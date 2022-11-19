Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Over one-thousand turkeys donated just in time for Thursday
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Before families hunker down at home for thanksgiving, some spent the weekend donating the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving tables. On the weekend before Thanksgiving, the Queen City Saints will go into grocery stores, buy turkeys in bulk and hold a turkey drive as well, where members of the community can pitch in and drop off birds for families in need.
Christmas tree donated to Church St Marketplace
The long-awaited giant Christmas tree finally arrived to Church Street's top block, but not without transportation challenges. Before the iconic tree could be put up, it was hauled all the way from South Burlington.
mynbc5.com
Where to get free Thanksgiving meals in Burlington this year
BURLINGTON, Vt. — For decades, hundreds of people would line up at Sweetwaters on Church Street for a free, hot Thanksgiving meal and pick out a warm coat for the winter. But this year, the beloved tradition will look different. The restaurant is under construction after the owners closed...
A Vermont 11-year-old boy opens up on his battle again Type One Diabetes
With November being American Diabetes Month, students at Champlain College paired up with the UVM Children’s Hospital for a good cause. The college’s eSports team held a 48-hour gaming livestream last week to raise money for the hospital. According to his mom, Briggs Page has always been fascinated with the world of gaming. “I don’t […]
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh to hold annual Strand Theater tree lighting on Dec. 3
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Holiday lights will twinkle once more in Plattsburgh this year, after the city announced the annual Strand Theater Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will be hold on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Miracle on Margaret Street event will kick off with an artisan market, followed by holiday ornament...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Waterbury
WATERBURY, Vt. — Farming is a way of life for many people in our region. For some, it’s a career. But for one man in Waterbury, he's doing it solely for the community these days. NBC5's Sarahbeth Ackerman sat down with him and his family in this week's...
WCAX
St. Johnsbury schools looking into a homeless student policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom community is considering adopting a policy that would protect and support homeless students. This comes after Saint Johnsbury’s Development Review Board recently voted that the Fairbanks inn was violating town zoning rules. The DRB says the hotel has been operating as a “temporary overnight shelter.” Town manager Chad Whitehead says they want the best for those living there, but this isn’t sustainable.
mynbc5.com
Dozens of firefighters from multiple departments battle blaze in South Hero
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — More than 40 firefighters spent Sunday evening putting out a fire in South Hero. Officials said they were called to a home on Tracy Road around 6 p.m. to put out a fire that started in the kitchen and then spread. Crews from multiple departments...
WCAX
A 12-year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the St. Johnsbury community and surrounding areas are showing their support for a local family after their son died by suicide. More than a thousand people in St. Johnsbury and the surrounding area have joined the Noah’s Act community on Facebook. Many people on it are posting pictures in pink to show support as well as push for legislative action.
WCAX
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
Rutland County cemetery vandalized
The East Clarendon Cemetery in the town of Clarendon, Vermont has been vandalized, according to police.
mynbc5.com
Additional snow for some this weekend
The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years will wrap up this weekend. An additional foot of snow is likely in southern St. Lawrence County, with a few inches extending as far north and east as Massena, Malone, Lyon Mountain and Lake Placid by Sunday morning. Overall, though, the weekend will be...
The Valley Reporter
Select board deliberating action on dog complaint
After hearing a request from the town’s animal control officer asking that a dog be removed from its owners and rehomed, the Waitsfield Select Board is deliberating on next steps. On Monday, November 14, animal control officer Fred Messer detailed the repeated complaints about a large bloodhouse mix named...
cnyhomepage.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man, ordered him eight times to put down his gun and get...
Off-duty Rutland County deputy sheriff at center of shootout in upstate New York
The deputy refused police officers’ commands to drop his weapon following a gunfight outside a bar in Saratoga Springs early Sunday morning, prompting the officers to open fire, according to an official with the city’s police department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Off-duty Rutland County deputy sheriff at center of shootout in upstate New York.
WCAX
‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft beer market
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort? And how can you be sure it’s the freshest it can be It’s a job Vermont’s smallest beer distributor takes seriously. Will...
WCAX
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Overnight, another car theft in the Queen City leaves a couple without any transportation - as the thieves took both of their vehicles. According to Burlington police, the city of Burlington has experienced three hundred and five car thefts over the last year. Friday night, Leyla Bouti and Daniel Williams had both of their cars stolen right out of their driveway.
suncommunitynews.com
Military Turnpike accidents send five to hospital
PLATTSBURGH | A pair of accidents on Military Turnpike sent five people to the hospital Saturday, Nov. 19. Clinton County Sheriffs deputies and first responders were called to the first personal-injury accident at about 12:15 p.m. when Mitchell A. Mason, 63, of Peru tried to cross the Route 374 intersection from Wallace Hill Road and failed to yield the right of way to Kamron David, 20, of Plattsburgh who was traveling east on the state highway.
WCAX
Super Senior: Ray Colton
PITTSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. Vermont has a rich tradition of heating homes with wood. In the early ‘80s, Colton is credited with helping to change the industry. He was delivering green wood to a Killington condo that he says was going through wood “like no tomorrow.”
happyvermont.com
Snowsville to Lost Nation: Vermont Place Names Offer a Glimpse into Local HistoryNovember 18, 2022
If you spend enough time in any Vermont town, you’ll likely come across Vermont place names like Maple Corner in Calais, Snowsville in Braintree, and Hortonville in Mount Holly. These places are not official villages but rather unincorporated areas that are deeply rooted in the fabric of these communities.
Comments / 0