2022
Gary Allen Hitch Sr., 75, of Onalaska, Washington, passed away on Nov. 5, 2022, at Prestige Acute Rehabilitation Center in Centralia after a long-term battle with cancer. Born on Oct. 26, 1947, in Chehalis, Washington, Gary Hitch Sr. graduated from Napavine High School in 1965. He joined the military and...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Karen Lynn Wilson: 1955-2022
Karen Lynn Wilson, 67, of Centralia, Washington, passed away Oct. 24, 2022, at home. Karen was born May 31, 1955, in Richwood, West Virginia to Wayne Charles Dotson and Etta Vivian Chapman. She was one of five children. On June 3, 1972, Karen married Michael Earl Wilson in Randle, Washington....
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Wreaths of Hope; Twin Cities Rotary’s Turkey Bingo; All Souls Live at McFiler’s Chehalis Theater
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Nov. 19 at 105 S. Tower Ave., Centralia; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 17th annual Wreaths of Hope will include live music and vendors. Entry is $5 for one person and $10 for groups of two or more. Make and take wreaths for $25 each. All proceeds go to spinal muscular atrophy.
Chronicle
Dry November Leads to Out of Season Fires in Western Washington
For all the brouhaha over the return of the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest, this November has been unseasonably dry in Western Washington, and the region is feeling the effects. Dry east winds drove an "uncommon amount" of fires late in the week that personnel with the Washington State...
Chronicle
2A EvCo All-League Volleyball Teams
Splitting league championship honors, Tumwater and Black Hills had the most all-league selections as voted on by coaches for the 2A Evergreen Conference. Tumwater’s Isabella Burney won league MVP, and Black Hills had four first team honorees. W.F. West’s Savannah Hawkins and Morgan Rogerson also picked up first team honors, and Centralia’s Peyton Smith and Rochester’s Roisin Stull were on the second team.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Nov. 19, 2022
• BENJAMIN DAVID DRAPER, 44, Centralia, died Nov. 15 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • THEODORE M. CARLSON, 84, Centralia, died Nov. 14 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell- Hoerling’s Mortuary. • COLLEEN ELIZABETH JOHN, 57, died...
Chronicle
Man Pursued and Fatally Shot by Law Enforcement Near Tenino Nov. 14 Identified
A man who was pursued and later fatally shot in a confrontation with law enforcement near Tenino on Nov. 14 has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office. Phymor Tenry, 21, of Gresham, Oregon, died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of John Koenes: 1935-2022
John Koenes was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 21, 1935. He passed away at the age of 87 on Nov. 7, 2022. His parents, Henry Renza Koenes and Edith Koenes, preceded him in death. John had three siblings: Ruth Koenes, Carl Koenes and Alfred Koenes. John graduated from Garden...
Chronicle
Lewis County Looking for Great Rivers Behavioral Health Advisory Board Volunteer
Looking to get involved with behavioral health and substance use disorder services in your community? Then Lewis County is looking for you. The Lewis County Board of Commissioners announced it is searching for a new volunteer to serve between one and three hours a month on the Great Rivers Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization advisory board.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: County Commissioners Were Dead Wrong to Deny YMCA Rezoning
The recent decision by the Lewis County commissioners to deny the rezoning request by the YMCA at Mineral Lake is baffling. To be fair, I’ve got to give the anti-rezoning citizens of Mineral a big round of applause for their tenacity, determination and effective organizing in working to keep their community the way they like it. Very effective community organizing.
Chronicle
Veteran-Owned Rochester Ranch Offers Reindeer Rentals
Looking to add some literal life to your holiday event?. With Christmas a little over a month away, the Twisted Holly Reindeer Ranch in Rochester is offering reindeer rentals for events ranging from pumpkin patches and corn mazes to Christmas tree lightings and corporate holiday parties. The animals can also...
thejoltnews.com
Weeds to watch out for in Thurston County
Marijuana is not the only weed it’s illegal* to grow in Washington. You can also be busted for growing “noxious weeds,” which is farmer-speak for harmful invasive species. About ten years ago, an irascible anti-government neighbor of mine had a knock on his door and was informed...
ifiberone.com
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner. A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police. More than 24 hours later and more...
Chronicle
Locals Plead for Permanent VA Clinic in Lewis County
In a town hall meeting held Wednesday night at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, members of the Puget Sound Veterans Affairs (VA) office gathered with a handful of locals from throughout Lewis County to explain how veterans in the county can get access to VA care despite not having a local clinic.
Fire at family-owned Puyallup commercial farm burns for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at a family-owned commercial farm in Puyallup caught fire Thursday night and firefighters remained at the scene on Friday. At 9:23 p.m., East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to Spooner Farms at 9710 state Route 162 in Puyallup. Firefighters battled the flames...
Chronicle
Westminster Bells to Hold Christmas Celebration Concerts on Dec. 3 and 4
The Westminster Bells will hold their Christmas celebration concerts on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Chehalis and Harrison Square Presbyterian Church in Centralia. Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 349 N. Market Blvd. in Chehalis and Harrison Square Presbyterian Church is located at...
Chronicle
T-Birds Bounce Back, Take 3rd in State
The Tumwater soccer team didn’t have long to dwell on its first loss of the season, and came right back to Shoreline Stadium in short order to blank Enumclaw 3-0 in the 2A state third-place match. The finish is the T-Birds’ best in program history, in either girls or...
Chronicle
‘Twisted Traditions’: Downtown Centralia Lighted Tractor Parade, Tree Lighting and More Set for Holiday Season
This year, historic downtown Centralia will welcome thousands of tourists and shoppers to participate in festive events, shopping and dining this holiday season. This year’s theme? Twisted Traditions. Here are some of the highlights of the revamped Hub City holiday offerings:. Tree Lighting Ceremony — 6 p.m., Nov. 25,...
