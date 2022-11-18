Read full article on original website
Mick Foley Believes Nick Aldis Has A Much Bigger Future As Himself
During the latest edition of “Foley Is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on former NWA Champion Nick Aldis and how hilarious he is in real-life. Additionally, Foley commented on wanting to see Aldis just be himself going forward. You can check out some highlights from...
The Rock Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Dream Opponent
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is lucky enough to have wrestled many of the top legends except for Randy Savage. The late WWE Hall of Famer is the dream opponent of the former WWE Champion. The Rock shared on Instagram that Savage would have been his overall dream match. He wrote,
Madusa Feels Nick Aldis Should’ve Kept His Comments About The NWA To Himself
In the first episode of her new “Trash Talk with Madusa” series, the WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on Nick Aldis’ recent comments about the NWA. Aldis recently expressed his disapproval of the company and the way it’s being booked. Although she doesn’t discredit his opinions, Madusa feels that the former NWA star shouldn’t express them in public. She said,
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Vince McMahon Ribbed Paul Wight On Live WWE TV
During the latest edition of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, actor and former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled the time Vince McMahon ribbed Paul “The Big Show” Wight on live WWE television. The rib came on an episode of WWE SmackDown back in...
Booker T Believes Nick Aldis Is ‘Past His Prime,’ Wasted His Time On The NWA
Booker T thinks Nick Aldis is “past his prime” and missed his calling to become a major star in a larger promotion. The two-time Hall of Famer recently revealed that he thinks Aldis spent way too much time trying to bring the NWA back, which he believes is an impossible task during today’s era.
Tyrus Reacts To Being The Largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Ever
Newly-crowned NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion recently spoke with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald to discuss being the largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in the history of the company, wearing the title when he appears on FOX News’ Gutfield, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
GCW’s Chris Hamrick Apologizes Over Homophobic Slur – Loses Pay
GameChanger Wrestling’s Chris Hamrick is remorseful over the use of a homophobic slur at a recent event. Hamrick competed at the promotion’s event on November 20, and addressing two fans in the crowd, called them “fa***ts.”. In a tweet, the veteran wrestler, who competed for the original...
Booker T On Which Direction He Thinks AEW Should Go After Full Gear
During the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his opinion about AEW’s future after All Out and Full Gear. The five-time WCW champion believes the attention needs to be drawn away from the backstage drama and targeted more on the in-ring product. He said,
Tony Khan Discusses Licensing Kansas’ Song For AEW Full Gear
During the post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum, Tony Khan commented on reaching out to the band Kansas to license their song ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ for The Elite’s entrance. The AEW President believes there’s a “good chance” the company will be using it again in the future. He said,
Renee Paquette Says She Likes To Help Wrestlers If They Get Lost During Their Promos
During a recent appearance on the “Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show,” AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette commented on her work as a broadcaster, how she likes to help talent if they get off track during a promo, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
MJF Goes On Epic Rant During Post-AEW Full Gear Media Scrum
MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event to become the new AEW World Champion. True to form, the Salt of the Earth invaded the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum and went off on everyone in the room, Tony Khan, and others. You can...
Renee Paquette’s Message To Jon Moxley: “Please Stop Licking People’s Blood”
AEW’s Renee Paquette loves getting to work with her husband Jon Moxley, though she wishes she could change some of his actions in the ring. Paquette debuted for AEW last month during the first episode of Dynamite in Toronto, over two years after leaving WWE. Appearing on Busted Open...
Tony Khan Isn’t Interested In Making Ring Of Honor A YouTube Series
Tony Khan isn’t interested in making Ring of Honor a YouTube series – at least not yet. During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, the AEW President said he believes the Ring of Honor brand is valuable enough that it can get its own TV series. While Khan...
Shawn Michaels Discusses His Party Schedule In 1990s, More
Speaking on the “Games With Names” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels commented on the time he and Scott Hall got Kevin Nash to stop doing leapfrogs during his matches, his party schedule during the 1900s, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Various News: FTR Get Nostalgic, Lashley Gets Interviewed, GCW News
In a post on his Twitter account, Dax Harwood recalled FTR’s rematch against The Young Bucks that took place back in April on AEW Dynamite. FTR defended their ROH Tag Team Titles against the Bucks in the matchup. Dax Harwood wrote the following on the match:. “Top 5 match...
Role Of Ric Flair Cast For Upcoming Film “The Iron Claw”
The Iron Claw has found its Ric Flair. Deadline reports that the role of wrestling legend and icon Ric Flair has been cast for the upcoming biopic on the Von Erich family. Actor Aaron Dean Eisenberg (The Deuce) has been cast in the role of the Nature Boy. Eisenberg joins...
EFFY Wants To Use His Big Gay Brunch Platform To Promote Equality
EFFY recently spoke with Metro to discuss bringing his Big Gay Brunch event to the UK next year and how he wants to use the platform to promote equality. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch shows: “We’re only being so...
Johnny Gargano Gets New Remixed Theme On WWE RAW
Johnny Gargano debuted a new theme song on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. On Monday night, Gargano came out to a remixed version of his song, “Rebel Heart,” prior to his match Omos. He was initially set to face off against The Miz, but Miz claimed...
Bryan Danielson Plans To End His Full-Time Wrestling Run In 2024, MJF Reacts
During his appearance on Ron Funches’ “One Fall” podcast, the American Dragon Bryan Danielson spoke about when he plans to end his run as a full-time competitor. Danielson stated that he plans to stop competing full-time by the time his AEW contract is up in 2024, a year that definitely holds a lot of interest for the new AEW World Champion MJF.
Bryan Danielson Won’t Be A Full Time Wrestler For Much Longer
AEW’s Bryan Danielson doesn’t think he’ll be competing in the ring on a full-time basis for much longer. Danielson joined the promotion in September 2021 after parting ways with WWE earlier in the year. In 2016, Danielson was forced into retirement due to neck issues but would...
