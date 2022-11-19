CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are in stable condition after Chandler police say their father shot them and then himself in a home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m. after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman and two children were home when their husband and father, later identified as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe, showed up unannounced at their home.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO