Machine Gun Kelly Appears To Question Whether Man Ever Landed On The Moon In AMAs Speech
One of the most well-known conspiracy theories for the past 50 years has been whether the moon landing was faked, and Machine Gun Kelly appears to think that there’s something to it. The “Emo Girl” singer, 32, made reference to the popular conspiracy while making an analogy as he won the award for Favorite Rock Artist at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 20.
Is ‘Bones and All’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
A romantic horror starring Timothée Chalamet? Count us in! Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the actor is set to star alongside Taylor Russell in Bones and All, which is coming to theaters this weekend. Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, this coming-of-age film follows...
‘Bones And All’ With Timothée Chalamet, ‘EO’ With A Soulful Donkey & ‘The Inspection’ Mix It Up At The Arthouse – Specialty Preview
A new crop of prestige titles plant a flag at the arthouse in limited release this weekend from Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All to Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO, to Elegance Bratton’s The Inspection. Greenwich Entertainment opens doc Love, Charlie: The Rise And Fall Of Charlie Trotter IFC Films presents Bad Axe and Cohen Media Group is taking a swing at Fernando Trueba’s Memories Of My Father. A host of other specialty releases are holding over even as She Said from Universal Pictures and The Menu from Searchlight Pictures open wide. Juggernaut Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in week two. It’s getting crowded...
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino has disclosed that he has plans to step back into television, looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The film director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005. Since then he has flirted with venturing back, with reports emerging in February that the director was in talks to helm installments of FX’s “Justified”...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Margot Robbie Has Played A Lot Of Hard Roles, But Shares Why It Was Her Latest Film That ‘Shattered’ Her
In a new interview Margot Robbie reflects on her career and her latest role that almost broke her.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Nicolas Cage’s first western, ‘The Old Way’: Release date, trailer, and cast
Nicolas Cage is one of the most famous and beloved actors in Hollywood. Cage is known for his eclectic film history, as he has appeared in many films in many genres. However, there is one genre that Cage has yet to step into—westerns. This will soon change with the release of The Old Way, but what is this film about, and when will it hit screens? Here is everything you need to know.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
John Wick Chapter 4's Latest Trailer Puts Keanu Reeves Up Against Bill Skarsgård
Dear readers, before you know it, 2023’s new releases are going to be upon us. It’s inevitable, much like The High Table coming for the life of its most valuable target and cunning foe, John Wick. Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to blow the doors off of movie theaters next spring, and with the latest trailer released for the film, as Reeves is about to take on a barbarian of an opponent in Bill Skarsgård.
All-Time Greatest American Films
What are the greatest American films of all time? This is a question that's been asked time and time again with no clear answer. However, certain films stand out above the rest. These films have captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide and have become classics in their own right.
Harrison Ford Knocked out Several of His Own Teeth on ‘Gunsmoke,’ According to James Arness
'Star Wars' actor Harrison Ford starred in 'Gunsmoke' a couple of times, one of which found him with several of his teeth knocked out of his head.
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
Listen to Danny Elfman's Complete 'White Noise' Soundtrack
As every Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) fan knows, his next project – the Netflix film White Noise – is a must-watch. Not only because every Baumbach project is a must-watch, but also because the title is a change in gears for the acclaimed director, who usually helms comedy/drama stories but this time has incorporated sci-fi and horror elements to his screenplay. The project becomes even more intriguing when you factor in the composer for the movie, Danny Elfman. His score becomes available to listen today, a week ahead of the movie’s premiere.
'Tulsa King's Dana Delany & Max Casella Reveal New Details on Their Characters
In Paramount+’s latest crime-drama series Tulsa King from creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and writer Terence Winter (The Sopranos), Sylvester Stallone stars as New York mafia head Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After 25 years in prison, Manfredi is released to a changed world and discovers there’s no longer a place for him in his old stomping grounds. When his family sends him to Tulsa, Oklahoma with the promise of territories ripe for the picking, Manfredi must build up new alliances and establish himself among the criminal underworld of the south. Emmy Award-winning actress Dana Delany plays wealthy equestrian Margaret, and Max Casella (The Sopranos) plays Armand Truisi, an old associate of Manfredi’s who’s now working for the Invernizzi family.
Watch Michael J. Fox Receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Honor at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards
Michael J. Fox was celebrated for his outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The award was presented by Woody Harrelson, who worked with Fox on the movie, Doc Hollywood. As he introduced Fox, Harrelson said “to his cause, Michael J. Fox has brought understanding, empathy and resolve, and, with it, inspiration to millions who now stand a little taller, speak in a voice a little stronger and hold on just a little tighter to something all of humanity needs a whole lot more of — hope.”
Quentin Tarantino reveals what he believes to be his best movie
Quentin Tarantino has named Once Upon A Time in Hollywood his best movie to date.During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 59-year-old filmmaker was asked to pick his best film ever.“For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re all my children.’ I really do think Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie.”Tarantino released the film in 2019. It exceeded expectations on the first weekend of release by grossing $371m (£311m) at the worldwide box office. At the 2020 Oscars, the film...
Quentin Tarantino Explains Why His Tenth Film Will Be His Last
It's been no secret that acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino is planning to end his illustrious film career following his tenth directorial effort. He most recently reiterated his plans in 2021 while promoting his new book based on his most recent film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — a film that took home two out of the ten Academy Awards it was nominated for. During a new interview on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the director was once again asked about his tenth film and why, after so much recent success and a track record of hits, Tarantino would decide to hang it up after only one more film.
Bradley Cooper ‘to play famous Steve McQueen role’ in new Steven Spielberg film
Bradley Cooper may be taking on one of Steve McQueen’s most famous roles in a new Steven Spielberg film.The actor and director will reportedly play San Francisco cop Frank Bullitt in a movie based on the 1968 classic.According to Deadline, McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter, Molly, will executive produce alongside Spielberg.Bullitt gave McQueen one of his most memorable characters, and is renowned for featuring one of cinema’s most impressive car chase scenes.Spielberg will direct the film from a script that’s being written by Josh Singer, who was behind Spotlight and the Spielberg-directed The Post.Deadline claims that the filmmaker has...
