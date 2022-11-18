Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
counton2.com
Red Cross assisting 5 after Georgetown fire
Ridgeville holds vigil to honor 'hero' Lavel Davis Jr.
LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know! Tuesday, November 22 Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and less fortunate in North […]
Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. “Lavel had natural leadership ability from the time he was small,” Davis’s high school football coach said. “People naturally gravitated toward him and were […]
live5news.com
Preacher who lost wife in Charleston church shooting to hold prayer march
Preacher who lost wife in Charleston church shooting to hold prayer march

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston minister who lost his wife in the Charleston church shooting in 2015 will lead a prayer march through the Holy City on Sunday. The Rev. Anthony Thompson says forgiveness is a key part of his ministry. Thompson will lead a prayer march starting at...
FOX Carolina
Mitchel Summers South Carolina commentary
Mitchel Summers South Carolina commentary

The Human Rights Campaign says there's been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost.
Orangeburg's Connie Maxwell Children's Home closing in May
Orangeburg's Connie Maxwell Children's Home closing in May

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A children's home in Orangeburg is closing in the spring, but staff members are doing what they can to save it. The Connie Maxwell Home provides care to eight children in Orangeburg. These children have become separated from their families for many reasons. Now the home...
live5news.com
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry food truck festival is bringing small Black business owners together. The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The 3rd installment of the festival saw over 40 food trucks, with organizers hoping to see even more trucks...
live5news.com
Family to hold vigil for former Lowcountry football star killed in campus shooting
Family to hold vigil for former Lowcountry football star killed in campus shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The family of one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting is asking the public to attend a candlelight vigil in his honor. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland High School student, died from...
crbjbizwire.com
Two New Take 5 Oil Change Locations Coming to the S.C. Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that veteran broker Will Sherrod, CCIM has recently facilitated transactions for two new Take 5 Oil Change locations in the Summerville and Myrtle Beach markets of South Carolina. Will represented the developer on the following land purchases: ±1.18 acres at...
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in South Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and impeccable service.
live5news.com
N. Charleston firefighters responding to incident
N. Charleston firefighters responding to incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of an incident Sunday night. Crews responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street. The department has not yet said the nature of the incident. Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in the area.
crbjbizwire.com
Carolina Lights Returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its fourth...
momcollective.com
Lowcountry Parks & Playgrounds: Charles Towne Landing
Lowcountry Parks & Playgrounds: Charles Towne Landing

Welcome to our series: Lowcountry Parks & Playgrounds! Each article in this series focuses more on specific parks/playgrounds at locations all throughout the Lowcountry. Admission: Free with a State Park Pass ($12/Adult, $7/Ages 6-15, Free/5 and under) Hours: Daily 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Nestled in West Ashley are...
counton2.com
Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm drain
Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm drain
wach.com
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
Community vigil planned for Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members will gather on Sunday to remember former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage nearly a week ago. Ridgeville Police Chief Quintonion Joyner told News 2 that a candlelight vigil will […]
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for 14-year-old girl who disappeared Sunday
LATTA, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Deputies in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Jykalia Davis disappeared from her home near Latta on Sunday morning. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches...
Berkeley County teachers wearing black in support of fired superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some teachers in Berkeley County are wearing black on Fridays in protest of recent controversial firings by the newly-elected school board. Six members of the new Berkeley County School Board voted, abruptly, to terminate superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson shortly after the board was sworn in. Teachers […]
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of South Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
1 arrested following deadly weekend shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a person dead Sunday evening, North Charleston Police say. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago (26) is charged with murder, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. NCPD officers responded to the shooting around 5:40 p.m. at […]
