LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Rebels vs. UT Martin Skyhawks

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are undefeated going into their Friday night matchup against the 2-2 UT Martin Skyhawks in the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels took down the Chattanooga Mocs 70-58 on Tuesday night at home, led in scoring by junior guard Matthew Murrell with 25 points, most of which came on a hot streak in the second half. Murrell made a career-high six three-pointers versus the Mocs and is averaging 18.3 ppg.

The leading scorer on the Skyhawks is guard KJ Simon who is currently averaging 16.3 ppg with a 56.6 shooting percentage from the field.

The Rebels are 19-point favorites going into their matchup versus UT Martin.

Pregame

First Half

H1 (14:13): Ole Miss has struggled to stop the UT Martin offense but is starting to catch up.

UT Martin 14, Ole Miss 13

H1 (12:27): UT Martin extends its lead by five points ahead of the media timeout.

UT Martin 20, Ole Miss 15

H1 (7:30): Ole Miss takes the lead thanks to a tough bucket in the paint from forward Theo Akwuba.

Ole Miss 27, UT Martin 26

H1 (3:11): Ole Miss has lost the lead with a little more than three minutes remaining in the first half.

UT Martin 34, Ole Miss 31

H1 (0:24): Ole Miss is forced to call a timeout after UT Martin extends its lead.

UT Martin 39, Ole Miss 32

End of First Half -- UT Martin 39, Ole Miss 32

Second Half

H2 (15:19): The Rebels are fighting back but the Skyhawks are still leading by five points at the first media timeout of the half.

UT Martin 45, Ole Miss 40

H2 (13:00): Ole Miss is only down one point with 13 minutes remaining.

UT Martin 46, Ole Miss 45

H2 (12:00): The Rebels have tied it up with the Skyhawks at the media timeout.

Ole Miss 47, UT Martin 47

H2 (7:54): Ole Miss now leads by six points after being down by 15 earlier.

Ole Miss 55, UT Martin 49

H2 (1:44): The Rebels have a five-point lead with less than two minutes left

Ole Miss 68, UT Martin 63

H2 (0:16): The Skyhawks are a score away from tying the game up.

Ole Miss 70, UT Martin 68

Final -- Ole Miss 72, UT Martin 68

