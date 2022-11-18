We still don’t know who the final member of Team Belair will be for the WarGames match at Survivor Series. But we’ll find out this week on Friday Night SmackDown. Initially, rumors began to circulate that the member would be announced on Monday night’s episode of RAW from Albany, New York. However, it was instead confirmed on Monday’s show that the revelation would be made on Friday night. Currently, Team Belair consists of Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Michin. The rumor is that Becky Lynch will be the final member to be announced.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO