Why does diabetes sometimes lead to a foot or leg amputation?

Diabetic foot or leg amputation is a primary complication of diabetes. Across the globe, it’s estimated that a limb is amputated every 30 seconds, and 85% of these amputations are due to a diabetic foot ulcer. Diabetes is associated with two medical conditions that increase the risk of foot amputation: diabetic neuropathy and peripheral artery disease, also known as PAD.
