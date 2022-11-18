Stefanos Tsitsipas falls to player with "few tools," as Andrey Rublev proves the canvas master in ATP Finals win

Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
“It’s a shame I feel like I’m a better player” - Tsitsipas aims dig at Rublev after ATP Finals loss
Stefanos Tsitsipas got beaten by Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals which left him devastated as he made some curious comments after the math. Tsitsipas was favoured in the match because he had some success against Rublev over the years and it looked good early on. The Greek player took the first set 6-3 but then got outplayed by Rublev leaving him devastated about falling up short.
SkySports
ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic 'struggled physically' in gruelling victory over Daniil Medvedev in Turin
Novak Djokovic made it three wins from three in the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals as he battled to a hard-fought victory over Daniil Medvedev in Turin. Djokovic was already guaranteed to top the group and play Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals on Saturday but he dug deep to avoid defeat, completing a 6-3 6-7 (5) 7-6 (2) victory in a match lasting over three hours.
Sporting News
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...
Novak Djokovic reacts to big Australian Open news
Novak Djokovic got some huge news this week when he learned that his visa would be reinstated by Australia, clearing the way for him to participate in the Australian Open in January. Djokovic is chasing Rafael Nadal for the player with the most singles majors in tennis history and trails...
Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to claim ATP Finals crown and tie Roger Federer’s record
Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets on Sunday to claim the ATP Finals title for a record-equalling sixth time in Turin.The Serbian was pushed all the way by Ruud but eventually won the title in straight sets 7-5 6-3.Ruud saved two break points in his first service game of the opening set to hold, but it set the tone for the match, with the Norwegian regularly forced onto the back foot. There were a number of lengthy rallies during the match, including 36 shots in the final game to set up a championship point for Djokovic, who...
What time is the ATP Final? How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud today
Novak Djokovic takes on Casper Ruud in the title match of the ATP Finals today in Turin.Djokovic is looking to win his sixth ATP Finals title and would become the oldest winner of the tournament at the age of 35. The Wimbledon champion has had a tumultuous year, after being unable to compete in the Australian Open or US Open, but has been in supreme form and dispatched Taylor Frtiz in the semi-finals.Ruud, meanwhile, is aiming to secure his first vcotuy in a major final after falling short at the French Open and US Open this season. Ruud was beaten...
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou believes Djokovic has potential to add an 'unbelievable' haul of further Grand Slams before retirement: "He can score between three to ten more Grand Slams"
Patrick Mouratoglou believes Novak Djokovic can win up to 10 more grand slams in the next three to four years. Many believe Djokovic will win a couple of more grand slams but few believe he can actually make it to thirty. Mouratoglou is certainly one of them as he can see a scenario where Djokovic wins several more in the next three to four years.
tennisuptodate.com
Ruud admits rankings mean nothing in Djokovic ATP Finals decider: "I'm maybe ahead of him but I feel like the underdog"
Casper Ruud is ranked higher than Novak Djokovic but he doesn't feel like the favourite in the final at all calling himself an underdog. It's not strange for Ruud to call himself an underdog because technically he is. There are not many players if any that would be favoured against Djokovic right now and the Serbian certainly demonstrated the best tennis out of all the players.
atptour.com
Djokovic, Ruud Chase Milestone Title In Turin
The star-studded field of eight champions has been trimmed to two at the Nitto ATP Finals, with Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud still standing to contest Sunday's title match. In addition to the Turin trophy, both men are playing for a major milestone in their respective careers. Djokovic is seeking...
tennismajors.com
Ivanisevic on Djokovic winning ATP Finals after tumultuous year: “This one is special”
Goran Ivanisevic has been through a lot in his time as coach of Novak Djokovic but after the Serb won a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday, the Croat admitted this one was extra special. Banned (in the end) from entering Australia and from playing in the USA, he...
tennisuptodate.com
Ruud picks player to save his life: "I'd pick Djokovic over Alcaraz"
Casper Ruud picked Novak Djokovic as the player who would be most likely to win one match in order to save his life. Casper Ruud thinks Novak Djokovic is currently the best player in the world with no disrespect to Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic is certainly proving it at the ATP Finals going undefeated in the group stage with a very tough group.
