Scottsdale, AZ

KTAR.com

1 dead, multiple injured in Avondale shooting; suspect arrested

PHOENIX — A Goodyear man was arrested after allegedly shooting at multiple cars in Avondale on Saturday afternoon, killing one person and injuring several others, authorities said. Raymond Pipkin, 29, was booked on multiple charges including first-degree murder, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release. Police said...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One person detained after shooting in Avondale

Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 children reportedly shot by father in Chandler home in stable condition, father identified

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are in stable condition after Chandler police say their father shot them and then himself in a home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m. after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman and two children were home when their husband and father, later identified as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe, showed up unannounced at their home.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Police: Chandler father dead after reportedly shooting his 2 children, then himself

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are fighting for their lives after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m., after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman and two children were home when their husband and father showed up unannounced to their home.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

2 kids in stable condition after being shot by father in Chandler

PHOENIX — Two children are in stable condition on Sunday after they were shot by their father, who then killed himself, authorities said. The victims entered the hospital in extremely critical condition after they were shot near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road on Saturday night, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, several hospitalized after shooting, car crash in Avondale

Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Avondale police says one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not shared what led up to the shooting. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks off for weekend...
AVONDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Peoria PD searching for toddler kidnapped by non-custodial parent

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are searching for an 18-month-old baby who was taken by his non-custodial parent. At about 10:30 a.m. today, Peoria police were called to the area of 89th and Peoria avenues for reports of a welfare call. When officers arrived they learned the non-custodial parent...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Man sentenced for dealing fentanyl, meth at Phoenix homeless camp

PHOENIX — A man was sentenced last week to 3½ years in the state prison system for selling illegal drugs to people living at a downtown Phoenix homeless camp, authorities said. Cristian Machado, 21, pleaded guilty last month to two felony charges: attempt to sell or transport dangerous...
PHOENIX, AZ

