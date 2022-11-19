ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama Doctors Promote 'flu Shot Friday' on Nov. 18

Alabama is experiencing one of the nation's worst flu outbreaks, so doctors with the Alabama Medical Association are promoting a campaign, 'Flu Shot Friday' to encourage everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against the virus. Alabama Doctors Promote ‘flu Shot Friday’ on Nov. …. Alabama is...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Man found shot in Franklin County home, pronounced dead at hospital

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Franklin County after a burglary call led to the discovery of a shooting victim Sunday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at a home along Freedom Lane shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to investigate a burglary in progress.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce Hosts Business Expo

On Friday, the Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Conference and Expo. Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce Hosts Business …. On Friday, the Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Conference and Expo. Family Looking for Closure after Son’s Death Seven …. The family...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

UNA Hosts Esports Regional Tournament

The University of North Alabama is hosting an esports gaming tournament this weekend. The University of North Alabama is hosting an esports gaming tournament this weekend. Family Looking for Closure after Son’s Death Seven …. The family of Tyler Berryhill is looking for answers 7 years after his death.
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Meet Raven, News 19's Adoptable Pet of the Week!

Meet Raven! She is 7 to 9 years old, 73 lb. senior shepherd mix living at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. She is this week’s News 19 Adoptable Pet of the Week!. Meet Raven, News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!. Meet Raven! She is 7 to 9...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Prepping Your Home For Winter: Advice From The Experts

Is your home ready to be warm and efficient this winter? It is that time of the year again when temperatures are falling and the cold will be sticking around. That means it is time to start preparing your home. Sheena Scott, with ACE Hardware in Madison, says that the...
MADISON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy