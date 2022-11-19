Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTAR.com
1 dead, multiple injured in Avondale shooting; suspect arrested
PHOENIX — A Goodyear man was arrested after allegedly shooting at multiple cars in Avondale on Saturday afternoon, killing one person and injuring several others, authorities said. Raymond Pipkin, 29, was booked on multiple charges including first-degree murder, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release. Police said...
AZFamily
One person detained after shooting in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks...
AZFamily
2 children reportedly shot by father in Chandler home in stable condition, father identified
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are in stable condition after Chandler police say their father shot them and then himself in a home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m. after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman and two children were home when their husband and father, later identified as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe, showed up unannounced at their home.
'I wish it weren’t true': Valley barber killed in Avondale shooting remembered as a man of family, faith and fun.
AVONDALE, Ariz — Using his shears, scissors, and blades to turn heads into masterpieces, Gabriel Sotelo gained fans and customers across the Valley and country. “His work ethic was excellent. He was hands down the best barber in the state,” Christian Pierceall said. “He was a local kid...
AZFamily
Police: Chandler father dead after reportedly shooting his 2 children, then himself
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are fighting for their lives after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m., after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman and two children were home when their husband and father showed up unannounced to their home.
KTAR.com
2 kids in stable condition after being shot by father in Chandler
PHOENIX — Two children are in stable condition on Sunday after they were shot by their father, who then killed himself, authorities said. The victims entered the hospital in extremely critical condition after they were shot near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road on Saturday night, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Man dead, several hospitalized after shooting, car crash in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Avondale police says one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not shared what led up to the shooting. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks off for weekend...
KRMG
Police: Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations
Police: Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations Detectives believe the incidents occurred over a month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila and Scottsdale, Arizona. (NCD)
AZFamily
1 dead, 5 injured after suspect allegedly shoots at cars on I-10 in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died, and 5 are injured after police say a man allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the I-10 freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened near McDowell Road, Avondale Boulevard, and Interstate 10 around 1 p.m. Officers...
ABC 15 News
Peoria PD searching for toddler kidnapped by non-custodial parent
PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are searching for an 18-month-old baby who was taken by his non-custodial parent. At about 10:30 a.m. today, Peoria police were called to the area of 89th and Peoria avenues for reports of a welfare call. When officers arrived they learned the non-custodial parent...
AZFamily
Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Of Family Of Five In Central Phoenix Home
What was originally reported as a possible hazmat scene with a threat of gas, turned out to be a tragic murder-suicide at the hands of the husband and father of three children. Police have announced they are now investigating the deaths of the central Phoenix family of five as a...
1 dead, at least 5 injured after man shoots at multiple cars on Arizona interstate
AVONDALE, Ariz. — One person was killed and at least five others were injured after a gunman fired at vehicles traveling on an Arizona interstate on Saturday, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Interstate 10 in Avondale at about 1 p.m. MST, KNXV-TV reported. Police said the suspect shot...
KTAR.com
2nd victim dies as murder charges expected against Chandler shooting suspect
PHOENIX — A second victim died in a Chandler shooting from last week and the suspect is set to face murder charges, police said Friday. Kory William Sandusky Jr., 27, is accused of fatally shooting two people near Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue on Nov. 9, according to the Chandler Police Department.
Teen arrested for shooting his friend while they were playing with a gun
A teen is in custody after shooting his friend earlier this month while the two were playing with a gun.
KTAR.com
Man sentenced for dealing fentanyl, meth at Phoenix homeless camp
PHOENIX — A man was sentenced last week to 3½ years in the state prison system for selling illegal drugs to people living at a downtown Phoenix homeless camp, authorities said. Cristian Machado, 21, pleaded guilty last month to two felony charges: attempt to sell or transport dangerous...
Remembering Officer William H. Murie
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety on November 16, 1980, Officer William H. Murie (#721) was assisting at a scene of a crash when he was struck by a passing vehicle.
AZFamily
Father reportedly shoots himself after killing wife, three kids at Phoenix home
Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison. Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. Nearly $14 million from an enrollment stabilization grant to...
Phoenix police identify family of five found dead in home
An Arizona family that was found dead in their home on Wednesday was identified by police, who are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
