Street closure project disagreement
A project meant to help Calexico is actually upsetting business owners in the area as it has closed off a street they say is vital to them The post Street closure project disagreement appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County hosts fifth annual adult re-entry summit
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Adult Re-Entry Summit provides public and private local resources to help adult offenders successfully return to their communities. The Imperial County Probation Department and Imperial Community Corrections Partnership hosted their fifth annual Adult Re-Entry Summit on Wednesday, November 9 at the Imperial County Probation Department in El Centro. The post Imperial County hosts fifth annual adult re-entry summit appeared first on KYMA.
Business Burgled
An El Centro business was burglarized over the weekend. El Centro Police responded to the business in the 1700 block of West Main Street at about 6:38 a.m. Saturday. Officers found that there were pry marks to the front door and that there was damage to the door and deadbolt. A thorough inspection of the building found that 2 desktop computers, a printer and two shredders were missing . Total value of the loss is estimated at over $6,500.
American Legion El Centro gives back to soldiers
The American Legion in El Centro is sending packages to the military overseas. The post American Legion El Centro gives back to soldiers appeared first on KYMA.
ECRMC Recognized For Excellence
(ACC recognizes ECRMC)....The American College of Cardiology recognizes ECRMC. El Centro Regional Medical Center was recognized for its demonstrated expertise and commitment to treating patients with chest pain. The El Centro Hospital was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation in Octobert based on rigorous evaluations of the organization's ability to timely evaluated, diagnose and treat patience who may be experiencing a Heart Attack. Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in identifying and treating patients with heart attack symptoms.
Fatal Injury Collision
(Two Vehicle Collision)...It was reported Sunday night. Yuma County Sheriff's responded to the call at 9:51 Sunday night. The collision was reported in the 2900 Block of South Avenue B in Yuma. Deputies say the initial investigation indicated a red 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a black Ford F-350 were both traveling South on Avenue B, when the Jeep attempted to pass the pickup using the comntinuous center turn lane. They say the jeep collided into the rear drivers side of the Ford, lost control and rolled. The driver of the Jeep was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed from his injuries. The victim was identified as 45 year old Carlos Gonzalez of Somerton. The investigation continues in the incident, but officials say alcohol appears to have been a factor in the collision.
Catalytic Convertor Stolen
A catalytic convertor was taken off a truck. The theft was reported Friday afternoon. The report indicated that a catalytic convertor was taken from a UPS truck in the 100 block of West Main Street in El Centro. The catalytic convertor was valued at $2,000.
El Centro Fire
A fire in an El Centro storage facility caused extensive damage Friday afternoon. The fire was reported in the storage facility in the 1800 block of South 4th Street. Multiple agencies responded to the fire that damaged a number of the storage units. 4th Street was closed to northbound traffic for about an hour and a half as firefighters battled the blaze.
Yuma’s annual balloon festival kicks off!
The 32nd annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival kicked off this morning with the first hot air balloon launch of the weekend. The post Yuma’s annual balloon festival kicks off! appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in El Centro. The Ramona High School - Ramona football team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00. The Ramona High School - Ramona football team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
The City of El Centro change hospital operation
The City of El Centro says its decision to change how the hospital operates is based on an increase in financial issues over the last five years and issues with paying a bond worth tens of millions of dollars. The post The City of El Centro change hospital operation appeared first on KYMA.
Repair Work Continues
The City of El Centro is performing emergency repairs on a sewer line in the area of Imperial Avenue and Scott Avenue. The City says that motorists can expect heavy traffic on southbound Imperial Avenue approaching Scott. Additionally, Scott Avenue will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, November 21, 2022. Alternate routes are recommended.
Hot air balloon festival comes back to Yuma
YUMA - The Colorado River Crossing Hot Air Balloon Festival is presented by the Caballeros de Yuma which is one of Yuma, Arizona's premier fall events. The festival attracts some of the most colorful and unique balloons from the West and Southwest. The event will happen for two days in...
‘Club’ celebrates quarter century of service
On Nov. 10, the Home of Guiding Hands, a nonprofit that serves individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities in San Diego and Imperial counties, honored long term staff at its 25-Year Club Celebration. In conjunction with this, it celebrated HGH CFO Jan Adams who will retire at the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year after serving HGH for more than 26 years. Seventeen other members of the 25-Year Club were acknowledge, ranging working with HGH from 26 years to 47 years of service to the organization.
Pioneers Museum Holiday Tour
(Holiday Tour is back).....Imperial County Historical Society is inviting everyone to attend. On Saturday December 3rd, the Pioneers Museum Holiday Tour returns. It will be the first since the pandemic began. They say it is a great way to get into the Holiday Spirit at this fun family event. It will run from 6 to 8 pm at the Pioneers Museum on Aten Road, across from IVC. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
Imperial Valley Community Foundation recognizes local philanthropists
EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Community Foundation recognized distinguished volunteers and philanthropists during the Imperial Valley’s 10th Annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Celebration at the Old Eucalyptus House in El Centro Tuesday, November 15. Members of the public and organization representatives attended the 2-hour celebration that started...
Car Hits Pedestrian
El Centro Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian accident that occurred Wednesday evening. The accident, at Imperial and Woodward, was reported at about 6:30 p.m. A man was struck by a car and sustained serious injuries. He was flown to an out of Valley hospital for treatment. Traffic in the area was blocked for several hours. Few other details are available as the accident remains under investigation.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 9-15
IMPERIAL COUNTY- The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. 10:09 a.m.: A Seeley resident received a citation from a Los Angeles FasTrak toll system telling him his license plate is possibly being used on another vehicle. The resident told a local sheriff’s deputy that both of his license plates were on his vehicle and had not been stolen.
Rural Metro mourns and remembers fallen firefighter
A somber remembrance ceremony took place as Rural Metro laid a fallen firefighter to rest. The post Rural Metro mourns and remembers fallen firefighter appeared first on KYMA.
Attempted child abduction in Yuma, YPD responds
Three vehicle occupants attempted to abduct a child, but the child ran away as a result. The post Attempted child abduction in Yuma, YPD responds appeared first on KYMA.
