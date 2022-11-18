Read full article on original website
AEW Announces William Regal Segment For Wednesday’s Dynamite
AEW has announced that William Regal will explain why he turned on Jon Moxley to align himself with MJF at Full Gear during this week’s episode of Dynamite. At Full Gear 2022, MJF beat Moxley to become the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion after Regal gave him brass knuckles.
Tony Khan Explains Why He Booked Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about why he recently booked Colt Cabana to face off against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite, and whether it was a parting shot at CM Punk. Of course, there have been some rumors that CM Punk went...
Tony Khan Isn’t Interested In Making Ring Of Honor A YouTube Series
Tony Khan isn’t interested in making Ring of Honor a YouTube series – at least not yet. During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, the AEW President said he believes the Ring of Honor brand is valuable enough that it can get its own TV series. While Khan...
MJF Goes On Epic Rant During Post-AEW Full Gear Media Scrum
MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event to become the new AEW World Champion. True to form, the Salt of the Earth invaded the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum and went off on everyone in the room, Tony Khan, and others. You can...
Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Rumors About CM Punk & Colt Cabana
During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked whether CM Punk had asked him to move Colt Cabana from AEW to ROH earlier this year. Colt’s contract wasn’t going to be renewed until the AEW locker room came to bat for him. Punk is in talks about AEW buying out his contract after he ripped Cabana and The Elite at the All Out media scrum.
Tony Khan Discusses Licensing Kansas’ Song For AEW Full Gear
During the post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum, Tony Khan commented on reaching out to the band Kansas to license their song ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ for The Elite’s entrance. The AEW President believes there’s a “good chance” the company will be using it again in the future. He said,
Bryan Danielson Plans To End His Full-Time Wrestling Run In 2024, MJF Reacts
During his appearance on Ron Funches’ “One Fall” podcast, the American Dragon Bryan Danielson spoke about when he plans to end his run as a full-time competitor. Danielson stated that he plans to stop competing full-time by the time his AEW contract is up in 2024, a year that definitely holds a lot of interest for the new AEW World Champion MJF.
Roman Reigns Promises His Current WWE Run Is Only Going To Get Bigger
Roman Reigns has been on top of WWE for over two years as the WWE Universal Champion since he won the championship at WWE Payback 2020. Reigns has defeated a lot of big names during this run, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Daniel Bryan, and others. For Reigns, he doesn’t see it ending anytime soon.
Triple H Views WWE RAW Star As “Almost Like A Reclamation Project”
Finn Balor has been strongly pushed by Triple H as a member of The Judgment Day after months of Vince McMahon not doing anything notable with him on television before he resigned from the company and Triple H took over creative. WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that Triple H views Balor as...
GCW’s Chris Hamrick Apologizes Over Homophobic Slur – Loses Pay
GameChanger Wrestling’s Chris Hamrick is remorseful over the use of a homophobic slur at a recent event. Hamrick competed at the promotion’s event on November 20, and addressing two fans in the crowd, called them “fa***ts.”. In a tweet, the veteran wrestler, who competed for the original...
Tony Khan Provides Updates On Hangman Page, Adam Cole, Miro, & Andrade El Idolo
AEW President Tony Khan provided several updates on Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole during the post-AEW All Out media scrum. As many of you are aware, both Cole and Page are out with concussions, while Miro and El Idolo have been off TV in recent months.
Notes On Live Attendance & Gate For Full Gear, Estimated PPV Buys
Courtesy of Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, we have more details on the attendance for last night’s AEW Full Gear event. As previously reported, Tony Khan announced on Saturday morning that the live gate for the event officially crossed $1 million. It’s the fourth straight AEW pay-per-view event to do so this year.
MLW Posts Video Editor Position, Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (Video)
Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking for an editor for its video packages. The promotion posted the following listing:. “Do you like to make mini movies showcasing emotionally driven rivalries? MLW is looking for a package video editor who is versatile in a post-production environment. This position is responsible for designing and building multiple packages every week for MLW’s weekly TV series. Short-form storytelling is the essence of the position.
Kris Statlander Is Excited For The Best Years Of Her Career
While Kris Statlander is out of action with an injury these days, she’s excited to eventually be able to return. The AEW wrestler, who underwent surgery back in September to fix a torn ACL and lateral, took to Twitter to provide an update on her future. She wrote,. “Right...
Last Team Belair Member Will Be Revealed On WWE SmackDown
We still don’t know who the final member of Team Belair will be for the WarGames match at Survivor Series. But we’ll find out this week on Friday Night SmackDown. Initially, rumors began to circulate that the member would be announced on Monday night’s episode of RAW from Albany, New York. However, it was instead confirmed on Monday’s show that the revelation would be made on Friday night. Currently, Team Belair consists of Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Michin. The rumor is that Becky Lynch will be the final member to be announced.
Akira Tozawa Appears On WWE RAW Without Ninja Gear
Akira Tozawa appeared on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, sporting a new look. For the past several years, Tozawa has been wearing ninja gear, but after a few months missing from RAW, Tozawa returned in a failed matchup against Baron Corbin, who was being managed by JBL. This...
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Lakeland, FL: Tag Team Title Match
WWE held a NXT live event on Saturday night from Lakeland, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) defeated Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne. After the match, Kianna James confronts Fallon Henley. Oro Mensah defeated Damon Kemp. Apollo...
Johnny Gargano Gets New Remixed Theme On WWE RAW
Johnny Gargano debuted a new theme song on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. On Monday night, Gargano came out to a remixed version of his song, “Rebel Heart,” prior to his match Omos. He was initially set to face off against The Miz, but Miz claimed...
Being The Elite Returning After Eleven-Week Hiatus
The popular Being The Elite series is returning after a lengthy hiatus due to the events of AEW All Out. After a backstage fight resulted in Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks being suspended, the show was put on pause and an investigation into the fight was conducted. The announcement...
