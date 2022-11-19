Read full article on original website
Drury rolls to 91-58 win over Emporia State women
The #10 ranked Drury Panthers rolled to a 91-58 win over the Emporia State womens basketball team Saturday. The Hornets held a 17-10 lead with just over 2 minutes to play in the 1st quarter before Drury went on a 15-2 run to take a lead they would not give up.
Emporia State women to face another early season test at #10 Drury
The Emporia State women face another early season challenge when they play at number 10 ranked Drury Saturday. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they need to go out and perform. The Emporia State women take a 2-0 record into the game, Sophomore Katie Horyna says there is a lot...
Emporia State men improve to 4-0 with 67-57 win over William Jewell
The Emporia State mens basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 67-57 win over William Jewell Friday night. The Hornets trailed early before closing out the 1st half on a 17-7 run to take a 32-27 lead to the locker room. In the 2nd half Emporia State built a 12...
Emporia State cross country teams wrap up season at Regionals
The Emporia State Cross Country teams closed out their seasons at the NCAA Central Regional meet Saturday. The men finished in 16th place. They were led by Jaime Diaz who finished in 46th place. The women finished in 19th place. They were led by Tayler Williams who finished in 70th...
Four Emporia High boys soccer players earn all-state honors
Four members of the Emporia boys soccer team received All-State honors from the Kansas High School Soccer Coaches Association Friday. Senior Gio Garcilazo is a second-team selection at forward. Senior Rudy Bedolla is a second-team pick at defender. Senior Jefry Linares and junior Edwin Maciel are honorable mention selections as...
K-State football rises in the AP Top 25
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football is now ranked at the No. 15 spot in the country according to the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Wildcats previously stood at the No. 19 spot before their 48-31 win over West Virginia on Saturday, where the offense thrived.
Bullpups Fall to Wamego 33-16 in Class 4A Semifinals
WAMEGO, Kan. – The top two teams in Class 4A West met on Friday, in the Sub-State Round of the High School Football playoffs, as the No. 2, McPherson Bullpups traveled to take on the undefeated No. 1, Wamego Red Raiders, with the winner advancing to their first state title game in program history.
Burlingame, Waverly end seasons in sub-state semifinals
Two area football teams had their seasons end Friday night in the sub-state round. In 6-Man, Waverly’s undefeated season ended in a 60-12 loss to Cunningham. The Bulldogs finish their season with an 11-1 record. In 8-Man Division I, Little River shutout Burlingame, 48-0. The Bearcats finished their season...
Emporia Spartan Boxing Club returning to competition Saturday
Emporia’s Spartan Boxing will be back in action Saturday night in Kansas City. 22-year-old Fransoir Jones, 29-year-old Mercedes Silvey and 20-year-old Pierce Moore will represent Spartan Boxing at Authentic Boxing’s Strike Night 15. Jones is 1-0 as an amateur and Silvey is currently 2-0. Moore is making his...
Wamego to battle the Bullpups on the precipice of history
On Friday night, Wamego will take the field looking to do something that no team in Red Raider history has ever accomplished. Punch a ticket to a state championship game, and earn the right to play for the title of best team in Class 4A. Standing in their way is...
🏊♀️ Kansas Ends Day Two of the Kansas Classic in First Place
TOPEKA, Kan. – After the second day of the Kansas Classic at Capitol Federal Natatorium, the Jayhawks find themselves in first place. Kansas is leading Iowa State, Little Rock, Indiana State and Northern Iowa in the team standings heading into day three. “It was kind of like yesterday,” said...
Dr. Alberto Ruiz rounds out finalist interviews for Emporia State provost and vice president for academic affairs position Thursday
Dr. Alberto Ruiz has a number of ideas in the pipeline for how to increase student retention, recruitment and success if he is chosen as the next Emporia State University provost and vice president for academic affairs. Ruiz was the last finalist for the position to make a visit to...
Did you win Powerball this past weekend? Winning ticket sold in northeast Kansas
If you bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing, you need to check it if you haven’t already done so. One ticket was bought in northeast Kansas — which could mean a winner in the north half of Lyon County, as well as Osage, Morris or Wabaunsee counties in the KVOE listening area. Winning numbers drawn Saturday were 7, 28, 62, 63 and 64, with the Powerball of 10.
Saturday wreck in Chase County sends Missouri woman to Newman Regional Health for treatment
A Missouri woman was brought to Newman Regional Health for treatment after a wreck in Chase County on Saturday. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says the wreck was reported at the intersection of US Highway 50 and Road V just after 5 pm. Early indications are a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Leonard Graham was eastbound on US Highway 50 and was slowing to turn onto to Road V. Graham’s vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Kala Seevers of Odessa, Missouri, who was also eastbound.
Pair of missing Emporia juveniles found
Two juveniles briefly listed as missing Friday were found shortly after being highlighted by Emporia Police. Officers put out separate social media calls to the public asking for help in finding 10-year-old Alexis Holt and 11-year-old Daisy Blevins after they went missing around 4:30 pm in eastern Emporia. Both were reported as safe by Friday night.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Jazz for the common good: ESU Jazz Ensembles fundraise for United Way of the Flint Hills
The Jazz Ensembles of Emporia State University Music Department offered a night of music to support a special cause on Thursday. Under the guidance of the Director of ESU Jazz Dr. Gary Ziek and ESU guest director Katelyn Hess, the first and second Jazz Ensembles offered a variety of songs with solos of trumpet, saxophones and trombone played by different students.
USD 475 Selects 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominees
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 has nominated Michael Brown and Brittany Scott for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Awards. Michael Brown is a vocal music teacher at Junction City High School and Brittany Scott is a first-grade teacher at Ware Elementary. They were recognized at the district’s Board of Education meeting Nov. 7.
Emporia Spanish Speakers and the Kansas Leadership Center share the importance of having a bilingual city with the community
Can one city speak two languages? Emporia Spanish Speakers thinks it is possible and their efforts were highlighted at the pop-lunch event hosted by the Kansas Leadership Center on Wednesday. Emporia Spanish Speakers was recently featured in The Journal, a leadership magazine of the KLC. Members of the community gathered...
Lyon County Game Warden now investigating second deer poaching incident this month
Already investigating one deer poaching incident, the Lyon County Game Warden’s Office is now investigating a second case since the start of the month. Warden Aaron Scheve says a deer was shot and killed Wednesday night near the intersection of Roads 170 and T, about two miles east of Emporia. Scheve says early indications are the hunter used a high-powered rifle and shot in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
