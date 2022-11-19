ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
CLEVELAND, OH
Times Gazette

Lions’ candy stores open Monday

There will be three locations — one in Hillsboro and two in Lynchburg — this year for the Lynchburg Lions Club’s annual Candy Sale with each location planning to open Monday. The locations are the Highland County Republican headquarters at 200 W. Main St. and Southern Hills...
LYNCHBURG, OH
WDTN

Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Fairfield FFA vists national convention

On Oct. 26 the Fairfield Local FFA Chapter arrived in Indianapolis for the 95th FFA National Convention. Upon arrival the members toured the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On the tour they learned about how racers prepare for the race and old traditions that are one of a kind to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

The Pipes of Christmas

A Greenfield remedy for lingering post-pandemic blues will be an uplifting Christmas musical extravaganza to unfold Sunday, Dec. 18. The Pipes of Christmas will highlight the three magnificent and historical organs in Greenfield. The musical tour will consist of an inspiring Christmas half hour organ recital at each of the...
GREENFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

"Shine On Chillicothe" 2022 Starts Bigger than Ever Friday Night

Chillicothe's Yoctangee Park is set to be lit up starting Friday night. Our Kevin Coleman spoke to the co-chair of "Shine on Chillicothe." Thanks to an all-woman committee, and large and small donors, the Christmas light display is bigger than ever, with thousands of dollars of string lights. Terressa Reep...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
dayton.com

Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood

Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Times Gazette

Lynchburg Lions Club Poster Contest

The Lynchburg Lions Club and Lions Club International sponsored their annual Peace Poster Contest again this fall. The Lynchburg Lions Club encourages middle school students to develop a special poster on a theme related to promoting wo0rld peace. This year’s theme was Lead With Compassion and a total of 70 students participated in the local contest.
LYNCHBURG, OH
spectrumnews1.com

New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
greaterspringfield.com

Grandpa Joe’s candy shop hosts grand opening today

Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — opens its Springfield location today. The 6,000-square-foot candy store at 101 W. High St. hosts its grand opening at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop remains open until 10. Springfield is tough,...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

