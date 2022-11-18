Read full article on original website
Hershel Walker’s ex to hold press conference with recordings after abortion claims rocked Senate race
A woman who claims to be the ex-girlfriend of Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker will give a press conference on Tuesday to reveal new audio recordings after he denied to allegations that he accompanied her to have an abortion.The woman, who goes by Jane Doe, will hold a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred. Ms Doe claimed that she had a multi-year relationship with Mr Walker while he was married to his first wife and that when she got pregnant, he pressured her into having an abortion. Mr Walker is engaged in a runoff race against Senator Raphael...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill
The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".
Republicans ask Georgia high court to halt Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
Three Republican party committees on Tuesday asked the Georgia Supreme Court to halt Saturday early voting in the US Senate runoff. The petition -- filed by the Republican National Committee, the Georgia Republican Party and the Republicans' Senate campaign arm -- asks the state's high court to issue an emergency stay to block counties from offering voters the opportunity to cast ballots on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Lindsey Graham testifies before Georgia grand jury investigating 2020 election aftermath
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday appeared before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Prosecutors in Fulton County, who are investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the results of the 2020 election in the Peach State, had long wanted to question Graham about calls he made to Georgia election officials after the presidential election, as well as his interactions with the Trump campaign, according to court documents.
Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session
Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Texas state legislative maps
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge to Texas state legislative maps that critics say intentionally dilute minority voting power and result in an illegal racial gerrymander. At the center of the dispute is Senate District 10, which is centered in Fort Worth in Tarrant County. Challengers argued the...
Donors love hobnobbing with politicians. Ron DeSantis isn't playing ball
Gov. Ron DeSantis has gotten a rock star's reception at Republican Party functions since winning reelection this month, solidifying himself as a top-tier possible presidential contender. But the Florida Republican has left some influential members of the party wanting more. He electrified the crowd at the Republican Jewish Coalition's conference...
Abortion a strong motivator for voters
Abortion rights seem to have been a major issue driving voters to choose Democratic candidates, but it wasn’t the only issue motivating voters to weigh in.
Democratic challenger concedes to Rep. David Valadao in California House race
California Assemblyman Rudy Salas on Tuesday conceded the race for California's 22nd District to Rep. David Valadao. Valadao is one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. The former President didn't intervene in the race or endorse a primary challenger to Valadao, who was backed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a district neighbor. Valadao for the most part shied away from talking about his vote to impeach Trump on the campaign trail.
Alabama governor asks to pause executions and review system after recent lethal injections halted
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has asked the state's attorney general to pause executions and requested a "top-to-bottom" review of the state's capital punishment system following multiple failed lethal injections. "Ivey on Monday asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw the state's two pending motions to set execution dates in the...
As Biden ramps up for a Trump rematch, Democrats worry he'd lose to another Republican
Top Democrats see Republicans' unenthusiastic greeting of Donald Trump's third White House bid with a combination of schadenfreude and perhaps some other German word for terrifying, unintended consequences: They love seeing the former president struggle, but privately some tell CNN they worry this could lead to a more difficult 2024 campaign against a younger, fresher Republican.
Democratic Arizona governor-elect says White House isn't 'doing enough' about the border
Democratic Arizona governor-elect Katie Hobbs said on Tuesday she doesn't think the Biden administration is "doing enough" to address the situation at the southern border. Hobbs told "CNN This Morning" that her state bore "the brunt of decades of inaction from both parties in Washington." "We need real action on...
Lindsey Graham Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Lindsey Graham, US senator from South Carolina and 2016 GOP presidential candidate. Father: Florence James Graham, restaurant, pool hall and liquor store owner. Mother: Millie Graham, restaurant, pool hall and liquor store owner. Education: University of South Carolina, Columbia, B.A., 1977; University of...
