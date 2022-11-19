ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

mynbc5.com

Over one-thousand turkeys donated just in time for Thursday

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Before families hunker down at home for thanksgiving, some spent the weekend donating the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving tables. On the weekend before Thanksgiving, the Queen City Saints will go into grocery stores, buy turkeys in bulk and hold a turkey drive as well, where members of the community can pitch in and drop off birds for families in need.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Where to get free Thanksgiving meals in Burlington this year

BURLINGTON, Vt. — For decades, hundreds of people would line up at Sweetwaters on Church Street for a free, hot Thanksgiving meal and pick out a warm coat for the winter. But this year, the beloved tradition will look different. The restaurant is under construction after the owners closed...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh to hold annual Strand Theater tree lighting on Dec. 3

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Holiday lights will twinkle once more in Plattsburgh this year, after the city announced the annual Strand Theater Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will be hold on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Miracle on Margaret Street event will kick off with an artisan market, followed by holiday ornament...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Waterbury

WATERBURY, Vt. — Farming is a way of life for many people in our region. For some, it’s a career. But for one man in Waterbury, he's doing it solely for the community these days. NBC5's Sarahbeth Ackerman sat down with him and his family in this week's...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

St. Johnsbury schools looking into a homeless student policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom community is considering adopting a policy that would protect and support homeless students. This comes after Saint Johnsbury’s Development Review Board recently voted that the Fairbanks inn was violating town zoning rules. The DRB says the hotel has been operating as a “temporary overnight shelter.” Town manager Chad Whitehead says they want the best for those living there, but this isn’t sustainable.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

A 12-year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the St. Johnsbury community and surrounding areas are showing their support for a local family after their son died by suicide. More than a thousand people in St. Johnsbury and the surrounding area have joined the Noah’s Act community on Facebook. Many people on it are posting pictures in pink to show support as well as push for legislative action.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Additional snow for some this weekend

The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years will wrap up this weekend. An additional foot of snow is likely in southern St. Lawrence County, with a few inches extending as far north and east as Massena, Malone, Lyon Mountain and Lake Placid by Sunday morning. Overall, though, the weekend will be...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
The Valley Reporter

Select board deliberating action on dog complaint

After hearing a request from the town’s animal control officer asking that a dog be removed from its owners and rehomed, the Waitsfield Select Board is deliberating on next steps. On Monday, November 14, animal control officer Fred Messer detailed the repeated complaints about a large bloodhouse mix named...
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Overnight, another car theft in the Queen City leaves a couple without any transportation - as the thieves took both of their vehicles. According to Burlington police, the city of Burlington has experienced three hundred and five car thefts over the last year. Friday night, Leyla Bouti and Daniel Williams had both of their cars stolen right out of their driveway.
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Military Turnpike accidents send five to hospital

PLATTSBURGH | A pair of accidents on Military Turnpike sent five people to the hospital Saturday, Nov. 19. Clinton County Sheriffs deputies and first responders were called to the first personal-injury accident at about 12:15 p.m. when Mitchell A. Mason, 63, of Peru tried to cross the Route 374 intersection from Wallace Hill Road and failed to yield the right of way to Kamron David, 20, of Plattsburgh who was traveling east on the state highway.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Super Senior: Ray Colton

PITTSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. Vermont has a rich tradition of heating homes with wood. In the early ‘80s, Colton is credited with helping to change the industry. He was delivering green wood to a Killington condo that he says was going through wood “like no tomorrow.”
KILLINGTON, VT

