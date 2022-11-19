Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Power stays on at Sherman apartments, back on at Denison complex
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman apartment residents fearing the worst are grateful the lights are on, and Denison renters in the dark and cold for three nights had power again Thursday night because someone made a payment on the property owners’ outstanding electric bill. On Wednesday night city officials...
iheart.com
Beware Of This 'Emotionally Damaging' Scam Hitting Texas Renters Hard
A family scammed out of thousands of dollars in a rent scam is sharing their story in hopes it doesn't happen to anyone else. Breanna Davila and her family of five found the perfect home for them to move into in late October, per WFAA. They found the McKinney four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Zillow. When they showed interest online, they got a call. The person on the other end of the phone, who said his name was Floyd Baker, however, was posing as the homeowner, unbeknownst to Davila.
KXII.com
Power to be shut off to hundreds at Sherman apartments
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Renters at the Westwood Garden, Norwegian Woods and Candlelight apartments were in tears Wednesday because despite having paid their rent, which includes utilities, their power is scheduled to be shut off Thursday. According to The City of Sherman, Apex Property Management, which is responsible for paying...
KXII.com
Denison boy wins trip to school in fire truck
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Hyde Park Elementary student Sam Connor got a ride to school he won’t forget Thursday morning. The third grader won a home safety plan drawing contest, and Denison Fire Rescue rewarded the boy with a ride to school in a fire engine. ”It felt crazy,”...
KXII.com
Durant ISD employee under police investigation no longer with school district
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant ISD employee under police investigation is no longer with the school district. Police say they are investigating a tip involving an educator who did work at Durant Middle School. But no arrests have been made or criminal charges filed at this time. Police aren’t...
FBI arrests Denton County fire chief for allegedly stealing from firefighter pension fund, sources say
ARGYLE, Texas — Agents with the FBI arrested Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger after he allegedly stole money from the fire department's pension fund, sources told WFAA. According to sources, officers were waiting for Hohenberger at DFW Airport, where he was returning from...
Plano native first Collin County Democrat elected to Texas House in decades
PLANO, Texas — As the first Democrat to win a Collin County House seat in nearly three decades, Representative-elect Mihaela Plesa understands the significance of her victory. The boundaries for her district, HD-70, changed during the last round of redistricting. And the redrawn district was actually built to favor...
KTEN.com
Holiday at the Market in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Texomans got a jump start to their Christmas shopping a the 3rd annual 'Holiday at the Market' in downtown Denison on Saturday. Downtown Denison's Farmers Market offered many food and craft vendors as well as other vendors selling perfect Christmas ideas available for anyone who wanted to come out.
iheart.com
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner. Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you. Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the...
KXII.com
Denison locals providing free Thanksgiving meals
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Thanksgiving preparations are underway in Denison. T&T Youth is hosting its annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The organizers encourage everyone in Texoma to come out and enjoy a hot meal with all the Thanksgiving fixings. Organizer Thomas Rucker III said,”It just makes us feel good to give back...
KTEN.com
1900s Sherman home restored
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- An early 1900s residence on North Woods Street in Sherman was on a block to be demolished until the new homeowner decided to restore it. "Some of these older homes that were built in the 20s and 30s, they have some of the best lumber still left in them," said Chip Matthew, superintendent of the Quality Neighborhoods Program. "And if it's done correctly like this house was done, it'll be here another 100 years."
KTEN.com
Concern over invasive species in Ardmore's City Lake
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Utilities Department is working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to address a recently-found population of invasive zebra mussels in City Lake. Shawn Geurin, the director of public utilities, said it's not uncommon for zebra mussels to appear up in lakes, but...
KXII.com
One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
Suspect arrested after Garland police chase ends with 1 dead, 2 injured
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly led Garland police on a chase that ended with one dead and two injured.Joey William Jarvis, 18, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with evading arrest, two counts of detention causing serious bodily injury, and three counts of engaging in organized crime. He could also face additional charges.Police said that shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, Garland officers tried to pull over a white SUV connected to several armed burglaries across North Texas. The driver, later identified as Jarvis, allegedly refused to stop and sped off...
KTEN.com
Top three plays in Texoma 11-18
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Here are our top three plays for the last First and Ten during round two of the playoffs. 3.) Kaden Barron fights through the facemask penalty to score the touchdown. 2.) Ethan Sloan intercepts the pass from Jacksboro to put the Tigers right back in the...
KXII.com
Pilot Point Police warning public of phone scam
PILOT POINT, Texas (KXII) - Pilot Point Police is warning residents of a phone scam from a fake sergeant seeking money for warrants. Police said they have received reports that Sgt Leon Kartir has been contacting citizens, telling them they have warrants, and requesting payments via Cash App. Law enforcement...
KTEN.com
Denton man faces crimes against children charges in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas — A 29-year-old Denton, Texas, man is behind bars in Grayson County accused of crimes against children. The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Alexander Lewis faces multiple charges, including indecency with a child, sexual contact, and sexual assault of a child. Lewis, 29, was arrested on...
madillrecord.net
Trespassing hunter calls 911 on self after shooting
A hunter is facing charges after calling 911 regarding a shooting. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a “frantic hunter” on November 16. He was requesting assistance because he shot himself in the foot with a crossbow. The subject was unable to give officers his exact location, so first responders initiated a small search maneuver. Luckily, they were able to locate the hunter quickly.
KXII.com
A+ Athlete: Emily Robinson, Caddo
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Emily Robinson of Caddo High School. Emily is ranked number one in her class with a 4.0 GPA. She’s a Choctaw Star recipient, a member of national honors society, FCA, FCCLA and she’s on the Superintendents honor roll. She is active in her church and community and excels in everything she does.
KTEN.com
Magnolia Christmas Fest underway in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — There's a lot on the docket at the Magnolia Christmas Fest in Durant on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will find plenty of vendors, raffles and a silent auction. They will also be able to vote for a favorite Christmas tree, and the kids can participate in holiday crafts.
