UVA shootings demand we look harder at the other ways Black lives matter

A candlelight vigil is held at the University of Virginia after a shooting left three students dead in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday. Eze Amos/The New York Times

By bitter coincidence, I spent the first couple of hours of Monday morning rewatching the 1991 film “Boyz n the Hood,” which follows a group of young Black friends in South Central L.A. from childhood to the brink of adulthood. Later that day, we’d be discussing it in my Black film class. Made at the height of an era when young Black men were being referred to as an “endangered species” because so many of them were shooting and killing each other, the Academy Award-nominated movie opens with the sounds of a gun fight and two sobering title cards on a black screen:

“One out of every twenty-one Black American males will be murdered in their lifetime.” This is followed by: “Most will die at the hands of another Black male.”

In the next scene, the camera zooms in tight on a red-and-white stop sign. The symbolism is heavy handed but it was 23-year-old director and screenwriter John Singleton’s first film, and he was speaking for and to young Black men like the ones he’d grown up with. According to a 2020 report in the Journal of Black Studies, 1990 was the peak of homicide deaths among Black males ages 15 to 24. Singleton’s movie is as much about Black male friendship and the importance of a loving and present father as it is about police brutality, crack and gun violence. The dramatic climax is when Ricky, who is about to escape the hood on a USC football scholarship, is gunned down in an alley by a car full of Black youths with guns and grudges. The moral climax is when Tre, Ricky’s best friend and the only boy being raised by a father, makes the responsible choice to walk away from a chance to avenge Ricky’s death.

Friends. Football. Guns. I’m sure I heard something on NPR about the shooting deaths of three University of Virginia football players before I left for my work as an associate professor at the University of San Francisco. I didn’t know that the victims and the shooter were young Black men until I saw stories with their names and photos online shortly before I had to head into my first class. Early on, they were all being described as UVA football players, although later it would be clear that the shooter’s brief time on the team had ended in 2018. These were the kind of college photos that get framed and win pride of place in grandma’s house. All four of them are wearing crisp white shirts, dark jackets and navy-and-orange striped UVA neckties. Their smiles are full of even, white teeth. They look young and handsome and strong — even the accused killer, who was reported to have been a member of the National Honor Society and the Key Club in high school.

Many of the news reports about the slaying of the three UVA students refer to the crime as a “mass shooting,” although the FBI’s definition requires at least four deaths for a “mass shooting” classification. The framing of what happened at UVA matters: While “mass shootings” get most of the attention, they are actually quite rare. According to the Violence Project , a comprehensive database of these incidents dating back to 1966, mass shootings account for “fewer than 1% of all firearm homicides in the United States.”

The deaths of UVA students Lavel Davis, 20, Devin Chandler, 20, and D’Sean Perry, 22, are a particularly tragic example of the most typical kind of gun death in America: Young Black men are the No. 1 victims of gun homicides, at a rate 17 times the national average.

According to a July Washington Post report , since 2020 gun deaths overall have been approaching levels last seen in the early 1990s when everyone from “Boyz n the Hood” star Ice Cube to UC Berkeley social work scholar Jewelle Taylor Gibbs was raising alarms about endangered young Black males.

But these days, the far right continues to cast Black men, especially Black Democratic politicians, as monstrous threats to white safety. On the left, Black Lives Matter and rising threats of anti-Black racism dominate the framing of Black vulnerability.

Not to co-opt the slogan, but the UVA shootings call upon us to look harder at the other ways Black lives matter. They certainly mattered to the Black UVA professor who invited the shooter on a class trip she’d organized to take a couple dozen students to D.C. to see a play about Emmett Till and feast on Ethiopian food. They mattered to most of the young people on that bus, some of whom risked their own lives to try to save each other. They mattered to the loved ones of everyone involved. But Black lives didn’t matter enough to the shooter — not those of the young men he targeted, nor his own.

Walking to class Monday morning, surrounded by young people of myriad sizes and shapes, shades and ethnicities, I could feel the urge to cry rising through my body like acid. I was just behind an Asian kid, big like a young bear. Seeing the soft edges of his looming head and shoulder tore something in me. The soft edges. The kids along the way, in the way, the kids waiting for me in class, all I could see was how soft and unset they are. Even the big ones, the ones with attitude, the ones with style, the ones with muscles — they are all still forming.

What’s different about the America that they are forming in and the one that formed me and probably most of the people reading this column, is that guns and gun deaths are in the foreground for them in the way that drugs and drug deaths were for earlier generations. Less than a month ago, in an opinion piece for our campus newspaper , my student Taleah Johnson wrote, “I wish I could describe one coming-of-age moment where I first saw a gun but they were always there. My mom’s attempts to limit my brother’s and my exposure to guns in an open-carry state were in vain.”

Taleah was writing about Michigan, but she could as well have been writing about Virginia, another open carry state. Ironically, California stopped being an open carry state in 1967 because legally armed Black Panther Party members were regularly standing as protective witnesses as Oakland police harassed residents of color. After the Panthers brought their guns with them to the state Capitol in a nonviolent protest against gun control legislation drafted by Oakland Republican Assemblyman Don Mulford, Gov. Ronald Reagan hurried to sign the Mulford Act, one of the strictest gun control laws in the country. According to the most recent Centers for Disease Control data, in 2020 California had the nation's seventh lowest gun homicide rate per capita in the country. But don’t get smug: California is also the leading state in mass shootings.

Furious Styles, the father in “Boyz n the Hood,” lectures his son and his friend about the dangers of “fearing your own people” and the bloody costs of using guns to settle disputes. In 2018, the Richmond Times Dispatch profiled the young man now facing charges in the UVA shootings. At that time, he was being celebrated for “navigating a fractured path” to become the only student from his high school to be headed to UVA. Back then he told the reporter, “I would get upset because my intelligence was being insulted. Kids would pick on me — ‘Why did you do that? Why did you answer that question?’ ... And in that world, disrespect means you should fight.”

Despite the promise he showed, something was still festering in him when he brought a gun on that class trip and shot three other young Black men in the head. He had tried a few times before he finally succeeded in purchasing firearms. Friday Virginia police announced they’d found a small arsenal of high-powered weapons in his dorm room.

The primary cause of early death for young Black men hasn’t changed in decades, even though the conversation has moved on. People reached out to the shooter. He reached out for guns.

Which is harder: healing the way we treat each other or making guns as hard to access as rare books? All I know is you can’t take back a fired bullet.