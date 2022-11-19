Read full article on original website
Related
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
WCPO
Flurries possible as we stay cold overnight
Happy November 12, the best day of the year in my opinion… I am biased though, it’s my birthday. Many woke up to snow this morning across the Tri-State and we could see a few more scattered flurries through the late evening and overnight tonight. However, no more accumulation is expected. We had some communities that received multiple inches of snow this morning. You can find a list of those here.
Cloudy and chilly weather for the rest of the week
Rain is moving out today and highs will bounce into the 60s, but colder air will rush back back in. Our afternoon will likely be in the mid-50s with clouds and a stiff breezes. Expect cloudy skies through Thursday.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild late week; colder changes this weekend
THURSDAY: High clouds will spill in, thanks to Nicole to our east – blotting out the sunshine a bit. Expect another seasonably mild day amid northeasterly breezes with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will start to break as the low starts to turn farther away from our area. We’ll turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s again.
WJCL
Not as cold tonight, rain chances return for the holiday
A few sprinkles are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. With the cloudy skies, lows will stay in the low to mid 40s and near 50° at the coast. The mostly cloudy skies with stick around for Sunday, but skies will stay dry with highs in the mid 50s.
News 12
STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
KWTX
Severe storms possible as a cold front moves in on Monday
Another unusually warm and windy day has unfolded across Central Texas. Temperatures are in the mid 80s to near 90° Sunday afternoon. We’ve seen wind gusts up to 40mph throughout the day. You may have noticed the additional clouds that have been in our area today. Those clouds are a sign of the higher humidity air that’s working its way north into our area.
November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster
It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
This week will be brisk and sunny with calm and dry travel conditions
There’s a chance for rain and snow late Thursday into Friday, with seasonally cold temperatures due throughout the week. Thanksgiving week will be mostly sunny, with temperatures ranging in the mid-to-high 40s and possible rain and snow due Thursday and Friday. Sunday and Monday are shaping up to be...
Cold weather sticking around
Temperatures will be cold and days gloomy. There is some sun expected this morning but things will be mostly cloudy through the afternoon.
Cold Front to Bring Snow, Subfreezing Temps to Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "snow will be common across the area" tonight into Thursday as a cold front passes through. "We're not looking at a lot of snow, but the timing of the snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning could create some travel impacts to many areas," the NWS said.
Expect a drastic drop in temps as forecasters call for ‘well-below normal’ cold
From the 70s to the 40s, Massachusetts' spring-like November is coming to a close. After record-breaking November warmth, New England is due for a stark dose of cold temperatures starting next week. Massachusetts temps will go from highs in the mid-70s Saturday before tapering off to the mid-50s on Sunday....
Rain and snow for Pacific Northwest as Lisa continues to strengthen
Wild day for weather as record warm temperatures remain in the Upper Midwest, rain and snow slam the West, and Lisa continues to strengthen. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
More snow, freezing temps coming after surprise snowfall
The surprise snowfall we received yesterday was just a taste of the winter weather that’s headed our way over the next several days. AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore says it’s going to get unseasonably cold:
Notre Dame-Boston College: Bone-chilling cold, maybe even snow forecasted
If you’re headed to South Bend for the final Notre Dame home game of 2022 on Saturday make sure you bring a coat. Or two. Perhaps even three if you’re going to be making a day of it and plan on walking campus and taking in some pregame tailgating.
Comments / 0