ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theavtimes.com

‘MOAH On The Move’ coming to Tierra Bonita Park this Saturday

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH) is hosting its second MOAH on the Move event this Saturday, Nov. 19, at Tierra Bonita Park, located at 44910 27th Street East in Lancaster. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the event will be hosted...
LANCASTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow

We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Elton John concert attack: LA couple beaten at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Festive light displays at Palmdale parks, Jolly Holiday planned for Poncitlán Square

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is ringing in the holiday season with festive light displays in Palmdale parks and a Jolly Holiday event planned for Poncitlán Square. Beginning Dec. 1, Rancho Vista Park will glitter in classic white lights, while Poncitlán Square will have a new look this year, complete with trees wrapped in holiday colors. Residents can enjoy the free light displays nightly until 10 p.m.
PALMDALE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
PASADENA, CA
SFGate

Dear Jane’s Seafood Sails Into Marina Del Rey; The Butcher’s Daughter Adds a Sunny Melrose Location

For an ocean-hugging city like Los Angeles, there are surprisingly few fun, relaxed seafood-focused restaurants. The recent Marina del Rey opening of Dear Jane’s, the pescatarian counterpart of industry favorite Dear John’s in Culver City, has vastly improved the situation. From Jamie Lee Curtis’ voice on the answering machine to regulars like Jodie Foster and Sharon Stone, it’s clear this spot from chefs Josiah Citrin and Hans Röckenwagner, along with Patti Röckenwagner, former marketing exec at STX and Paramount, will draw the same in-crowd as its beefier brother. “It has a sweeping view of the marina, and it’s a midcentury original building from the 1960s,” says Patti Röckenwagner of the old Chart House space, noting that the area has changed quite a bit in recent years. “It’s not your father’s Marina anymore.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Mayor flips the switch to awaken Main Street’s Christmas magic

Bundled-up residents gathered all around historic Old Town Newhall’s Main Street anticipating one magical moment. “Three, two, one!” exclaimed Councilman Cameron Smyth, accompanied by Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs and Councilman Bill Miranda as Mayor Laurene Weste flipped the switch to light up Main Street. Cheers and applause...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Sarah Chung, the Los-Angeles Home Girl Helping First-Time Home Buyers Find Their Dream Homes

Buying a house is an exciting and self-fulfilling moment for many. It is also a huge financial decision, and with the amount of money you pump into the project, you want the perfect home that meets all your requirements. But finding your dream property can be stressful and overwhelming, especially for first-time home buyers. Given the complicated network of mortgage rates, tax laws, and others, it can be hard for first-time home buyers to buy a home and avoid costly mistakes. Sarah Chung, a real estate agent based in Los Angeles, understands this fully, which is one reason she focuses on helping first-time home buyers in this process.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

L.A. County "strongly recommending" indoor masking as infections spike

With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to "strongly recommending" that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a masking mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA rental furniture company looks to curb industry waste

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Inside their one-bedroom apartment in West Hollywood, literally, everything is from Fernish. Avena Savage and David Pranik say they couldn’t be happier with their rental furniture. During the pandemic, the couple moved to Hawaii, but still needed to have a place in Los Angeles since they both work in the music business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Oracle Looking to Sell Santa Monica Office Space

Colorado Avenue property has 36 percent vacancy rate. A large tech company seems to be moving out of Santa Monica as reported by The Real Deal.com. Oracle, a software company based in Austin, Texas has put the office space at 2600 Colorado Avenue up for sale according to Avison Young’s marketing documents.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy