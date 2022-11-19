James Gunn is having a pretty busy month after it was revealed that he and Peter Safran will become the new Co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn is currently finishing up his final two Marvel Studios projects with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The former of the two will premiere on Disney+ next week, and the first reactions to it have been pretty good. Gunn will also introduce his favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character, with Kevin Bacon appearing as himself in the special presentation. If you were wondering if there were any other options if Bacon couldn't appear, the director has an answer for you. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn revealed that if the actor couldn't appear, MC Hammer would be the other choice.

1 DAY AGO