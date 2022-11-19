Read full article on original website
Schuylkill Hose Company, Schuylkill Haven, Recognized by Schuylkill River Greenways
The Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area recently recognized the Borough of Pottstown, PA American Water, and Schuylkill Hose Company #2, from Schuylkill Haven at their annual fundraiser and award Ceremony. The event, known as Serving the Schuylkill was a celebration of the Schuylkill River, both its art and the...
Three Schuylkill County Government Officials Graduate from CCAP Academy for Excellence in County Government
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania announced that three Schuylkill County officials graduated from their Academy for Excellence in County Government. The CCAP Academy for Excellence in County Government recently graduated 17 county officials including 3 from Schuylkill County from its program during ceremonies at its Fall Conference in Hershey.
Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 22nd, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Donald M. Walsh, 67, of Pottsville passed away on Saturday at the Lehigh Valley Hospital East Campus. Born in Pottsville, October 11, 1955, he was the son of the late Michael and Beatrice Miller Walsh. Donald was a graduate of Pottsville Area...
Jersey Mike’s Subs Presents Check to Schuylkill United Way as part of Grand Opening
On Monday, November 21st, Jersey Mike’s Subs presented a check to Schuylkill United Way (SUW) in the amount of $2,625.05 as part of their grand opening celebrations. “We’re really grateful to have a company with such a strong culture of giving back like Jersey Mike’s, come to our area. And of course, we’re thrilled they chose to support SUW for their initial giving,” SUW Director of Community Relations, Christine Johnson said.
All Aboard! Santa Train Rides Announced for Minersville
The Railway Restoration Project 113 has announced scheduled dates for Santa Train Rides. Join Santa and Mrs. Claus and some of your favorite winter characters as they board the steam train behind the 113 on Saturday, December 10th, and Sunday, December 11th, at 10:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.
Woman Flown After Being Struck by Vehicle in Ashland
An Ashland woman was flown after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 11:15am, Tuesday, in the 600 Block of Centre Street in Ashland. According to Borough Police, a 79-year-old woman from Ashland was crossing Centre Street from south to north when she was struck by a Toyota Rav4 driven by Harlan Klinger Jr., 61, of Ashland heading west/uptown.
Minersville Man Arrested for Burglarizing Cass Township Home, Eating Food, and Fighting with Homeowner
A Minersville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he burglarized a home in Cass Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, the incident occurred on Thursday, November 17th, 2022, around 10:00pm, when Devon Shaak, 32, of Minersville, walked onto a property on Low Road in Cass Township and found an open rear door of the home.
Man Locked Up in Schuylkill County Prison for Assaulting Woman in Pottsville
A Philadelphia man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for assaulting a woman in Pottsville early Monday. According to Chief of Police John Morrow, on Monday November 21st, 2022, around 1:00am, Pottsville Police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of West Market Street for a domestic assault.
Schuylkill County Commissioners Set to Change Public Commenting Policy During Public Meetings
A vote on Wednesday could change the way the public commenting is done during the Schuylkill County Commissioners' meetings at the courthouse. During the pandemic, the Schuylkill County Commissioners altered the way their meetings were conducted by making them available online via Zoom. Initially, during the height of it all, the public was kept out of the courthouse and would make their comments made during public meetings through Zoom.
Pottsville Police Arrest Man for Trespassing in Building and Assaulting Police Officer
A man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he was found trespassing on a property then assaulted the officer who was arresting him. According to Chief of Police John Morrow, on Sunday November 20th, 2022, around 12:20pm, Pottsville Police Units were dispatched to Loki and Layla Candle Company, 301 South Centre Street for a Criminal Trespass report.
