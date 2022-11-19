Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
There's a Murder Mystery Dinner Party November 19th in Huntsville, AL at Dragon's Forge Café in Lowe Mill Arts CenterZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Comments / 0