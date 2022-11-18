ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JetSet, King Of College Dropout-Turned-Rich Kid Instagram Influencers, Wants People To 'Quit Their Jobs' To Chase Their Dreams

By Radar Staff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtkE9_0jGMOJ0T00
Radar

‘JetSet’ a 24-year-old multi-millionaire influencer says vast majority of people are ‘mindless zombies’ and ‘too scared’ to quit ‘soul-destroying’ jobs to chase their dream life, recommends Gen Z advice ‘dropout of college before it’s too late.’

JetSet, also known as Josh King Madrid , a self-made millionaire author and podcast host, has branded the vast majority of people “mindless zombies” who are “too scared” to quit their “soul-destroying” jobs and chase their dreams in a recent podcast interview that was live-streamed on his JetSet Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OlD6_0jGMOJ0T00
Radar

Josh Madrid says that he too spent years “trapped” in this mindset but had a sudden realization during his first semester at college that prompted him to drop out and become an entrepreneur.

The 24-year-old, Josh King Madrid — who is best known online as JetSet — has since amassed a personal fortune of more than $20m (£17.8m according to The Daily Star) through setting up multiple businesses in sectors including eCommerce, cryptocurrencies and inspirational speaking all while traveling the world and living the jet-set life.

In the interview he said he believes that a lack of conviction and fear of the unknown traps billions of people in “meaningless” jobs and stops them from reaching their potential.

“So many people are essentially acting like mindless zombies and just clocking in and out of soul-destroying jobs because they are too scared to chase their dreams,” JetSet said.

“There is this herd mentality with lots of people which makes them feel like they can’t do anything that their neighbors or co-workers aren’t doing.

“You’ve got a mortgage so you can’t leave your job until that’s paid off. But then what about college fees for your kids? And then you’ve got to worry about your retirement and buying a condo.

“They mount up on people’s backs like a ton of bricks and they never feel that they can let go and chase their dreams.

“Some people kid themselves that they’ll abandon the rat race when they’re financially free but that day sadly never comes.

“It takes a lot of guts and conviction to risk it all — but if and when it pays off the rewards are fantastic.

“The sad thing is that many people will never experience that feeling because they are too scared to give it a go.

“You don’t have to be exceptionally gifted academically to make a lot of money but you do have to take risks and believe in yourself.

“The quicker people realise that, the quicker they will free themselves of these jobs and actually start living the lives they want.”

Josh credits much of this success on the five years he spent teaching himself the art of frame control through Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) shortly after dropping out of his college course in pre-medicine and business at the University of California Irvine in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xjmjk_0jGMOJ0T00
Radar

Primarily, he became interested in the techniques — which are used as a communication strategy in sales and marketing - to make more money.

And he quickly saw their benefits after he said they helped him close dozens of deals and earn millions of dollars in sales in a matter of months.

By 2018, Josh was earning over $100,000 a week, becoming a millionaire by 19 and multi-millionaire by the age of 20. He told The Sun Online, “People I went to high school with can’t believe what I’ve done.

He explained in his latest book: “Feelings and emotions are the languages of the subconscious.

“Psychologists have repeatedly found that most of our decisions are based on emotions, then justified by logic after the fact.

“Using only a few NLP techniques, it is possible to obtain immediate results in your sales by leveraging nonverbal communication, human emotional responses and the power of the subconscious."

Josh, who is now a certified NLP trainer and neuromarketer, said that while it takes years to perfect the techniques - some of them can be learned and used effectively quite quickly.

“NLP is a huge subject that requires extensive study to fully comprehend,” he explained.

“But it is possible to immediately improve close rates in sales by building rapport through NLP mirroring, anchoring your peak states and adopting the perceptual positions of your prospect to better understand them.”

RadarOnline

RadarOnline

