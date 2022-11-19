Read full article on original website
Partly Cloudy Skies to Begin Before Clouds Increase This Evening
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we had a few snow showers make their way into the region by the time we got into the afternoon creating a dusting to an inch of additional accumulation. That was because we saw that low pressure system continue to linger off to our east. High pressure will build into the region as soon as we get into the daytime today starting us off with some partly to mostly sunny skies.
Fort Kent Biathletes practice on snow.
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - The snow this week means that winter outdoor enthusiasts are ready to get outside. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center postgraduate Biathlon team traded in roller skiers for real skis as they hit the trail and continue training. Carl Theriault:”Absolutely thrilled. I asked them how it...
Financial concerns going into the winter
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Between inflation, high heating oil costs and high electricity, many are already concerned about the upcoming winter. Concerns are so high, calls are already coming into agencies like ACAP and United Way. Josh Mcatee, HEAP Manager at ACAP says, “We’ve done a record number of...
County Ag Report - How the Southern Aroostook Agricultural Museum Was Established
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - “A number of these items in here are a hundred years old and some are even maybe a little older.”. Francis Fitzpatrick, volunteer and past president of the Southern Aroostook Agricultural Museum in Littleton, was part of a group that began looking for a building to house the museum in 1991. Fitzpatrick’s friend and fellow volunteer, Barry Campbell, says their goal was realized ten years later with the purchase of the former Littleton Elementary School.
Flying ice smashes windshield in northern Maine
CARIBOU, Maine — A driver in Caribou was hurt Friday morning when ice flew off another vehicle and smashed their windshield. Caribou police say it happened along the connector between Van Buren Road and Access Highway. The ice hit the driver's side of the windshield, breaking the glass and damaging part of the roof of the vehicle.
Heating Telethon Helps Family in the County
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Many families have been able to use the donation dollars raised over the years. We meet one man who says receiving this money prevented a crisis situation and allowed him to better share the Christmas holiday with his family. Joshua Curran, who received donation dollars last...
Mainers will get less heating aid this winter
(BDN) -- Nothing seemed unusual or urgent about the phone call requesting heating oil assistance, until just before an Aroostook County Action Program staff member hung up with the senior caller. “She said, ‘Oh it will be so nice to have fuel in our tank. We haven’t had any since...
Houlton Man Dies in Crash on Route 2 in New Limerick
A 42-year-old Houlton man died Thursday evening after the vehicle he was driving crashed in the southern Aroostook town of New Limerick. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was called to the single-vehicle crash around 5:40 p.m., according to Sheriff Shawn Gillen. Other agencies also responded to the scene. Driver...
Stories of Service: Henry Elbridge Knight
EASTON, Maine (WAGM) - Every veteran has a story, and many live their lives without that story being told. Now we bring you the story of Henry Elbridge Knight, a World War I soldier from Aroostook County who was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the second highest military decoration that can be awarded to American Soldiers.
Fatal Crash In New Limerick Claims The Life of Houlton Man
NEW LIMERICK, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office “On Thursday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 1740 hrs., the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a single vehicle accident on Rt. 2 in New Limerick. Preliminary investigation of this accident showed that John N. Phillips, 42 of Houlton was operating a 2002 Ford F350 pickup east on Rt. 2 in New Limerick. Philips lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. Phillips was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Phillips was pronounced deceased at the scene. This investigation is ongoing at this time and is being investigated by Deputy Stewart Kennedy. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maine State Police, Houlton Police Department, Houlton Fire Department, and Southern Aroostook Ambulance Service.”
