(Two Vehicle Collision)...It was reported Sunday night. Yuma County Sheriff's responded to the call at 9:51 Sunday night. The collision was reported in the 2900 Block of South Avenue B in Yuma. Deputies say the initial investigation indicated a red 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a black Ford F-350 were both traveling South on Avenue B, when the Jeep attempted to pass the pickup using the comntinuous center turn lane. They say the jeep collided into the rear drivers side of the Ford, lost control and rolled. The driver of the Jeep was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed from his injuries. The victim was identified as 45 year old Carlos Gonzalez of Somerton. The investigation continues in the incident, but officials say alcohol appears to have been a factor in the collision.

YUMA, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO