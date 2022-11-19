Predicting Pac-12 Championship Opponents

Plenty of ranked teams in the Pac-12, but who is going to play in the championship?

There are plenty of problems within the Pac-12, as USC and UCLA both announced they were leaving and they are now two of the best teams in the conference. If you are a fan of the Pac-12 you don't want them to play in the championship and sure don't want them to win it. There are a handful of teams vying for two spots, but only one team holds their destiny to play in the Pac-12 Championship. Unfortunately that is USC, if they beat UCLA they are automatically in. The standings are below with the next two opponents next to them. Plenty of scenarios can still happen.

Conference Standings

USC (9-1, 7-1) Oregon (8-2, 6-1) Utah (8-2, 6-1) UCLA (8-2, 5-2) Washington (8-2, 5-2)

Oregon loss last week opened up the championship race one more time while also closing the door on their playoff hopes. However, they still are alive to make the Pac-12 championship. The dream scenario for the conference is to not have USC vs UCLA in the championship, but both playing each other is still possible if USC win and UCLA has everything go their way in the other conference games that land them in a tie with Utah, which of course tie-breakers would have UCLA. Now the dream scenario I was discussing that has both of those teams out would go like this.

Oregon Vs Utah in the Pac-12 Championship if



UCLA beats USC and California



Oregon beats Utah and Oregon State



Utah loses to Oregon and beats Colorado

Washington beats Colorado and Washington State

Now this is very possible and is what every Pac-12 fan and team should hope for, send off UCLA and USC without playing in the Pac-12 Championship and show the Pac-12 is fine without them, even though its not really. The scenarios that can happen for Utah, USC, UCLA and Oregon to make the championship gets hectic and comes down to tie breakers that are very confusing. Washington is pretty much completely out of the race, but they and Oregon State can ruin the party for others.

Predicting who makes it to the Pac-12 Championship

I think it essentially comes down to the USC vs. UCLA game, because USC controls their own destiny, win and in. However, that will be a really close game. I think that will be a shoot out and comes down to which defense makes a big play. I've said from the beginning of the season USC defense would be the reason they don't make the College Football Playoffs and I was right, the defense couldn't stop Utah's Offense and lost. I am going to say it again, the USC defense will be the reason they do not play in the Pac-12 Championship. UCLA will beat USC in a close matchup.

I believe Oregon beats Utah, this one I'm more skeptical on because Utah is a really good team, they run the ball and play defense. That is the recipe for success in close games. However, the Oregon offense will be just a bit too much. Oregon will then win out. Oregon is the first team in for me. They make the Pac-12 Championship, huge sigh of relief from the Pac-12 Conference as one of their own make the championship game. Utah will then beat Colorado helping their chances and just hoping Washington handles business.

Washington plays Colorado who they should easily beat and Washington State who they should beat. Washington State isn't as bad as Colorado or as easy of a win but its very winnable. This means Utah would own the tie breaker over USC due to head to head matchup. The situation is actually fairly favorable if USC loses, that it comes down to Utah vs. Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship. I predict the two teams in the Pac-12 Championship are Oregon and Utah. This will be huge for the Pac-12 to have their own conference play in it and win, not teams that are leaving the conference next season. The winner of that will be predicted another day, during game week.