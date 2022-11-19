ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Lowell Police Looking For Missing 19-Year-Old Mother, Baby

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Lowell Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman and her one-month-old child.

Anastasia Svay, age 19, was last seen in the area of Gorham Street on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Lowell Police said on Facebook .

MISSING PERSON Anastasia Svay, 19, is an Asian female, brown/blonde hair, brown eyes, and is 5’4” tall and 165 pounds....

Posted by Lowell Police Department (Official) on Friday, November 18, 2022

Svay was last seen wearing a long jacket and is believed to be with her child. She is described as an Asian woman with brown/blonde hair, brown eyes, standing 5'4" and weighing 165 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-937-3200.

MassLive.com

Police ID suspect in Acton hit-and-run crash that seriously injured teen

Police say they have identified a suspect in a hit-run-crash earlier this month that seriously injured a teenager in Acton. The 13-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck on a crosswalk on Great Road in the area of Harris Street around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 2. Detectives later obtained surveillance video from a nearby business, were able to identify the vehicle that hit the teenager and seized the car after getting a search warrant, according to a statement from the Acton Police Department.
ACTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Police Investigate Shots Fired on Rich Street

At approximately 01:45 hours on Friday, November 18, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3 responded to multiple shotspotter activations in the area of 8 Rich Street. There was also a 911 call that came in reporting the same incident. Upon their arrival, Police immediately began scanning the area for...
CBS Boston

Road rage may have led to deadly shooting in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL -- Road rage may have led to the death of a man in Lowell this week. Odogwu Ganobi, 26 of Lowell was shot and killed on Tuesday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. It happened on Chelmsford Street at Maitland Avenue around 7 p.m. Right before the shooting, Ganobi and two people who he didn't know got in a "verbal altercation about a traffic dispute," the D.A. said Friday. Police are still looking for the other two people involved. One was described as a Hispanic man, about 5'7", with a slender build.Anyone with information should call Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.
LOWELL, MA
framinghamsource.com

Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
liveboston617.org

Police Cruiser Collides with Other Vehicle in Dorchester Friday

At approximately 20:40 hours on Friday, November 11th 2022, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a call from a fellow Police officer reporting that he had been in a car accident with another vehicle on Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Police officers quickly responded to the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Cambridge police arrest break-in suspects

Two men are facing criminal charges after Cambridge police say they were arrested in connection with investigations into two separate break-ins and the theft of multiple bicycles. Officers responding to a reported break-in on Green Street on Friday morning arrested Raymond Batista, 55, of Cambridge, who was determined to be...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Driver arrested in hit-and-run that injured child near Everett school

EVERETT, Mass. — A hit-and-run driver was arrested on Friday after a child was struck in Everett, police said. The incident happened at 8 a.m. on Edith Street near the Lafayette School. Police are crediting witnesses with helping police catch the suspected driver, 45-year-old Simonica Soares of Everett. Soares...
EVERETT, MA
iheart.com

North Smithfield Police: Man Found Alive Is A Miracle

A North Smithfield man who had been reported missing is safe. Police say 63-year-old Philip Emond was located this morning unharmed. Authorities had previously said Emond suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease. Officials say he was found face down in a wooded area of a neighbor's property. Police say he...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
CBS Boston

Several people severely injured in Waltham bus crash

WALTHAM -- Several people were severely injured in a bus crash in Waltham on Saturday night.The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed on South Street into a tree.As of Saturday night, there were multiple injuries at the scene. There is no word yet on how serious the injuries were or how many there were.South Street runs between Route 128 and Route 20 on the west side of Waltham.This is a developing story.
WALTHAM, MA
