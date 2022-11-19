Target Early Black Friday Deals: Top 10 Gifts Under $100 To Shop Right Now

target

Retail favorite Target has kicked off Black Friday savings early to give shoppers a chance to get ahead of the holiday shopping madness. With deals available across the vast inventory, Target's early Black Friday sale has something for everyone. From name-brand beauty deals to hot ticket home items, Target customers can take advantage of deep savings while putting a smile on the face of everyone on their holiday shopping list.

RadarOnline.com searched high and low across the available deals to find the best products that have earned real customers' stamp of approval.

Target Black Friday Deals Under $100

Scroll to shop RadarOnline.com's picks from brands like Urban Decay, Ninja, Beats by Dr Dre and more — all for under $100. Don't wait to hit add to cart on these offers, because once they're gone, they're gone for good.

Beats Solo 3 Over-the-Ear Headphones by Beats by Dre retail on sale for $99.99 (reg. $199) at target.com.

Average rating: 4.1/5 Stars

What real customers are saying: "Love these headphones, great sound quality and they look great! Highly recommend."

Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 5-Quart Pressure Cooker by Ninja retails on sale for $99.99 (reg. $169.99) at target.com .

Average rating: 4.7/5 Stars

What real customers are saying: "This has been the best kitchen tool I have ever purchased. I use it for air frying, baking, and pressure cooking. Cooks everything evenly and very fast. Total time saver!"

Robin Holiday 22 Eyeshadow Palette by Urban Decay retails for $54 at target.com .

Average rating: 4.7/5 Stars

What customers are saying: "Great pallet, the colors are beautiful! Very pigmented."

Versa 2 Smartwatch by Fitbit retails on sale for $99.95 (reg. $149.95) at target.com .

Average rating: 3.6/5 Stars

What real customers are saying: "This is my second purchase and based off of many reviews this is definitely the best one to purchase. Easy to use and has the best features compared to the other versions. Definitely 10 out of 10."

Amazon Fire HD 1080p 10-Inch Tablet by Amazon retails on sale for $74.99 (reg. $149.99) at target.com.

Average rating: 4.6/5 Stars

What real customers are saying: "Just needed a simple iPad I could travel around with to read, listen to or watch things online. Nothing major. Picture is crisp. Happy with purchase and price was affordable compared to IPad."

Shark Professional Steam Mop by Shark retails on sale for $89.99 (reg. $109.99) at target.com .

Average rating: 4.4/5 Stars

What real customers are saying: "This steam mop is a game changer! I moved from wall to wall carpet to all laminate flooring and tried using a wet-jet type floor mop but felt like I wasn’t really getting it clean. Decided to give this a try and it’s seriously life changing! No chemicals! No residue! Fast and easy and it cleans so well. I LOVE IT!"

4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio Bar with Roku Voice Remote by Roku retails on sale for $79.99 (reg. $129.99) at target.com .

Average rating: 4.5/5 Stars

What real customers are saying: "The Roku Streambar is the perfect combo — top-notch sound and a great streaming device! The remote is great too and has eliminated the need to use my TV remote. I love how it includes a power button and volume control buttons. I would highly recommend this Streambar!"

Beautiful Together Confidence Boosting Routine Cleansing Set by IT Cosmetics retails for $54 at target.com .

Average rating: 4.5/5 Stars

What real customers are saying: "This moisturizer is amazing. It feels so soft and by purchasing the gift set, you get a few extras… things I won't be able to live without now! My overnight cream is so hydrating and my eyes feel rejuvenated. Must buy for all!"

Instax Mini 40 Camera by Fujifilm retails for $99.99 at target.com .

Average rating: 4.6/5 Stars

What real customers are saying: "Best camera I've ever had. Dependable, easy to use, pictures come out great. I absolutely LOVE my camera."

Kids Wooden Pretend Cooking Play Set by Costway retails on sale for $75.99 (reg. $159.99) at target.com .

Average rating: 4.3/5 Stars

What real customers are saying: "It’s pretty well built and made of wood. The edges are rounded off so no worries there, even the accessories are well made and made of wood. Overall it’s of higher quality than the others I had been looking at and am happy I took a chance on this product, as the time I had purchased this there were no reviews on the kitchen set."