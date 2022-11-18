ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
counton2.com

Red Cross assisting 5 after Georgetown fire

GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know! Tuesday, November 22  Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and less fortunate in North […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis Jr.

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. “Lavel had natural leadership ability from the time he was small,” Davis’s high school football coach said. “People naturally gravitated toward him and were […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Mitchel Summers South Carolina commentary

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry food truck festival is bringing small Black business owners together. The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The 3rd installment of the festival saw over 40 food trucks, with organizers hoping to see even more trucks...
LADSON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Two New Take 5 Oil Change Locations Coming to the S.C. Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that veteran broker Will Sherrod, CCIM has recently facilitated transactions for two new Take 5 Oil Change locations in the Summerville and Myrtle Beach markets of South Carolina. Will represented the developer on the following land purchases: ±1.18 acres at...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston firefighters responding to incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of an incident Sunday night. Crews responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street. The department has not yet said the nature of the incident. Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in the area. This...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Carolina Lights Returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its fourth...
LEXINGTON, SC
momcollective.com

Lowcountry Parks & Playgrounds: Charles Towne Landing

Welcome to our series: Lowcountry Parks & Playgrounds! Each article in this series focuses more on specific parks/playgrounds at locations all throughout the Lowcountry. Admission: Free with a State Park Pass ($12/Adult, $7/Ages 6-15, Free/5 and under) Hours: Daily 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Nestled in West Ashley are...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm drain

GOOSE CREEK, SC
wach.com

Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Community vigil planned for Lavel Davis Jr.

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members will gather on Sunday to remember former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage nearly a week ago.  Ridgeville Police Chief Quintonion Joyner told News 2 that a candlelight vigil will […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC

