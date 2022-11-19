SAN FRANCISCO -- The pain and trauma from the Club Q mass shooting is being felt here in the Bay Area. A lot of people in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood said that, unfortunately, they were not surprised. They said there's too much hate speech targeting the LGBT community.RELATED: Nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs leaves at least 5 deadIt was one of the main topics at Moby Dick, a gay watering hole on 18th Street in the Castro. The bartender said he came to work with a sense of heightened awareness."Sometimes, when I'll be working, I'll see someone that will come...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO