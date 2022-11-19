ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Application to reopen Palisades Nuclear Plant denied

By Cassandra Lybrink, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tpjD0_0jGMKLd500

COVERT — A last-ditch effort to save a West Michigan nuclear power plant has been denied, according to reporting from The Herald-Palladium on Friday, Nov. 18.

Pat O'Brien, director of government affairs and communications for Holtec Decommissioning International, acknowledged in a prepared statement the organization knew the reversal would be "a challenge."

“We appreciate the consideration that the Department of Energy put into our application for the Civilian Nuclear Credit Program," he said. "We fully understood that what we were attempting to do, re-starting a shuttered nuclear plant, would be both a challenge and a first for the nuclear industry.

"While the DOE’s decision is not the outcome many had hoped for, we entered this process committed to working with our federal, state and community partners to see if the plant could be re-powered to return to service as a provider of safe, reliable and carbon-free generation."

It's unclear, for now, why the Department of Energy denied the application, though environmental groups argued the federal program is intended for nuclear reactors projected to cease operations due to economic factors — not for reactors that've already been shuttered.

The plan to reopen Palisades was announced in September, months after the 800-megawatt power plant ceased operations. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the DOE on Friday, Sept. 9, supporting the application. Holtec, based in New Jersey, purchased the plant from Entergy in June.

“Keeping Palisades open will keep energy costs low, shore up domestic energy production, and increase Michigan’s competitiveness for future economic development,” Whitmer wrote in September. “I am proud to write in support today of Holtec International’s application for a Civil Nuclear Credit that — if granted — will empower us to keep fighting for economic opportunity for Southwest Michigan and protect 1,700 local jobs."

When the closure was announced in May, Holtec said it would spend the next three years removing the spent fuel into dry cask storage inland from Lake Michigan. In July, Holtec proposed a plan to move radioactive materials off-site during the dismantling of Palisades by road, rail — and perhaps most controversially — by barge shipments on Lake Michigan.

At the time of its application, Holtec had yet to conclude any decommissioning activities that couldn't be reversed.

From the beginning, Holtec knew there would be "a number of hurdles" to reopen, including financial commitment from the state, maintenance and delayed capital improvements of the facility, procuring a power purchase agreement, upgrading the switchyard, partnering with a licensed operator for the restart and rehiring qualified and trained staff.

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Holtec remains focused on decommissioning activities, a nearly two-decade-long process.

"As we have said, both before acquiring Palisades and since taking ownership, Holtec remains committed to helping the nuclear and energy industries meet challenges and find solutions here in Michigan and across the country," O'Brien said.

"That commitment remains as our employees focus on the safe and timely decommissioning of Palisades to allow for potential reuse. Our thanks to our team at Palisades who are leading its decommissioning and for whom the health and safety of our community remain the highest priority.”

— Contact editor Cassandra Lybrink at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

Comments / 22

Jacob Somers
2d ago

So much for that, elections are over. Time to go back on all everything Whitmer said she was gonna do the last couple months.

Reply(1)
15
Daniel James
1d ago

congress doesn't look at the whole picture . unless it puts money in there pockets. screw the working class

Reply
12
Roxsann Goulding
1d ago

Did you all forget she is a Democrat some of you voted for her I am sure. So suck it up you have that women for 4 more years. 😉

Reply
6
Related
mibiz.com

Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline

Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Fix the Damn Grid

Michigan has some of the worst energy reliability in America. While the evidence of Michigan’s poor roads is underneath our feet, everywhere we drive, spotty energy reliability can feel like it’s someone else’s problem. Until it isn’t. Until the power outage is on your block, on the...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

West Michigan executive survey: Talent, inflation pose critical hurdles to growth

Talent and labor availability, inflation, and supply chain disruptions are the biggest hurdles to growth for West Michigan executives, while many plan to turn to automation and price increases to mitigate those risks. Those are among the key findings of an Association for Corporate Growth Western Michigan and MiBiz survey...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023

Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's rural Democrats want a seat at their party's table | Opinion

Cathy Albro has a difficult job: As the chair of the Michigan Democratic Party's Rural Caucus, it falls on Albro and the caucus' vice-chairs to convince the state's Democratic establishment that the counties and candidates in her caucus ― places Republicans routinely win by 20 and 30 points ― deserve more: a place in the state party's strategy, with the investment to back it up, and more attention from the new Democratic legislative majority in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: Right-to-work isn't working for Michigan

Michigan Democrats scored historic victories in the midterm elections, taking control of the state House, Senate, and the governor’s mansion for the first time since 1983. The wins were thanks, at least in part, to the Democrats’ pro-worker, pro-jobs agenda. Now it’s time for Democrats to show that their pro-worker agenda isn’t just talk. One good way to do that would be for the legislature, as a first order of business, to repeal Michigan’s decade-old right-to-work law....
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Michigan senator discusses midterm election; What to know about the Adderall shortage

DETROIT – A big, big week ahead in Detroit. Thanksgiving is just about here, which means the great tradition of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, is ready to make its annual march down Woodward Avenue. We’re thrilled as always to be your home for one of Detroit’s signature events -- and we invite you to be a part of it, either in person or watching from wherever you may be on the air, online and streaming on local four plus.
DETROIT, MI
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules

On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy