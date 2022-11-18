Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
NASDAQ
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
NASDAQ
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
NASDAQ
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
NASDAQ
Why GDS Holdings Plunged 25.1% on Tuesday
Shares of Chinese data center company GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) fell as much as 25.1% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares rallied some in afternoon trading but were still down 14.4% at 3 p.m. ET. So what. Management said revenue was up 14.9%...
NASDAQ
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
NASDAQ
2 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022
The brightest lights of tomorrow are often just a dim glow today. The current crop of tech titans were also small and easily overlooked once upon a time. Now, they are looking over their shoulders as the next generation shapes up to challenge the old winners. In fact, the world's...
NASDAQ
These 2 Stocks Are Ripe for the Age of Cord-Cutting
The cord-cutting trend remains intact. Cable TV industry stalwarts like Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Xfinity and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) lost over a million customers last quarter alone, brining cable television's U.S. headcount down to a little over 71 million subscribers, according to numbers from Leichtman Research Group. That's well below over 100 million paying cable customers as recently as 2014.
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
NASDAQ
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Soaring interest rates and the prospect of a global recession weighed on the stock market in 2022, especially on growth stocks. The S&P 500 index has shed 18% of its value year to date. Despite this downturn, high-yielding dividend stocks held up and generally performed better than the broader market....
NASDAQ
DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Before Thanksgiving
The stock market dipped on Monday on low Thanksgiving week trading volumes. The market then bounced back through morning trading Tuesday. The mixed start to the holiday-shortened week came after retail giants reported last week and provided much-needed insights into changing consumer habits. Shoppers and the companies confirmed that outside of home improvement spending, they are sticking to the essentials as even higher-income shoppers tighten their purse strings as inflation rages on.
NASDAQ
Meta Materials Jumps 30% With Multiple Catalysts Building And Chairman Harding Doubling Stake In The Stock
Shares of functional materials developer Meta Materials (US:MMAT) rallied 30.1% in trading on Monday after investors became aware that the group's Chairman John Harding doubled down on his position in the stock. The transaction was initially spotted on Fintel’s latest insider trading tracker page, later on Wednesday evening. MMAT...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 11/22/2022: SNEX,AB,HIFS,NOAH
Financial stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs late in Tuesday trade, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both climbing 1.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 1.7% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was just 0.3% higher. Bitcoin was...
NASDAQ
Why Caterpillar (CAT) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
NASDAQ
PBF Energy (PBF) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
PBF Energy (PBF) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PBF broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend. The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at...
NASDAQ
Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KYMR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.97, changing hands as low as $27.95 per share. Kymera Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KYMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
SOXL, YMAR: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BULL 3X SHARES, where 14,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.7% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF...
Comments / 0