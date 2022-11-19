ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

wcti12.com

Holiday parade sparks Christmas cheer in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville's Holiday Parade took place Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 by the Coastal Carolina Community College and people lined up by the thousands on either side of the road. Stretching over a mile down Western Boulevard, the parade is a staple for the holiday season in...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

ENC church gives away 500 turkey dinners ahead of Thanksgiving

NEW BERN, Craven County — Five-hundred families will have a turkey and all of the sides to go with it on their table thanks to a free turkey dinner giveaway in New Bern. This is the ninth year that Without Limits Christian Center has given away 500 turkey dinner boxes to the community.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Winterville Community Day aims to help families in need

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the East is donating their time to do mission work in their community. Mount Shiloh Church will be having a community dinner give away with clothes and a food bag for those in attendance. “It is Winterville Community Day, so this is...
WINTERVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

The Blitz: Postseason week three highlights and scores

NEW BERN, Craven County — In week three of the high school state football playoffs, the theme was hard-fought, close games. One of the games, this week's premier matchup, was for a state championship as Parrott Academy took on John Paul II in the 8-man title game. The Patriots...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving

A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
FARMVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 17, 18 & 19

Michael Shane Strickland, 55, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Michael was born on September 2, 1967, in Easton, Maryland, to the late Dallas and Mary Strickland.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers!  Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks.  One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday.  “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

ENC police department still feeling strain of officer shortages

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — One Eastern North Carolina Police Department is finding new ways to recruit and retain officers amid the nationwide police shortage. At the Jacksonville Police Department, they are hiring police trainees and taking them in through a Basic Law Enforcement Training program, something that's out of the norm as they try to get more officers in the door.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Fire Destroys Family Business

PRINCETON – Fire trucks lined the road on US 70 just inside Wayne County on Thursday evening, as firefighters fought to control a huge blaze at “Karen and Mickey’s Oakwood Firewood.”. Dozens of firefighters from Oakland, Little River and Princeton Fire Departments extinguished the flames but not...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tyler Dees, 26; service Nov. 12

Tyler David Dees, 26, of Newport, passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022. Tyler was born on October 8, 1996, in Morehead City, the son of David Dees and Annie Wilson Brown. A native Carteret County resident, Tyler grew up playing travel soccer, then found a strong interest in trucks and fishing. He elevated his fishing to a tournament level and loved spending time on the water with friends and family. Later he would leverage those experiences to make custom fishing lures. Tyler was a kind, witty and gentle soul and loved by many. A soft soul gone to soon.
NEWPORT, NC
waynegov.com

Wayne County DSS Celebrates Adoption Day

The Wayne County Department of Social Services is celebrating National Adoption Day by wearing green and inviting the public to learn more about adoption and foster care. National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness of all the children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man sentenced for armed robbery of McDonald’s in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to about 4-6 years in prison on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for the armed robbery of a McDonald’s in 2015. Leroy Sheldon Johnson, 38, pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in November 2021.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Kinston police say man broke into church

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them identify a man they say broke into a church. Kinston police released surveillance photos of the man this morning. The break-in happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Neuse Baptist Church on West Vernon Avenue.
KINSTON, NC

