3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
Times Gazette
Lions’ candy stores open Monday
There will be three locations — one in Hillsboro and two in Lynchburg — this year for the Lynchburg Lions Club’s annual Candy Sale with each location planning to open Monday. The locations are the Highland County Republican headquarters at 200 W. Main St. and Southern Hills...
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
Prayer vigil held for Ross County sergeant shot in the line of duty
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Ross County residents attended a prayer vigil Sunday for a sheriff’s office sergeant who was injured in the line of duty this past week. Photos posted to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show swaths of people holding hands along the street of Chillicothe in front of the […]
New life reportedly coming to former Logan’s Roadhouse location
Construction on the vacant Logan's Roadhouse may begin as soon as January, according to the township.
Times Gazette
Fairfield FFA vists national convention
On Oct. 26 the Fairfield Local FFA Chapter arrived in Indianapolis for the 95th FFA National Convention. Upon arrival the members toured the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On the tour they learned about how racers prepare for the race and old traditions that are one of a kind to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Times Gazette
The Pipes of Christmas
A Greenfield remedy for lingering post-pandemic blues will be an uplifting Christmas musical extravaganza to unfold Sunday, Dec. 18. The Pipes of Christmas will highlight the three magnificent and historical organs in Greenfield. The musical tour will consist of an inspiring Christmas half hour organ recital at each of the...
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
iheart.com
"Shine On Chillicothe" 2022 Starts Bigger than Ever Friday Night
Chillicothe's Yoctangee Park is set to be lit up starting Friday night. Our Kevin Coleman spoke to the co-chair of "Shine on Chillicothe." Thanks to an all-woman committee, and large and small donors, the Christmas light display is bigger than ever, with thousands of dollars of string lights. Terressa Reep...
Videos show deadly shootout between man and deputy in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County deputy and a man, which led to one of their deaths. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office gave the videos to NBC4, which were captured by a security camera and Sgt. Eric Kocheran’s body camera around 5 […]
Family offers $5,000 reward for help in finding missing Columbus man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a Columbus man who went missing in the Hilltop neighborhood nearly five years ago is asking the public for help. Joseph P. Perri, of Columbus, was last seen on Nov. 29, 2017 at a house on Midland Avenue where he was staying with friends, according to a news […]
dayton.com
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood
Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
Times Gazette
Lynchburg Lions Club Poster Contest
The Lynchburg Lions Club and Lions Club International sponsored their annual Peace Poster Contest again this fall. The Lynchburg Lions Club encourages middle school students to develop a special poster on a theme related to promoting wo0rld peace. This year’s theme was Lead With Compassion and a total of 70 students participated in the local contest.
Police: 1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into karate studio in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A karate studio in east Columbus was left damaged after a vehicle drove through the building Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers said a vehicle crashed into Excel Karate Systems LLC, located beside Joe's Pizza in the 3000 block of East Broad Street, just before 7 p.m.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
‘Praying for his recovery’: In Chillicothe, hearts are heavy while lights are bright
Sgt. Eric Kocheran remains hospitalized after being shot on Thursday. His Chillicothe community is keeping him in their hearts as they carry out a local tradition.
spectrumnews1.com
New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
greaterspringfield.com
Grandpa Joe’s candy shop hosts grand opening today
Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — opens its Springfield location today. The 6,000-square-foot candy store at 101 W. High St. hosts its grand opening at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop remains open until 10. Springfield is tough,...
