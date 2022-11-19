NEW LIMERICK, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office “On Thursday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 1740 hrs., the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a single vehicle accident on Rt. 2 in New Limerick. Preliminary investigation of this accident showed that John N. Phillips, 42 of Houlton was operating a 2002 Ford F350 pickup east on Rt. 2 in New Limerick. Philips lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. Phillips was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Phillips was pronounced deceased at the scene. This investigation is ongoing at this time and is being investigated by Deputy Stewart Kennedy. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maine State Police, Houlton Police Department, Houlton Fire Department, and Southern Aroostook Ambulance Service.”

