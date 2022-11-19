Read full article on original website
Equatorial Guinea votes with veteran ruler set for sixth term
Equatorial Guinea voted on Sunday, with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo all-but certain of winning a record sixth term in a country with next to no opposition. The discovery of off-shore oil in the mid-nineties turned Equatorial Guinea into Africa's third richest country in terms of per-capita income.
Malaysia’s election uncertainty drags out as party dithers
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s longest-ruling coalition said Monday it has not decided which bloc to support after weekend divisive elections left neither with enough seats to form a government on its own. The National Front’s announcement has prolonged election uncertainty. King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah...
Malaysia is voting after years of political instability. The result is impossible to predict
Malaysians will head to the polls on Saturday to vote for a new government following years of political turmoil.
'Stop the Steal' leader Ali Alexander calls for a military coup in Brazil to intervene in its presidential election after Jair Bolsonaro's defeat
There are concerns that Bolsonaro, a close Trump ally, will throw his full weight behind election fraud claims, just like the former US president did.
Israel’s president says ‘world is worried’ about far-right partner in Netanyahu coalition
Israeli president Isaac Herzog has said “the whole world is worried” about the far-right views of Itamar Ben-Gvir, who appears set to become a minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition government. Herzog’s statement was caught by a microphone that he apparently thought was off as he held...
U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
France 24
Francophone countries meet in Tunisia summit amid democracy, economy concerns
The world's French-speaking countries gathered in Tunisia on Saturday for talks focused on economic cooperation, but faced calls to do more to resolve international crises. The head of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (IOF) urged the organisation to use its clout in a world "fractured" by multiple crises. "The IOF must remain a link that can be used to prevent tensions from degenerating into conflicts," said Louise Mishikiwabo, a former Rwandan chief diplomat.
Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine while also raising concerns over political stability in parts of Asia. Kishida's comments came during the 10th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. Kishida was joined by...
BBC
Malaysia elects first ever hung parliament
An inconclusive general election in Malaysia has produced the country's first ever hung parliament. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim secured the most seats, but his Pakatan Harapan alliance fell well short of a majority. The ruling coalition, led by Ismail Sabri Yaakob, suffered its worst electoral defeat ever, winning just 30...
US News and World Report
Malaysia's Ex-Premier Muhyiddin Claims Win in General Election
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday said he has secured enough seats in a general election to form a government, though the latest results from the Election Commission showed a hung parliament. Muhyiddin said he was willing to work with any party to reach...
Malaysia's Anwar claims majority after vote, but rival does not concede
Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said Sunday his coalition had mustered enough seats to form the country's next government after a hotly contested general election, potentially paving the way for him to become prime minister. However, former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin -- who heads the rival Perikatan Nasional (National Alliance) grouping -- said he too was in talks to form the next government after Saturday's election, with no outright winner emerging.
Malaysia's ruling coalition says it accepts election results
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ruling Barisan Nasional coalition said it accepted the people's decision after an election on Saturday, but stopped short of conceding defeat, after early results showed the coalition was trailing behind two other contenders.
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
qhubonews.com
Readout of Vice President Harris’s Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut of Thailand
Vice President Kamala Harris today met with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand in Bangkok. The Vice President commended Thailand on a successful Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Host Year and noted that the United States will build on this strong foundation during our 2023 APEC Host Year. The Vice President...
Hong Kong leader Lee isolating with COVID-19 after APEC trip
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader John Lee tested positive for the coronavirus after meeting with other regional leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand, the city’s government said Monday. Lee tested negative throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival...
China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea
The fate of Myanmar has major implications for a free and open Indo-Pacific. An undemocratic Myanmar serves no one’s interests except China, which is consolidating its economic and strategic influence in its smaller neighbour in pursuit of its two-ocean strategy. Read more: Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do? Since the coup China has been – by far – the main source of foreign investment in Myanmar. This includes...
kalkinemedia.com
Asia must not become arena for 'big power contest', says China's Xi
BANGKOK (Reuters) - The Asia-Pacific is no one's backyard and should not become an arena of big power rivalry, China's President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, warning against Cold War tensions in a region that is a flashpoint of competition between Beijing and Washington. Xi's remarks ahead of an Asia-Pacific...
UN expert questions sincerity of Myanmar’s prisoner release
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The recent release of thousands of prisoners in Myanmar is likely an attempt by its military-controlled government to “create a veneer of progress” in the country to sway international opinion, a U.N. expert said Monday. Myanmar freed about 5,700 prisoners on the...
Myanmar junta says was no bargaining with other countries before freeing foreigners
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling military on Friday said it did not engage in political bargaining with other countries before releasing four foreign prisoners among nearly 6,000 in an amnesty this week.
Biden in Bali for G20 summit: What to know and what to watch for
President Biden is in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday along with the leaders of many of the world's biggest economies to attend the two-day G20 summit. The summit, which starts Tuesday, will see presidents and prime ministers wrangle over solutions to a litany of crises from the raging war in Ukraine to tension between the U.S. and China, soaring inflation and hunger, and the threat of a global recession.
