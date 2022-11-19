Read full article on original website
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
theavtimes.com
‘MOAH On The Move’ coming to Tierra Bonita Park this Saturday
LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH) is hosting its second MOAH on the Move event this Saturday, Nov. 19, at Tierra Bonita Park, located at 44910 27th Street East in Lancaster. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the event will be hosted...
NBC Los Angeles
The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow
We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
Eater
17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
foxla.com
Elton John concert attack: LA couple beaten at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
theavtimes.com
Festive light displays at Palmdale parks, Jolly Holiday planned for Poncitlán Square
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is ringing in the holiday season with festive light displays in Palmdale parks and a Jolly Holiday event planned for Poncitlán Square. Beginning Dec. 1, Rancho Vista Park will glitter in classic white lights, while Poncitlán Square will have a new look this year, complete with trees wrapped in holiday colors. Residents can enjoy the free light displays nightly until 10 p.m.
nomadlawyer.org
Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
SFGate
Dear Jane’s Seafood Sails Into Marina Del Rey; The Butcher’s Daughter Adds a Sunny Melrose Location
For an ocean-hugging city like Los Angeles, there are surprisingly few fun, relaxed seafood-focused restaurants. The recent Marina del Rey opening of Dear Jane’s, the pescatarian counterpart of industry favorite Dear John’s in Culver City, has vastly improved the situation. From Jamie Lee Curtis’ voice on the answering machine to regulars like Jodie Foster and Sharon Stone, it’s clear this spot from chefs Josiah Citrin and Hans Röckenwagner, along with Patti Röckenwagner, former marketing exec at STX and Paramount, will draw the same in-crowd as its beefier brother. “It has a sweeping view of the marina, and it’s a midcentury original building from the 1960s,” says Patti Röckenwagner of the old Chart House space, noting that the area has changed quite a bit in recent years. “It’s not your father’s Marina anymore.”
signalscv.com
Mayor flips the switch to awaken Main Street’s Christmas magic
Bundled-up residents gathered all around historic Old Town Newhall’s Main Street anticipating one magical moment. “Three, two, one!” exclaimed Councilman Cameron Smyth, accompanied by Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs and Councilman Bill Miranda as Mayor Laurene Weste flipped the switch to light up Main Street. Cheers and applause...
LA County food distributions and events to help celebrate Thanksgiving
LA County food distributions, events across the Southland to help celebrate Thanksgiving
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
The Kardashian-Jenner family makes HUGE donation to Pasadena nonprofit for its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner
The Kardashian-Jenner family made a big difference for a local nonprofit based in Pasadena after learning about the shelter's need for food donations on the news, reported Pasadena Now. A representative for the family confirmed the donation, which included not only hundreds of turkeys but 450 pies and other important...
Santa Clarita Resident To Appear On Let’s Make A Deal
A Santa Clarita resident will make a television appearance dressed as a unicorn in Friday’s episode of Let’s Make A Deal. Beverly Anaya, a nurse who has lived in Santa Clarita for 22 years, is set to be a contestant on Friday’s episode of the show. “I’ve always loved watching Let’s Make A Deal since ...
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Literally Feeds The Streets Buying Groceries For L.A. Residents
Los Angeles, CA - Roddy Ricch took the title of his Feed Tha Streets mixtape series literally earlier this week, giving back to some Los Angeles residents by paying for their groceries. The Compton native got on the loudspeaker of an L.A. grocery store and surprised customers by letting them...
Fire Decimates Commercial Building in Downtown LA
A body was found Sunday in the rubble of a commercial building that caught fire Sunday in downtown Los Angeles.
L.A. Weekly
Sarah Chung, the Los-Angeles Home Girl Helping First-Time Home Buyers Find Their Dream Homes
Buying a house is an exciting and self-fulfilling moment for many. It is also a huge financial decision, and with the amount of money you pump into the project, you want the perfect home that meets all your requirements. But finding your dream property can be stressful and overwhelming, especially for first-time home buyers. Given the complicated network of mortgage rates, tax laws, and others, it can be hard for first-time home buyers to buy a home and avoid costly mistakes. Sarah Chung, a real estate agent based in Los Angeles, understands this fully, which is one reason she focuses on helping first-time home buyers in this process.
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. County "strongly recommending" indoor masking as infections spike
With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to "strongly recommending" that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a masking mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed...
spectrumnews1.com
LA rental furniture company looks to curb industry waste
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Inside their one-bedroom apartment in West Hollywood, literally, everything is from Fernish. Avena Savage and David Pranik say they couldn’t be happier with their rental furniture. During the pandemic, the couple moved to Hawaii, but still needed to have a place in Los Angeles since they both work in the music business.
Los Angeles high school football semifinals scores: LA City Section playoff brackets, updates (11/18/22)
The 2022 CIF Los Angeles City Section high school football playoffs continue on Friday (November 18) with semifinal games across the LA area. The Open Division semifinals feature Garfield vs. Eagle Rock and Banning vs. Birmingham. You can follow all of the action on SBLive Sports, including live ...
Santa Monica Mirror
Oracle Looking to Sell Santa Monica Office Space
Colorado Avenue property has 36 percent vacancy rate. A large tech company seems to be moving out of Santa Monica as reported by The Real Deal.com. Oracle, a software company based in Austin, Texas has put the office space at 2600 Colorado Avenue up for sale according to Avison Young’s marketing documents.
